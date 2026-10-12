Ranji Trophy: Deshpande's Hat-Trick Wrecks Chandigarh, Jadeja Slams Century For Saurashtra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande took a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul as Chandigarh were bundled out for 78 on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Deshpande tore through the top order to pick 5-17, and Mohit Avasthi backed him with figures of 3-9. Mumbai, who had made 429 on the back of half-centuries from Tanush Kotian and Avasthi, enforced the follow-on, and Deshpande struck again in the second innings to leave Chandigarh at 0/1.

Veteran left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, resuming on 72, scored 102 off 209 balls with seven fours as Saurashtra, who began the day on 308/4, were bowled out for 392 in 110.4 overs against Chhattisgarh in an Elite Group B clash at Rajkot.

Jadeja fell to his former state-mate Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who took 2-106 in 25.4 overs. Prerak Mankad went on to make 129 off 150 balls with 15 fours and a six, after starting the day on 92. Dev Aditya Singh was the pick of the Chhattisgarh bowlers with 5-67 in 24 overs, four of them maidens.

Chhattisgarh were 122/3 in 55 overs at stumps. Anuj Tiwary was unbeaten on 72 and Mayank Verma on 32, with Ayush Pandey out for 13. Captain Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Chirag Jani took a wicket each.

Elsewhere, in the Elite Group A clash in Nagpur, Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar was dismissed two short of a maiden first-class double hundred, and his side finished on 428 against Puducherry after Yash Rathod hit 134 earlier in the day, with the visitors reaching 102/1 at stumps.

In Goa, Atit Sheth was bowled for 99 as Baroda declared on 472/8 against Goa, who reached 5/1 at stumps.

In Rajgir, Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 540 against Bihar, with Aaradhya Yadav and Zeeshan Ansari scoring fifties after Madhav Kaushik (150) and Rinku Singh (112) fell.

In Kalyani, West Bengal, Sudip Kumar Gharami (122 not out) and Abishek Porel (114 not out) hit centuries each and are unbroken in a 199-run stand as Bengal reached 304/3 against Delhi at Kalyani and have their lead currently at 64 runs.

Jharkhand were bowled out for 587 against Kerala in Jamshedpur, with Aditya Singh's 147 and captain Virat Singh's 108 being strong contributions. Assam captain Denish Das (103) and Sibsankar Roy (143) also hit tons against Punjab in New Chandigarh, and Assam were bowled out for 373.

For Punjab, veteran pacer Umesh Yadav took 5-70. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat's Vedant Trivedi (94 not out) and Aarya Desai (94) responded strongly to Baroda's 324 and took the hosts to 205/2 at stumps.

In Vijayawada, SV Rahul, two days after turning 19, made a hundred on his first-class debut and shared a 202-run stand with wicketkeeper Revanth Reddy (97) that gave Andhra a 57-run lead over Karnataka, after ending day two at 331/6.

Akash Vasisht's unbeaten 113 revived Himachal Pradesh, who had been 119/7, against Haryana and took them to 253. In reply, Haryana reached 178/4 in 46 overs and trailed by 75 runs, with Yashvardhan Dalal unbeaten on 69.

Narayan Jagadeesan (55) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (58) put on 104 for Tamil Nadu against Rajasthan, as they reached 167/4 and trailed by 196 runs. Rajasthan had been bowled out for 363, losing five wickets for 16 after Mahipal Lomror hit 66. B. Sai Sudharsan had gone down while fielding, and though he came out to bat, he made just three.

Uttarakhand need 18 runs to match Railways' score of 78, with Avneesh Sudha unbeaten on 75. Tripura offspinner Sandip Sarkar took eight wickets in a 41.2-over spell, but Hyderabad still lead by 160 runs and need three wickets to move closer to an innings win.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan's three wickets helped Madhya Pradesh bowl out defending champions Jammu and Kashmir for 120 to take a 76-run first-innings lead. But MP ended day two's play in Srinagar at 59/4, and are ahead by 135 runs overall, with fast-bowling all-rounder Auqib Nabi's late strikes keeping the hosts in the contest.

In the Plate group, Kishan Lyngdoh (78) and Swastic Chettri (72 not out) left Meghalaya seven short of Sikkim's first-innings total. Kangabam Priyojit Singh's 87 took Manipur from 39/5 to a 68-run lead over Mizoram, with Khiangte Vanrotlinga taking five wickets.