Strategy's Bitcoin Holdings Rise By 250 BTC To 848,250

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy acquired 250 more Bitcoin last week as part of its ongoing accumulation program, spending $21.5 million to expand its holdings to 848,250 BTC. The purchase marked a second straight week where the company's weekly Bitcoin buying declined, according to an announcement posted on Strategy's website.

Financing for the acquisition came from a mix of funding sources: Strategy raised $21 million through sales of its common stock and used $500,000 from its existing cash reserves, spending between Monday and Sunday to complete the transactions.

Strategy bought 250 BTC for $21.5 million last week, bringing total holdings to 848,250 BTC. Weekly Bitcoin purchases fell for a second consecutive week, signaling a slowdown in the pace of accumulation. Funding was split between $21 million from common stock sales and $500,000 from existing cash, per Strategy's announcement. Strategy also continued repurchasing STRC preferred shares, spending $192.4 million-higher than the prior week's $176.3 million. The company reported a $4.88 billion US Reserve and $640.5 million in USD Cash as of Sunday to support preferred dividends and debt service.

Key takeawaysBitcoin buy: 250 BTC and a slower weekly pace

The latest acquisition adds another tranche to Strategy's long-running Bitcoin strategy. The 250 BTC purchase was executed for a total cost of $21.5 million, and it raised the company's Bitcoin balance to 848,250 BTC.

While Strategy continues to add to its holdings, the company's reported weekly buying has been cooling. The acquisition comes after a period in which Strategy's weekly purchases also declined, making this the second consecutive week where the number of newly purchased Bitcoin units decreased versus the prior week.

How Strategy funded the latest acquisition

Strategy's announcement details a hybrid financing approach. The company funded the $21.5 million Bitcoin purchase with two components: $21 million from common stock sales and the remaining $500,000 from existing cash.

The transactions were carried out over the span from Monday to Sunday, aligning with Strategy's typical practice of reporting these activities through periodic corporate filings and public updates.

Preferred share buybacks continue alongside Bitcoin accumulation

Bitcoin purchases were not the only corporate activity during the same week. Strategy also continued repurchasing shares of its STRC preferred stock, spending $192.4 million on the buybacks. That compares with $176.3 million spent during the prior week.

The company continues to treat the preferred stock and its associated obligations as central to its capital strategy. Strategy states it maintains a $4.88 billion US Reserve intended to support preferred stock dividends and debt interest payments. Separately, Strategy reported a USD Cash balance of $640.5 million as of Sunday.

What investors were watching at the open

In the lead-up to the start of the trading week, Strategy's Nasdaq -traded common stock (MSTR ) was reported up less than 1% ahead of Monday's market opening, according to Yahoo Finance. The preferred stock was expected to open at $99.68 a share.

These market datapoints matter because Strategy's financing plans-particularly common stock sales-can intersect with broader investor sentiment toward the company's equity and its Bitcoin exposure.

Saylor's messaging and the SEC reporting cadence

The latest Bitcoin buy followed a Sunday post from Strategy founder and executive chair Michael Saylor, who teased further purchases with the message,“There's always room for more orange.” The post referenced additional accumulation activity, according to earlier coverage from Cointelegraph.

Strategy typically reports its Bitcoin acquisitions in filings submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. However, Monday was affected by the Columbus Day holiday, during which the SEC was closed, according to the context provided in the announcement coverage.

Accumulation slows further in the most recent quarterly snapshot

The new purchase also sits within a broader pattern of slower accumulation in recent months. In the third quarter, Strategy's Bitcoin holdings grew just 0.2%. During that period, the company acquired 7,218 BTC while selling 5,553 BTC, reducing the net increase compared with earlier phases of more aggressive expansion.

That context helps explain why the latest week's decline in buying activity stands out: even as Strategy continues to add Bitcoin and carry out large-scale preferred share repurchases, the overall rate of incremental accumulation appears to be moderating.

Going forward, investors will likely focus on whether the week-to-week decline in Bitcoin purchases continues or stabilizes, and how Strategy balances common stock issuance with ongoing STRC buybacks-especially in light of its stated reserve and cash levels supporting dividends and debt service.

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