Heineken® Turns Baller League's Biggest Names Into Foosball Figures To Kick Off New Global Partnership



Heineken® has transformed some of Baller League UK's biggest names into playable foosball figures to celebrate its new global partnership with the fast paced football competition that's dominating social feeds

KSI, Chloe Kelly, Micah Richards, Alex Iwobi and Mark Goldbridge feature on a bespoke six-a-side 'Foosballer Table', launched ahead of the new season today

The Foosballer Table will pop up at the Baller League Arena at Eastbrook Studios, Dagenham with fans able to turn their hand to the game and compete with some of the sport's most famous faces Limited-edition tables will also appear in selected Heineken® Star Bars and pubs across the UK

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® has transformed some of Baller League UK's biggest stars into playable foosball figures to celebrate a new global partnership with the rapidly growing six-a-side football competition.

The bespoke Foosballer Table brings together the worlds of football, entertainment and pub culture, reimagining some of Baller League UK's most recognisable names, including KSI, Chloe Kelly, Micah Richards, Alex Iwobi and Mark Goldbridge, as custom-made foosball figures.

Designed especially for the partnership, the six-a-side table reflects Baller League's unique format while incorporating bespoke Heineken® details inspired by the social atmosphere of the pub, including branded bar-tap handles, built-in bottle holders, LED lighting and signature Baller League goal celebrations.

The launch marks the beginning of Heineken®'s new global partnership with Baller League, a competition that has redefined how a new generation of fans experience football by combining the sport with entertainment, creator culture and live digital participation.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment to bringing fans together, with Heineken® creating a dedicated presence across the Baller League Arena. This includes the Front Row Experience, the most social VIP pitchside experience in sport, alongside the Heineken® Lounge and Mixer Zone, creating social spaces where fans, players and talent can connect, create content and experience the action together.

Throughout the season, Heineken® will own the two Gamechanger moments in each match, when a random rule change is selected, while hosts Josh Denzel and Lyes Bouzidi capture the energy from the Mixer Zone and bring the atmosphere of the Arena to Baller League's digital audiences. Heineken® will also introduce Coaster Conversations, designed to bring fans together through their shared passion for Baller League and uncover unexpected common ground. Together, these experiences bring the partnership to life, giving fans more ways to experience, share and be part of the action.









Since launching in 2024, Baller League has rapidly established itself as one of the fastest-growing new formats in football entertainment. Baller League UK Season 3 generated 344 million short-form views across social media, with a 6% social media engagement rate. The season attracted an average of 1.3 million unique live viewers per matchday, rising to 1.85 million for the Final Four, with over 70% of viewers aged 18–34.

Baller League has built a passionate audience across streaming and social platforms and now the Foosballer Table offers fans a chance to experience the thrill of the six-a-side competition in the real world. The activation brings a league born online into one of the world's most social spaces: the pub.

Fans attending Baller League UK's fixtures at the Baller League Arena at Eastbrook Studios, Dagenham will have the opportunity to play the Foosballer Table themselves, with selected supporters also getting the chance to face off against Baller League UK players, managers and personalities throughout the season. While limited-edition versions of the table will also appear in selected Heineken® Star Bars and pubs across the UK, giving football fans another way to engage with the competition away from the screen.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken®, said: "Baller League shows just how quickly football fandom is evolving. It brings the worlds of sport, entertainment and personality together in a format built for participation, both online and in real life. This is what makes it a natural partner for Heineken®, because we believe that the best moments in football are the ones that are shared with other people. Whether fans are following the action live, talking about it with friends, or playing around the Foosballer Table themselves, this partnership gives fans more ways to connect through the game.”

Felix Starck, CEO of Baller League, said:“Baller League is about creating a new way for fans to experience football, bringing together sport, entertainment, talent and culture in a format built for participation. Heineken® shares that belief in the power of football to bring people together and this partnership allows us to take that experience even further, from the Arena and our digital platforms into the social spaces where fans connect and share the game. Together, we're creating new ways for our community to experience Baller League and bringing the partnership to life across every touchpoint.”

UK Season 4 begins on Monday 12 October, with regular-season matchdays taking place at the Baller League Arena at Eastbrook Studios, Dagenham.

Baller League UK is available across YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, TikTo, Facebook, Snapchat and X.

Check out Heineken's socials and website to find your nearest Star Bar so you can go head-to-figurehead with some of the biggest names of the sport.

Notes to editors

Full list of players featured on the Heineken x Baller League Foosballer table:



Chloe Kelly

KSI

Micah Richards

Alex Iwobi

Jens Lehmann

Mark Goldbridge

Joe Bennett

Montel McKenzie

Kaz Sterling

Dom Pires

Kadell Daniel Alfie Matthews



Downloadable imagery: HERE

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About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram

About Baller League

Founded in 2024. Baller League is a new era of football, reimagined for the next generation of fans. Combining high-intensity six-a-side competition with innovative rules, live entertainment and digital-first storytelling, the league brings together emerging talent, football legends and some of the world's most influential creators. Across 12 matchdays, 12 teams compete in six fast-paced games each night, with the top four progressing to the season-ending Final Four, where the champions are crowned. Six games. One night. Non-stop football.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at