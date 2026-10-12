Brain Tumor Treatment Market Size, Forecast, Demand, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Brain Tumor Treatment Market Size & Share Analysis The global brain tumor treatment market size was valued at USD 3.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.29 billion in 2026 to USD 5.72 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the brain tumor treatment market with a share of 38.70% in 2025. Brain tumor treatment includes medical and surgical approaches used to remove or control abnormal cell growth in the brain and surrounding central nervous system. Brain tumor treatments are commonly classified under HSN Code 3004 (medicaments for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, put up in measured doses or retail packaging) and SIC Code 2834 (Pharmaceutical Preparations). The brain tumor treatment market demand is driven by the need for effective therapies for aggressive tumors, advances in precision medicine, and wider use of specialized radiation and surgical techniques. Healthcare providers are increasingly using stereotactic radiosurgery, targeted therapies, chemotherapy, and advanced neurosurgical procedures to control tumor growth and improve patient outcomes, contributing to brain tumor treatment market growth. Brain Tumor Treatment Market Key Takeaways Brain Tumor Treatment Market Size and Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 3.07 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 3.29 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 5.72 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 7.16% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 38.70% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 8.92% Segment Insights By Tumor Type Leading Segment: Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Share in 2025: 28.4% By Treatment Type Fastest-growing Segment: Gene & Cell Therapy CAGR: 10.43% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Brain Tumor Treatment Market Trends Shift toward Personalized Brain Tumor Treatment The brain tumor treatment market analysis shows shift towards personalized brain tumor treatment based on tumor type, genetic profile, and individual patient characteristics. Molecular testing and biomarker analysis help healthcare providers identify suitable therapies for specific tumors. This approach supports more targeted treatment selection and reduces reliance on generalized treatment strategies. Development of Novel Therapies for Glioblastoma The market is witnessing development of novel therapies for glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer with limited treatment options. Researchers are exploring targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination treatments to improve tumor control and address treatment resistance. These developments are expanding treatment options and supporting efforts to improve patient outcomes. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Brain Tumor Treatment Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the brain tumor treatment market share due to dependence on oncology drugs, chemotherapy agents, radiotherapy equipment components. The market is expected to follow a Stair-Step recovery, as shortages of cancer medicines and disruptions in pharmaceutical distribution can affect treatment availability in phases before supplies and manufacturing capacity stabilize. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.16%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.0 percentage point, resulting in short term growth of around 6.16%. As supply conditions normalize, the brain tumor treatment market growth is expected to gradually return to 7.16%. Brain Tumor Treatment Market Investment and Funding Analysis The brain tumor treatment market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by development of CAR T-cell therapies, targeted cancer treatments, and advanced radiation therapy technologies. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Brain Tumor Treatment Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details BrainChild Bio USD 116 Million In September 2026, BrainChild Bio raised USD 116 million in Series A funding to advance CAR T-cell therapy for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and support the development of additional cell therapies for pediatric and adult brain tumors. GT Medical Technologies USD 100 Million In June 2026, GT Medical Technologies raised USD 100 million in Series E funding to expand the commercial reach of GammaTile, its targeted radiation therapy implant for operable brain tumors, and support further clinical trials.

Brain Tumor Treatment Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Expansion of Stereotactic Radiosurgery and Advanced Treatment Options for Recurrent Brain Tumors Drives Market

Expansion of stereotactic radiosurgery is supporting demand for advanced brain tumor treatments. This technique delivers highly focused radiation to tumors while limiting exposure to nearby healthy brain tissue. It is used for selected brain tumors and certain cases where precise treatment is important.

Demand for advanced treatment options for recurrent brain tumors is growing as some tumors return after initial treatment. These cases may require additional surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or newer targeted approaches depending on the tumor type and patient condition. Research into new therapies is expanding options for patients with recurrent disease.

Market Restraints

Risk of Neurological Complications During Treatment and High Cost of Brain Tumor Treatment Restraints Market Expansion

Risk of neurological complications during treatment can create challenges in managing brain tumors. Surgery, radiation therapy, and certain drug treatments may affect nearby healthy brain tissue, potentially causing problems with speech, movement, memory, or coordination. Concerns about potential complications may also influence treatment decisions and restrain market growth.

High cost of brain tumor treatment can limit access to advanced treatment options, particularly among patients with limited financial resources. The need for prolonged treatment and rehabilitation can further increase overall healthcare costs, potentially delaying access to appropriate care and restraining market growth.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Brain Tumor Treatment in Specialized Neuro-Oncology Centers and Molecular Testing Offers Growth Opportunities

The growing need for specialized cancer care is creating opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers to serve neuro-oncology centers, hospitals, and multidisciplinary cancer clinics. These facilities require coordinated treatment approaches involving surgery and patient needs. Revenue can be generated through treatment services, specialized medicines, radiation procedures, and hospital care programs, contributing to brain tumor treatment market growth.

The increasing focus on molecular testing is creating opportunities for diagnostic laboratories and treatment providers to support more precise brain tumor classification and therapy selection. Molecular profiling can help identify tumor characteristics that guide treatment decisions and clinical trial eligibility.

Brain Tumor Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis By Tumor Type

Glioblastoma multiforme dominated the tumor type segment in 2025, accounting for a share of 28.4%, owing to its aggressive nature and the need for intensive treatment involving surgery, radiotherapy, and drug based therapies.

