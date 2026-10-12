Four Companies Racing To Turn Innovation Into Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) – Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) is working to scale engineered spider silk super fibers, J-Star Holding (NASDAQ: YMAT) is preparing a U.S. carbon fiber drone-frame manufacturing operation, Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: CLWT) is establishing a Norwegian platform for ballast water treatment technology, and Gix Internet (NASDAQ: GIXI) is expanding autonomous hospital logistics at a major medical center in Israel.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories: Spider Silk Production Records Set the Stage for a Bigger Commercial Push

Kraig Labs (OTCQB: KBLB) is moving to expand production of genetically engineered spider silk, aiming to turn a series of manufacturing records into a larger commercial opportunity in advanced materials. The company recently filed for an expanded investment license for its production subsidiary, Prodigy Silk, to support additional capacity, infrastructure, and higher output. The filing follows a year of significant production gains as Kraig seeks to establish a dependable supply of a material prized for its combination of strength, toughness, flexibility, and low weight.

The company's 2026 production milestones have been substantial. Kraig reported a fivefold increase over its previous production high in April, nearly 2.5 metric tons of spider silk cocoons in a June production cycle, and an additional output increase of more than 30% in August. Three operating rearing centers, expanded mulberry cultivation, and a vertically integrated production system are intended to support continued scaling.

The story is also moving beyond production statistics. Kraig says it shipped its first custom spider silk yarn for a performance sportswear application, marking a step toward commercial use. Potential applications for engineered spider silk include advanced textiles, protective equipment, and other high-performance materials. Although broader advanced-materials markets represent multibillion-dollar opportunities, the addressable market for Kraig's specific product and the scale of future customer demand remain to be established.

“This year, we brought three rearing centers into full operation and set a series of world records in spider silk production,” said Kim Thompson, founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. He added that the company had demonstrated its ability to produce, withstand operational pressure, and deliver recombinant spider silk to industry. The next challenge is to turn those achievements into repeatable commercial supply while managing production costs and securing the capital needed for further expansion.

The expanded-license filing represents a potential inflection point between manufacturing progress and commercial scale. Kraig's production trajectory is gaining momentum for an unserved market estimated to be worth billions.

J-Star Holding Co: Texas Drone Factory Plan Targets the Next Wave of U.S. Manufacturing

J-Star (NASDAQ: YMAT) is preparing for a strategic transition into automated carbon fiber drone-frame manufacturing, with a planned facility in Houston, Texas. The company's capital initiatives are intended to support equipment purchases, site preparation, and the technologies required for high-volume production serving commercial and defense unmanned aerial vehicle markets. The plan places J-Star within a broader push to develop domestic manufacturing capacity for advanced technologies and strengthen supply chains.

The company is building on roughly a decade of composite-manufacturing experience across sporting goods, robotics, healthcare devices, and automotive components. J-Star says its January 2026 exit from traditional OEM manufacturing operations in China marked a deliberate shift toward higher-value applications and a U.S.-focused production strategy. CEO Jonathan Chiang is also relocating to the United States to lead growth initiatives, according to a September company announcement.

Two patent applications filed in Taiwan in early 2026 are central to the planned production process. One addresses interlocking carbon fiber composites with metal components; the other focuses on automated bonding of carbon fiber skins to structural frames. If the technologies perform as intended, they could help reduce labor-intensive assembly and improve production consistency. J-Star has also cited research and material-testing support from a Japan-based, Tier-1 carbon fiber supplier.

“Our capital initiatives are the fundamental foundation built specifically to unlock our Texas manufacturing vision,” Chiang said. The company's financing strategy includes a Form F-3 shelf registration and proposed capital adjustments intended to help fund its transition from planning to deployment. However, a shelf registration provides financing flexibility rather than guaranteeing that the full amount of capital needed will be raised.

The key milestones are financing, equipment acquisition, facility commissioning, manufacturing validation, and confirmed customer orders.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited: Norway Joint Venture Opens a New Front in Ballast Water Compliance

Euro Tech (NASDAQ: CLWT) is expanding its maritime environmental technology business through a 50/50 joint venture in Norway with Sea Clean AS. The new company, CleanPACT Environmental and Marine Engineering AS, is intended to serve as a customer experience center for PortoBallast, Euro Tech's mobile hybrid ballast water treatment system. The partnership gives the company a local platform to demonstrate its technology, provide technical services, and pursue customers across Scandinavia.

The market need is grounded in international maritime regulations. The International Maritime Organization's Ballast Water Management Convention requires ships to manage ballast water to reduce the spread of potentially harmful aquatic organisms and pathogens. For operators whose installed treatment systems fail to meet discharge requirements, finding a reliable remediation option can be an operational priority.

PortoBallast is designed to treat ballast water from ultraviolet and electrolysis-based treatment systems that do not meet discharge compliance requirements. CleanPACT plans to offer hands-on demonstrations, realistic treatment simulations, expert servicing, and tailored training. Sea Clean brings established maritime experience and reports having served more than 2,300 vessels, giving the venture access to an existing network of ship operators and service relationships.

The company says the PortoBallast unit has arrived at Sea Clean's port site in Torvastad, where setup and commissioning are underway. The joint venture is expected to promote the system across Scandinavia, with the longer-term goal of using that presence as a springboard into the wider European market. The approach combines equipment demonstrations with local operational expertise rather than relying exclusively on remote sales efforts.

Gix Internet: Hospital Robots Take on Blood and Bone Marrow Logistics

Gix Internet (NASDAQ: GIXI) is expanding its healthcare robotics operation through its subsidiary deliverz.ai, which has begun coordinating autonomous deliveries of blood and bone marrow at Sheba Medical Center in Israel. The deployment extends an existing hospital logistics project that includes chemotherapy medication deliveries. It represents a move into time-sensitive clinical workflows where dependable transport and traceability can support hospital operations.

The expanded workflows transport bone marrow specimens from the hematology department to the laboratory and donated blood from the donation center to the blood bank. According to the company, the system is designed to reduce transport delays, improve traceability, and help make diagnostic results available sooner. Those intended benefits are particularly relevant in complex hospitals, where moving materials between departments can require coordination across buildings, corridors, elevators, and controlled-access areas.

deliverz.ai's platform uses artificial intelligence to allocate logistics tasks and coordinate autonomous robots with human teams. Rather than managing each robot as a separate system, the platform is designed to provide centralized orchestration across multiple workflows and locations. Gix says thousands of delivery missions have already been completed across indoor and outdoor environments at the hospital, and further expansion into medication and diagnostic specimen transport is planned.

“We are moving Physical AI from technology demonstrations into real-world, life-critical operations,” said Amir Nardimon, CEO of Gix Internet. Sheba's Head of Innovation for Human Experience, Operations and Logistics, Michal Kaplansky, also described autonomous logistics as important operational infrastructure and linked the initiative to improving patient flow and giving staff more time to focus on patient care.

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