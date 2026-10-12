Arthroscopy Devices Market Size, Forecast, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Arthroscopy Devices Market Size & Share Analysis The global arthroscopy devices market size was valued at USD 2.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.10 billion in 2026 to USD 4.75 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the arthroscopy devices market with a share of 43.07% in 2025. Arthroscopy devices are medical instruments used to diagnose and treat joint disorders through minimally invasive procedures. They are widely used in hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Arthroscopy devices are classified under HSN Code 901890 (medical and surgical instruments) and SIC Code 3841 (surgical and medical instruments). The arthroscopy devices market demand is driven by increasing sports injuries and the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Advancements in arthroscopic imaging technologies and expanding healthcare infrastructure further support arthroscopy devices market growth. Arthroscopy Devices Market Key Takeaways Arthroscopy Devices Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 2.94 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 3.10 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 4.75 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 5.48% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 43.07% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 7.25% Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment: Visualization Systems Market Share in 2025: 18.70% By Application Fastest-growing Segment: Hip Arthroscopy CAGR: 6.41% (2026-2034) By End User Leading Segment: Hospitals Market Share in 2025: 54.30% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Arthroscopy Devices Market Trends Adoption of Needle-Based Arthroscopy Systems The arthroscopy devices market analysis shows the adoption of needle-based arthroscopy systems for joint examination and treatment. These devices require smaller incisions and allow surgeons to visualize joint structures with less tissue disruption. For example, Arthrex introduced its NanoNeedle Scope 2.0 with a 720 × 720 image sensor, offering 224% higher pixel resolution than its previous model. Integration of AI-Based Surgical Navigation Integration of artificial intelligence into arthroscopic navigation systems is gaining importance in orthopedic surgery. The technology also helps surgeons identify anatomical landmarks and monitor instrument positioning during procedures. Manufacturers are developing navigation platforms that combine three-dimensional imaging with real-time surgical guidance, supporting greater procedural accuracy and the adoption of advanced arthroscopy devices. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Arthroscopy Devices Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the arthroscopy devices market share due to shortages of medical-grade metals, electronic components, and surgical instruments. The market is expected to experience a K-shaped recovery, as established manufacturers can maintain production through diversified suppliers. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48%. Supply constraints could temporarily reduce growth by 1 percentage point to 4.48%. Improved component availability, stable manufacturing operations, and shorter delivery times are expected to restore market growth to 5.48%. Arthroscopy Devices Investment & Funding Analysis The arthroscopy devices market forecasts continued investment in surgical robotics and joint repair technologies. Companies are securing funding to develop advanced arthroscopic systems and expand their commercial presence. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Arthroscopy Devices Market, 2025

Company Value (USD) Details Lazurite USD 1.66 Million In January 2025, Lazurite reportedly secured additional Series B funding. The company develops the ArthroFree wireless surgical camera system for arthroscopic procedures. Convergence Medical USD 3.1 Million In January 2025, Convergence Medical secured Series A funding to support commercialization of its V01 arthroscopic surgical robot and expansion into the U.S. market.

Market Dynamics Market Dynamics

Higher Incidence of Sports-Related Ligament Injuries and Demand for Arthroscopic Joint Repair Procedures Drive Market

Higher incidence of ligament injuries among athletes is strengthening demand for arthroscopic surgical devices. Anterior cruciate ligament tears frequently require surgical reconstruction to restore knee stability. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), more than 200,000 ACL injuries occur annually in the United States. The continued need for ligament reconstruction supports demand for arthroscopic cameras, surgical instruments, and fixation devices in orthopedic procedures.

The growing use of arthroscopy for meniscal injuries and rotator cuff tears is supporting device demand across orthopedic facilities. The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine reports that more than 4 million knee arthroscopies and 1.4 million shoulder arthroscopies are performed worldwide annually. This substantial procedure volume creates recurring demand for arthroscopic shavers, repair instruments, and suture anchors.

