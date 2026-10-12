Huayan Robotics To Showcase Intelligent Palletizing And Embodied AI Technologies At PACK EXPO International 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huayan Robotics will present its latest intelligent palletizing and Embodied AI technologies at PACK EXPO International 2026, held October 18-21 at McCormick Place in Chicago. At Booth N-5067, visitors can explore robotic technologies adapted to packaging, logistics, and intelligent manufacturing.









Packaging, food and beverage, consumer goods, and warehouse operations continue to face labor shortages, physically demanding handling tasks, repetitive workflows, and seasonal fluctuations in production. Huayan Robotics' exhibit will focus on automation solutions designed to help manufacturers respond to these challenges with greater throughput, deployment flexibility, and operational consistency.

Three Highlights at PACK EXPO International 2026

Intelligent Palletizing for High-Throughput Operations

Huayan Robotics will demonstrate an intelligent palletizing workstation designed for varied material-handling requirements. The system combines a high payload capacity with flexible pallet-pattern configuration and user-friendly deployment, supporting continuous operation in packaging lines, food and beverage production, consumer-goods manufacturing, and warehouse logistics.

With a reach of 2,200 mm, speeds of up to 13 cycles per minute, and support for pallet heights of up to 2.3 meters, the workstation is built for demanding palletizing tasks. Integrated vision capabilities allow it to identify pallet patterns and material information, supporting automated palletizing and depalletizing while helping manufacturers maintain adaptable, stable output and cost-effectiveness as production requirements change.

7-Axis Humanoid Arms for Embodied AI Ecosystem

The Echo/HY Series 7-axis humanoid robotic arms will highlight Huayan Robotics' work in the Embodied AI ecosystem. Full-joint force control enables the arms to detect and respond to contact forces, with a torque resolution of 0.02 N·m, bandwidth of at least 100 Hz, and end-effector contact-force accuracy of 0.1 N.

Designed for open robotic ecosystems, the arms support ROS 2 and provide open SDK access. Edge-side intelligence allows the system to detect deviations, identify anomalies, and adjust trajectories in real time, while the 7-axis configuration supports flexible motion and obstacle avoidance in confined spaces. A compact controller can operate up to four arms, helping simplify integration into humanoid and other embodied robotic platforms.

Core Motion Components for Robotics Development

Huayan Robotics will also display its independently developed motors and humanoid joint modules. These components bring motion control, mechanical integration, and robotic-platform development into a connected technology portfolio, giving partners additional options when developing advanced robotic systems.

About Huayan Robotics

Backed by a founding team with more than 20 years of experience in core motion technologies, Huayan Robotics develops collaborative robots, motion components, robotic platforms, and embodied-AI systems. Its solutions support more than 60 process scenarios across over 40 industries and serve customers in more than 50 countries and regions.

Visit Huayan Robotics at Booth N-5067 to see its intelligent palletizing workstation, 7-axis humanoid robotic arms, motors, and humanoid joint modules, and to discuss flexible automation opportunities with the team.

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