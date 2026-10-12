AFCEA International's Newly Elected Committee Members In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leaders from government and small, medium and large companies join global community of expertise, perspective and purpose on AFCEA working committees to lead thought leadership and advance ethical international security

Fairfax, VA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce the election of new members to several of its committees in 2026.

AFCEA committee volunteers from the government, military, industry and academia actively drive professional development opportunities and thought leadership for its communities of interest and bring an impressive lineup of expertise and prestige to the association.

"AFCEA's strength has always come from the expertise, commitment and volunteer leadership of its members," said AFCEA President and CEO Lt. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford, USA (Ret.). "The elected individuals bring deep experience from across government, military, industry and academia, along with a shared commitment to advancing our purpose. They help ensure AFCEA remains responsive to the needs of our members and stakeholders, connected to emerging challenges and opportunities, and positioned to foster the collaboration and knowledge sharing that strengthen our community."

The committee members are part of a global network of members fostering cross-sector collaboration, accelerating mission impact and supporting the professional development of those who serve. AFCEA offers unmatched access to expertise, leadership opportunities, vital networking connections, access to continuing education and certification and a trusted platform for solving real-world challenges.

Cyber Committee





Kyle Dewar, director, strategic accounts, Tanium

Virginia Giebel, account manager, Proofpoint

Almerindo Graziano, chief executive officer, CYBER RANGES

Stephanie Heckel, DoW Portfolio lead, Dark Wolf

Rick Hudson, senior project manager, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Alyssa Feola, cyber security consultant, Seventeen Sierra, LLC

Scott Lumpkin, CEO and CCP, Quantum AI Security

Ron Meeting, CEO, Rapid Strategy

Corey Pressley, senior manager, Accenture Federal Services

Travis Rosiek, public sector CTO, Rubrik

Laura Samso Pericon, founder, Synarea Insights

James Stanger, PhD, chief technology evangelist, CompTIA Darnell Washington, CEO, SecureXperts

Homeland Security Committee





Louis Libin, course instructor, U.S. Army War College

Noah Tieskoetter, director of enterprise, Integrated Electrical Technologies Corporation (IET Corporation)

Stephen Krill, vice president of growth, ClearFocus Technologies

Alan Ma, founder, Ma-Tech

Melvin Ewing, chief technology officer, 3 Rivers Communications Amber Richards, strategic planner, MetaPhase Consulting

Intelligence Committee





Sandra Brown, former assistant deputy director Naval Intelligence, OPNAV-N2N6

Mary Anne DeHart, strategic growth director, Partnerships & Intelligence Community, IntelliGenesis, LLC

Brian Drake, chief technology officer, Accrete AI Government

Rebecca Lee, founding member, Burn Bag Group LLC

Wayne McCool, CEO and founder, Marentis Consulting LLC

Marc Mullin, vice president, D&I account executive, Parsons

Manolis Priniotakis, CEO, Intelligence and National Security Directions LLC

Maj. Gen. Aaron Prupas, USAF (Ret.), CEO, Brain Trust Solutions LLC and CEO, The Intelligence & Security Associates LLC (ISA)

Barbara Sanderson, consultant, Riverside Research VADM Frank "Trey" Whitworth, USN (Ret.), CEO, r4 Federal

Emerging Professionals in the Intelligence Community (EPIC) Committee

The new members include:



Makaila Davis, U.S. government

Connor Duncan, senior embedded software engineer, Two Six Technologies

Daniel Ghisolf-Astacio, U.S. government

Brent Haumesser, U.S. government

Kyla Hayes, private business development manager, InterImage

Allison Jarvis, director of operations, Guardian Strategic Solutions, LLC

Maria Jones, president and CEO, Calibyr Corporation

Jake McGill, U.S. government

Gabriel Otis, U.S. government

John Patterson, senior solution engineer, Rubrik

Andrew Torrence, senior account executive, Amazon Web Services Leah Tudor, U.S. government