Market Restraints

High Cost of Arthroscopic Equipment and Complex Sterilization Requirements Restrain Market Adoption

Arthroscopic procedures require specialized visualization systems and powered surgical instruments. The high initial investment limits equipment purchases among smaller hospitals and orthopedic clinics. Additional expenses for maintenance and instrument replacement increase operating costs. This financial burden can delay equipment upgrades and restrict the adoption of advanced arthroscopy systems in cost-sensitive healthcare markets.

Reusable arthroscopic instruments require thorough cleaning and sterilization between procedures to prevent infection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration identifies arthroscopes among devices requiring validated reprocessing instructions. Inadequate cleaning creates patient safety risks, while strict sterilization procedures increase processing time and operational expenses.

Market Opportunities

Preference for Meniscus Preservation and Adoption of Hip Labral Reconstruction Opens New Avenues for Market Players

Surgeons are increasingly favoring meniscal repair over tissue removal in suitable patients to maintain knee function and reduce long-term joint damage. This shift supports demand for all-inside meniscal repair systems that allow surgeons to repair tears through smaller incisions. The development of improved suture-based fixation devices offers manufacturers opportunities to address complex meniscal injuries.

Hip labral reconstruction requires precise instruments to restore joint stability when damaged tissue cannot be repaired. The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine identifies labral reconstruction as an established treatment option in hip preservation surgery. This creates opportunities for manufacturers to develop specialized graft fixation systems and flexible instruments for complex hip procedures.

Arthroscopy Devices Market Segmentation Analysis By Product

Visualization systems dominated the product segment with a share of 18.70% in 2025, owing to their essential role in displaying joint anatomy during arthroscopy. High-definition imaging and integrated camera controls help surgeons identify tissue boundaries and guide instruments with precision.

The RF ablation systems segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.38% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for soft-tissue removal. Their ability to manage bleeding during procedures supports clearer surgical fields and efficient tissue treatment.

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By Application

In 2025, knee arthroscopy had a share of 39.60% due to its established use in treating meniscal tears and ligament injuries. Arthroscopic techniques also support cartilage assessment and removal of loose fragments within the knee joint.

Hip arthroscopy is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period, fueled by high treatment levels of femoroacetabular impingement. The use of labral repair and bone reshaping procedures supports demand for specialized hip arthroscopy instruments.

By End User

Hospitals led the end user segment with a share of 18.70% in 2025. This dominance is led by hospitals' capacity to manage complex arthroscopic cases requiring specialist teams. Access to advanced anesthesia services and postoperative monitoring supports procedures involving patients with additional medical needs.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period, propelled by the increasing suitability of arthroscopic procedures for same-day discharge.

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Arthroscopy Devices Market Regional Outlook North America Arthroscopy Devices Market

The North America arthroscopy devices market accounted for the largest regional share of 43.07% in 2025.

U.S. Arthroscopy Devices Market

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) recommends preserving functional meniscal tissue when surgical treatment is indicated for acute isolated meniscal tears. Its guidelines also recognize the potential benefits of meniscal repair over partial meniscectomy in suitable cases. These recommendations are expected to support demand for arthroscopic meniscal repair systems, suture anchors, fixation devices, and specialized surgical instruments used in knee preservation procedures.

Canada Arthroscopy Devices Market

Canadian Orthopaedic Association and Arthroscopy Association of Canada advise against routine arthroscopic debridement for knee osteoarthritis without other surgical indications. Their recommendations support selective use of arthroscopy for appropriate joint conditions. The Canadian Institute for Health Information also reports greater use of alternative surgical facilities to improve healthcare capacity.

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Asia Pacific Arthroscopy Devices Market

The Asia Pacific arthroscopy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

China Arthroscopy Devices Market

National Healthcare Security Administration has introduced pricing guidelines for musculoskeletal procedures to improve reimbursement consistency. For example, arthroscopic meniscal repair and anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction require specialized surgical instruments. These developments are expected to support demand for arthroscopic visualization systems, surgical shavers, and ligament fixation devices across orthopedic hospitals.

