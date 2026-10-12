KFC's Kentucky Town Lands In Kenya With A Local Twist On Food, Fashion And Culture

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Kentucky Town 254 launches on 20 October 2026, marking the first East African rollout of KFC's limited-time festival.

An exclusive Kenyan-inspired menu at selected KFC restaurants features The Colonel's Mandazi Burger, The Colonel's Mandazi Pops, The Kentucky Choma Burger, Samosa Crunch, Catch These Masala Fries, Birthday Cake Krusher and One in a Melon Krusher.

Four Friday to Sunday pop-ups will open at The Junction Mall, The Hub Karen, Galleria Shopping Mall and Garden City Mall, featuring games, live experiences, music and an exclusive apparel collection co-created by KFC and home_254, the Nairobi-based fashion house known for wearable expressions of Kenyan identity. Anyone who buys a Kentucky Town meal at a participating KFC restaurant can use their receipt to unlock access to any of the pop-up experiences.

KFC is bringing its Kentucky Town experience to Kenya for the first time, marking the platform's East African debut with a menu, merchandise collection and series of pop-up events shaped by Kenyan culture.

Kentucky Town 254 launches on October 20, 2026, and will run until 15 November 2026. It includes a Kenyan-inspired menu available at selected KFC restaurants, an exclusive apparel collection co-created by KFC and home_254, a Nairobi-based, made-in-Kenya fashion house, and four rotating weekend pop-ups across Nairobi malls.

"We didn't want to bring Kentucky Town to Kenya and simply put a Kenyan name on it. We wanted Kenya to have a say in what Kentucky Town becomes,” says Dorothy Muthoni, Chief Marketing Officer at Kuku Foods East Africa, KFC's franchisee in Kenya.

"That means food that tastes familiar, fashion that feels like us, and an experience that gives people a reason to come together.”

From Oct. 20, the limited-time Kentucky Town menu will be available at selected KFC restaurants and will feature:



The Colonel's Mandazi Burger

The Colonel's Mandazi Pops

The Kentucky Choma Burger

Samosa Crunch

Catch These Masala Fries

Birthday Cake Krusher One in a Melon Krusher

The menu draws on flavors already familiar to Kenyan consumers, reimagined through KFC's format. Kentucky Town 254 extends beyond restaurants to four weekend pop-ups across Nairobi, each combining food, fashion, music, games and interactive experiences:



October 23–25: The Junction Mall, ground-floor courtyard

October 30–November 1: Galleria Shopping Mall, parking area next to KFC

November 6–8: The Hub Karen, The Piazza November 13–15: Garden City Mall, main entrance

Customers who buy a Kentucky Town meal at a participating restaurant can use their receipt to unlock access to any of the pop-ups, featuring music, games, merchandise and interactive experiences. The first 100 visitors at the pop-up on October 23 will also receive a complimentary Samosa Crunch.

Visitors can also take part in activities such as the Wrap the Beat dance challenge, virtual reality gaming, a basketball hoop challenge and a photo booth, with the opportunity to have their caricatures drawn and take them home. “A highlight of the pop-up is the merch shop stocked with an exclusive limited-edition collection by the Kenyan fashion and design brand home_254,” says Muthoni.

The collection includes crop tops, T-shirts, varsity jackets, sweatshirts, cosy sweatpants, jorts, shrugs and puffer jackets, with a styling corner and photo spot where visitors can try on and photograph pieces from the range.

"Everything is designed and made in Kenya and hand-printed locally, so a Kentucky Town piece carries a little bit of home long after the campaign ends," says Job Brian Jura, founder of home_254. "That is what the brand stands for, wearable art that lets people carry Kenyan creativity and pride with them."

A mix of Kenyan creators and influencers, including Kendi Q, Comedian Mwirigi and Wangari Kairu, will support Kentucky Town across social media and at the pop-up events, sharing content around the food, fashion and cultural elements of the experience.

Kenya is KFC's second-largest African market after South Africa, with 48 franchise-owned restaurants. Kentucky Town originated in South Africa and has previously run in Namibia and Mauritius; Kenya marks its first East African rollout.

“Kentucky Town is all about introducing KFC to new audiences with entertainment, fun, exclusive experiences and merch, and a menu that takes the Original Recipe to new and exciting places,” says Hloni Mohope, Chief Marketing Officer at KFC Africa.

“We know Kenyans love KFC, and this is a wonderful opportunity to thank them for their support. Twende funky!”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of KFC Africa.

Media Contact:

Aloma Swanepoel

...

082 652 3398

About Kuku Foods East Africa:

Kuku Foods East Africa, the franchisee and operator of KFC restaurants in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, opened Kenya's first KFC in 2011 and now has 48 restaurants across the country, supported by a strong regional management team and a diverse workforce. In Kenya, 98% of KFC's supply chain is localised, supporting farmers, manufacturers and the wider economy.

About KFC Africa:

​ KFC has been part of Africa's story since 1971, when the first restaurant opened in Johannesburg. Today, with more than 1,500 restaurants across 22 sub-Saharan countries, it stands as the continent's leading quick service restaurant brand and home of the Original Recipe® fried chicken that millions love.

At KFC Africa, we feed more than hunger, we feed potential. Every meal served is part of a bigger purpose: creating a seat at the table for everyone and ensuring that potential isn't just seen, it's nurtured. That commitment comes to life through initiatives that make a measurable difference. Our Streetwise Academy, backed by Services SETA accreditation, equips team members with skills to thrive across frontline leadership, HR, and operations, achieving a 75% promotion and retention rate that proves the power of investing in people. Initiatives such as the Ikusasa Lethu scholarships and youth potential programmes across Africa open pathways to education, livelihoods, and brighter futures.

With over 40,000 team members powering our business, KFC Africa is proud to be an employer of choice, officially certified as a Top Employer across Africa for excellence in people practices, leadership, and workplace culture. This recognition reflects our commitment to cultivating careers, fairness, and integrity while serving millions daily. Because when individuals rise, families strengthen. Communities grow. Nations transform. That's the undeniable impact we are proud to serve.