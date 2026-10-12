Cisne Joins Five9 ISV Partner Ecosystem To Deliver Next-Generation Workforce Orchestration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Pre-built marketplace integration synchronizes live contact center queue data with dynamic capacity modeling across distributed teams and automated workflows.

- Meg HigginsCORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cisne, an AI-native workforce management and operational orchestration platform, today announced its formal integration with Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform. As an Accredited Five9 ISV Partner available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, Cisne equips enterprise customer care operations with a continuous operational framework designed to replace static interval forecasting with real-time capacity alignment.The rapid adoption of autonomous AI voice agents and conversational self-service, like that available in the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, has fundamentally rewritten contact center operational math. Inbound voice is no longer a simple, direct queue to human seats: voice AI agents now answer live calls, authenticate callers, resolve multi-step transactions, and hand off mid-call escalations to human specialists. Because automation filters out the straightforward inquiries, human agents are left with high-friction edge cases that drive up handle-time variance, while fluctuating voice containment rates make live call arrival patterns erratic.Cisne establishes an active data pipeline with the Five9 platform, ingesting live interaction and queue data to continuously calibrate staffing requirements against actual floor conditions.Key Operational Capabilities.Non-Linear Capacity Modeling: Continuously recalculates staffing requirements by modeling variable bot containment rates alongside escalating average handle times (AHT) on escalations..Algorithmic Intraday Rebalancing: Monitors queue health continuously, recommending schedule adjustments and dynamic skill reassignments the moment live volume diverges from baseline forecasts..BPO & Partner Roster Alignment: Consolidates third-party outsourced labor, distributed remote staff, and automated workflows into a unified roster view, eliminating disconnected planning silos..Frictionless Administrative Workflows: Provides automated schedule optimization and direct mobile access for shift trades and adjustments, significantly lowering non-productive supervisory overhead.“Traditional workforce management assumes that tomorrow will look enough like yesterday to plan it in fixed intervals,” said Natalie Perez, CEO of Cisne AI.“That assumption breaks down when customer interactions move between AI and human agents. An interaction may be resolved by AI in ninety seconds, escalated to a person halfway through, or require both at different points. Cisne was built to show operations leaders how that mix is changing while they can still act on it. Through our Five9 integration, they can adjust capacity before a shift in demand becomes a missed service level.”"Five9 gives contact centers an open, AI-powered platform where voice agents and human specialists work the same queue, and Cisne brings the real-time workforce orchestration that keeps staffing aligned with how that work actually moves," said Meg Higgins, SVP Business Development, Five9.“That combination is especially powerful as AI reshapes call volume in real time, where Cisne's capacity modeling helps operations leaders spot staffing gaps before they become missed service levels, rebalance schedules as conditions change, and keep both AI and human capacity ready for whatever the queue sends next.”The Cisne integration is now available globally through the Five9 CX Marketplace. For further platform details and to schedule a demo, visit .About CisneCisne provides AI-native workforce management built for hybrid contact centers. The platform combines forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, adherence, reporting, workforce intelligence, and employee self-service with governed GenAI and agentic AI that connects live contact center performance to scheduling, so organizations can plan capacity for their entire workforce, human and AI, in a single system. Cisne serves commercial, mid-market, and enterprise contact centers and connects to CCaaS, CRM, HR, and payroll systems through open APIs and MCP. Cisne is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida. To learn how Cisne restores operational predictability to modern service organizations, visit .Media Contact

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Cisne

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Cisne Joins Five9 ISV Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Next-Generation Workforce Orchestration News Provided By Cisne AI Solutions, Inc. October 12, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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