India Arthroscopy Devices Market

India's arthroscopy devices market is supported by public healthcare coverage for selected orthopedic surgical procedures. The National Health Authority includes arthroscopic synovectomy within the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY treatment framework. This coverage is expected to support demand for arthroscopic visualization systems, surgical shavers, and specialized joint treatment instruments across participating hospitals.

Japan Arthroscopy Devices Market

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare lists arthroscopic meniscal removal under code K068-2 and meniscal suturing under K069-3. These separate reimbursement classifications support treatment options for different meniscal injuries. The framework sustains demand for meniscal repair systems, arthroscopic cameras, and specialized fixation instruments across orthopedic hospitals and surgical centers throughout the country.

Europe Arthroscopy Devices Market

The Europe arthroscopy devices market will expand to 4.86% CAGR during the forecast period

UK Arthroscopy Devices Market

NHS England reports 116 operational elective surgical hubs across England. The Hampshire Orthopaedic Centre also performs 44% of its surgeries as day cases. NHS hospitals provide knee arthroscopy for meniscal repair and cartilage treatment. These developments are expected to support demand for arthroscopic cameras, surgical shavers, and specialized knee repair instruments.

Germany Arthroscopy Devices Market

National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) has introduced separate billing provisions for arthroscopic surgery under statutory accident insurance. For example, arthroscopic meniscal refixation carries a procedure fee of approximately USD 570, with additional reimbursement provisions for surgical materials and implants. These changes support demand for meniscal repair systems, fixation anchors, and arthroscopic surgical instruments.

Latin America Arthroscopy Devices Market

The Latin America arthroscopy devices market is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 5.69% during the forecast period. Brazil's Unified Health System (SUS) provides arthroscopic knee surgery at public hospitals. For example, Bahia's Hospital Metropolitano reported 57 knee arthroscopy procedures over five months.

Mexico Arthroscopy Devices Market

Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS) also provides arthroscopy-assisted reconstruction for complex knee ligament injuries. These services support demand for arthroscopic visualization systems, ligament fixation devices, and meniscal repair instruments.

Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Devices Market

The Middle East & Africa arthroscopy devices market is anticipated to record a growht rate of 5.41% during the forecast period. The Dubai Health Authority's Clinical Services Capacity Plan identifies arthroscopy as a distinct orthopedic procedure category. Its updated day surgery standards establish requirements for procedures performed at standalone surgical centers.

South Africa Arthroscopy Devices Market

In South Africa, the University of the Witwatersrand's Sports Medicine Unit provides procedures ranging from diagnostic arthroscopy to advanced anterior and posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction. The unit also serves as a tertiary referral facility for Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

Competitive Landscape

The arthroscopy devices market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, comprising global orthopedic device manufacturers and specialized surgical equipment providers. Key players such as Arthrex, Stryker, Smith+Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED, and KARL STORZ are estimated to account for 55% of the global arthroscopy devices market share.

Established manufacturers compete through advanced visualization systems, arthroscopic implant technologies, and surgeon training programs. Emerging companies in the arthroscopy devices market ecosystem focus on cost-effective surgical instruments and specialized soft tissue repair solutions.

Arthrex, Inc. (US) Smith & Nephew plc (UK) Stryker Corporation (US) Johnson & Johnson (US) Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US) CONMED Corporation (US) KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany) Integrated Endoscopy, Inc. (US) EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany) Olympus Corporation (Japan) Gimmi GmbH (Germany) RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Arthroscopy Devices MarketKey Industry Developments

September 2026: Stryker received U.S. FDA De Novo authorization for its SportSuite Vision application on Apple Vision Pro.

July 2026: Smith+Nephew received U.S. FDA De Novo classification for its TESSA Spatial Surgery System.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 2.94 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 3.10 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 4.75 Billion CAGR 5.48% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2025-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Arthrex, Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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