Nicole Alford, Abacus Solutions Group, LLC

Tuhin Bannerjee, senior director cyber security, Saviynt

Jeff Bloom, president, Waimanalo Blooms

Alessandra Finocchio, Coordinatore Delegazione Lazio Osservatorio del Diritto Agroalimentare e Vitivinicolo, Odav Lazio - Osservatorio Diritto agroalimentare e vitivinicolo

Greg Garcia, CTO and CSO, Inserso

Ariel Glassman, VP, strategic growth, Sage Communications

Earl Hutchinson, CEO and president, National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA)

Karen Scott, director of marketing, federal, Denodo

Gavin Taylor, capture manager, Astrion

Robert "Jeff" Thompson, BD and capture management Lead, Agricision

Eric Trias, VP of cyber operations, JFL Consulting, LLC

Vincenzo Vitello, president, WiCode S. r. l.

Jessica Washburn, CEO and founder, SmartBids Consulting Chaka Williams, senior network administrator, General Dynamics IT

Small Business Committee





Sarah Upperman, founder and CEO, Apavo

David Manzolillo, senior technical program manager, Horizon3.ai

Mike Mullen, partner, Deep Water Point & Associates

Angel Davis, director of capture and business development, Lyme Technology Solutions

David Kindle, director of engineering, Falcon Logic

Venkata Veera, CEO, Xcelligen

Rohit Samson, general manager of operations, Zen Technologies USA, Inc.

Rebecca Link, growth officer, OneGlobe LLC

Cheryl Benoit, COO and CDO, Iron Gate Program Advisory LLC

Amanda Rhames, vice president of strategy, Spry Methods, Inc.

Don Smith, vice president of operations, Mission Innovation Consulting

Kelley Dobner, director of order management operations, Mojave Advanced Solutions, Inc.

Michael Thurland, growth manager, Quantum Technology Group

Ken Kocher, executive director of government solutions, Digital Monitoring Products, Inc. Rick Pina, COO and CRO, Inspired Solutions

Technology Committee

The new members include:



Sherif Abdelhamid, assistant professor, Computer & Information Sciences, Virginia Military Institute

John Casano, founder and CEO, Strike Labs and CTO, Troika Solutions

Mark Clarke, senior advisor, Cybersecurity Law and AI Governance

Justin Cohen, enterprise technology consultant, Invisors

Portia Crowe, senior account executive, U.S. Army & DoW, Amazon Web Services

Bryan Durkee, founder & CEO, Durkee Consulting LLC

Angel Escobedo, founder, Yellow Lemon Technologies LLC

Anitra Keith, director, Government Affairs – Maritime, AUVSI

Greg Knutson, vice president, Business Growth & Corporate Development, AIRO

Mihail Kulish, officer, U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command

Dankai Liu, founder, StarGlo Space Systems; NASA/JPL (Retired)



Kira Mamula, founder & CEO, Field IQ Systems

Carrie McLeish, USA (Ret.), chief warrant officer

Kenneth Nidiffer, adjunct professor, George Mason University; CEO, a systems engineering firm

Paul Saladna, vice president, Strategic Technology & Solutions, OSC EdgeTech

Danile Selli, managing partner and co-founder, Stonegardens Advisory; GP, Demand Signal Ventures

Col. Dean Smith, USA, (Ret.)

Martin So, Panoptica Technologies

Eric Templeton, director, Navy & Marine Corps Programs, NextTech Solutions

Josephine "Joey" Tientcheu, research staff, Institute for Defense Analyses

Benjamin Tuttle, deputy technical director, General Atomics–Intelligence

Tyler Watkins, director, business development – Navy & Marine Corps, Knexus AI

Secure Mei Zhou, founder and CEO, WoW Consulting Agency

Elections are held at different times during the year each year and applicants must be directly involved with work and/or knowledge in the various fields of expertise of the committees' focus areas.

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.

CONTACT: Howard Wahlberg AFCEA International 703-631-6199...