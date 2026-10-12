Baylor Genetics To Showcase How Genome Sequencing Is Advancing Pediatric Care At The 2026 Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, today announced it will highlight the expanding role of genome sequencing in pediatric neurology through a satellite symposium and two poster presentations at the 55Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting in Montréal, Québec, Canada from Oct. 14-17, 2026.

“For children with rare or undiagnosed conditions, every minute spent without a diagnosis can be marked by uncertainty and missed opportunities for care. At Baylor Genetics, we're committed to changing that,” said Christine Eng, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Quality Officer, Baylor Genetics.“We believe the future of precision neurology may be driven by the intersection of genome sequencing and advanced multi-omic and multimodal technologies. By expanding the use of clinically meaningful genomic insights, we can better help inform earlier diagnoses, improve outcomes, and influence more personalized treatment pathways for pediatric patients. We're proud to be an official genetic testing partner of the CNS and to work closely with clinicians and health systems to integrate these tools into pediatric neurology.”

Key presentations and events include:

Satellite Symposium

Baylor Genetics will host a satellite symposium titled“From Genome to Diagnosis: The Next Era of Precision Neurology,” on Oct. 14, 2026, from 11:45am – 1:45pm EDT. The conversation will explore how integrating genome sequencing with complementary technologies, such as RNA sequencing, optical genome mapping and long read sequencing, can improve diagnostic yield and clinical insight.

Speakers include:



Matthew Walsh, MMSc, CGC, Medical Science Liaison, Baylor Genetics

Amitha Ananth, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Jennifer Bain, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics, Columbia University Medical Center

Jessica Margrill, President & Cofounder, ReNU Syndrome United Chad Moretz, ScD, Director of Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Market Access, Baylor Genetics



Poster Presentations

On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, from 12:30-1:45pm and 5:30-7:00pm EDT, Baylor Genetics will share two poster presentations:



Poster #344: Genome and exome sequencing as diagnostic tools for pediatric leukodystrophies and genetic leukoencephalopathies

Presenting author: Kayla Blankenship, MS, CGC, Clinical Science Liaison, Baylor Genetics

Poster #346: Post‐implementation evolution of genetic testing pathways following Texas Medicaid coverage of genome sequencing with a focus in pediatric neurology Presenting author: Chad Moretz, ScD, Director of Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Market Access, Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics will be exhibiting at booth #500. For more information about Baylor Genetics' presence at the CNS meeting, please visit: . Updates will also be shared on the company's LinkedIn channel throughout the meeting.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, from clinical-grade genomic sequencing to expert interpretation, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics' testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, pharmacogenomics and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston's Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states.

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