The Metastatic brain tumor segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for targeted treatment approaches, including stereotactic radiosurgery and therapies addressing cancer spread to the brain.

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By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy dominated the treatment type segment in 2025, accounting for a share of 25.8%, supported by its established role in managing brain tumors alongside surgery and radiotherapy.

The gene & cell therapy segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period, driven by ongoing research into targeted therapeutic approaches designed to improve treatment response and address tumors with limited options.

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Brain Tumor Treatment Market Regional Outlook North America Brain Tumor Treatment Market

The North America brain tumor treatment market accounted for a share of 38.70% in 2025.

U.S. Brain Tumor Treatment Market

The U.S. market is shaped by the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) brain and central nervous system tumor research programs, which advance treatment approaches for different tumor types. Chemotherapy drugs such as temozolomide are used for glioblastoma, often alongside radiation therapy, strengthening demand for coordinated treatment regimens that target tumor growth and improve disease management.

Canada Brain Tumor Treatment Market

Canada's market is supported by specialized neuro oncology services at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, where patients receive multidisciplinary care for brain tumors. Treatment plans combine radiation therapy with surgery and chemotherapy, depending on tumor type and stage, supporting demand for advanced radiotherapy techniques and individualized treatment protocols.

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Asia Pacific Brain Tumor Treatment Market

The Asia Pacific brain tumor treatment market is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period, making it the fastest growing region.

China Brain Tumor Treatment Market

China's National Cancer Center supports brain tumor research and clinical studies focused on improving diagnosis and treatment. Research into molecular characteristics of gliomas is helping clinicians identify potential targets for targeted therapy, enabling more individualized treatment approaches for selected brain tumor patients.

India Brain Tumor Treatment Market

The Tata Memorial Centre's Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) conducts cancer research and provides specialized treatment services. Its work in cancer biology and clinical research supports the evaluation of emerging immunotherapy approaches for brain tumors, including studies aimed at improving treatment options for difficult to treat cancers.

Japan Brain Tumor Treatment Market

Japanese National Cancer Center Hospital in Tokyo provides specialized neurosurgical care for patients with brain tumors. Advances in image guided neurosurgery and minimally invasive techniques are helping surgeons plan more precise tumor resection, with the goal of removing tumor tissue while preserving surrounding healthy brain structures.

Europe Brain Tumor Treatment Market

The Europe brain tumor treatment market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.88% during the forecast period.

Germany Brain Tumor Treatment Market

Heidelberg University Hospital's German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) partnership advances research and treatment for complex brain tumors. The use of stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) enables highly focused radiation delivery to selected brain lesions, helping clinicians target tumors while limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

United Kingdom Brain Tumor Treatment Market

UK's National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery at Queen Square, London, provides specialized assessment and treatment for brain tumors. High resolution magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) helps clinicians identify tumor location, assess its size, and plan surgery or radiotherapy with greater precision.

Latin America Brain Tumor Treatment Market

The Latin America brain tumor treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period. The A.C. Camargo Cancer Center in São Paulo provides specialized neuro oncology care and conducts clinical research into brain tumors. Treatment regimens involving chemotherapy drugs such as temozolomide are used for glioblastoma.

Mexico Brain Tumor Treatment Market

The Instituto Nacional de Neurología y Neurocirugía Manuel Velasco Suárez in Mexico City provides specialized diagnosis and treatment for neurological conditions, including brain tumors. Its neuro oncology services involve multidisciplinary treatment planning, including medication based approaches.

Middle East & Africa Brain Tumor Treatment Market

Middle East & Africa's brain tumor treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period. The Burjeel Medical City Oncology Centre in Abu Dhabi provides specialized cancer treatment services, including advanced radiotherapy and multidisciplinary oncology care. For patients with glioma, combining tumor specific diagnostic findings with treatment planning.

South Africa Brain Tumor Treatment Market

South Africa's Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town provides specialized neurosurgical services for patients with complex brain tumors. The hospital's neurosurgical teams use diagnostic imaging and surgical assessment to determine tumor location and operability.

Competitive Landscape

The brain tumor treatment market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established pharmaceutical companies, oncology drug developers, and specialized cancer treatment technology providers. Key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Servier, and Novocure GmbH are estimated to account for approximately 35–40% of the global brain tumor treatment market share.

Established players compete mainly through targeted therapies, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, tumor treating fields, clinical research, and treatment development for aggressive brain tumors. Emerging and regional players in the brain tumor treatment market ecosystem focus on specialized oncology drugs, personalized treatment approaches, and innovative technologies.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Merck & Co., Inc. (US) Novartis AG (Switzerland) Servier (France) Novocure GmbH (Switzerland) Elekta AB (Sweden) Bristol Myers Squibb (US) Accuray Incorporated (US) Pfizer Inc. (US) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Brain Tumor Treatment MarketKey Industry Developments

September 2026: Telix Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for Pixclara® (floretyrosine F 18), the first FDA approved FET PET imaging drug for glioma.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 3.07 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 3.29 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 5.72 Billion CAGR 7.16% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2025-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Servier (France), Novocure GmbH (Switzerland) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Tumor Type, By Treatment Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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