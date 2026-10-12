Sunil Bharti Mittal Conferred France's Legion Of Honour: What Is The Award And Who Are The Past Indian Recipients?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been named a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, France's highest national order of merit, by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to news agency PTI.

The honour recognises Mittal's contributions to strengthening economic ties between India and France, as well as his work in telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

The insignia will be presented to him at the French Embassy in New Delhi on October 28.

“I am moved and humbled by this gracious award from the Republic of France. My association with France began at Airtel's inception in 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux joined hands with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India. It continues today through my role as Co-Chairman of Eutelsat, the European satellite champion,” Mittal said in a statement.

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou said Mittal had been a friend of France for more than three decades, dating back to Airtel's early days in 1992.

“Today he advances these relations as Vice-Chairman of Eutelsat, at a time when our two countries are moving forward jointly in space and digital technology,” Mathou said.

What is France's Legion of Honour?

The National Order of the Legion of Honour, known in French as Légion d'honneur, is France's highest national order of merit. Established by Napoleon Bonaparte on May 19, 1802, it recognises distinguished service and exceptional contributions across civilian and military fields.

The order has five ranks: Knight (Chevalier), Officer (Officier), Commander (Commandeur), Grand Officer (Grand Officier) and Grand Cross (Grand-croix).

Mittal has been named a Knight, the order's entry-level rank.

Other Indian recipients of the Legion of Honour

Several prominent Indians from business, cinema and other fields have received the French distinction over the years.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (2016): The Biocon chairperson and managing director was recognised for her contributions to biotechnology, biosciences and global research.

Manish Arora (2016): The Indian fashion designer received the honour in recognition of his work in fashion.

Shah Rukh Khan (2014): The actor was honoured for his contribution to Indian cinema and his cultural influence.

Amitabh Bachchan (2007): The veteran actor received the distinction for his contribution to cinema.

Mittal's other major honours

The Legion of Honour adds to Mittal's list of prominent national and international recognitions.

In 2024, he became the first Indian to receive the honorary title of Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) from King Charles III, according to the announcement at the time.

In India, Mittal was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2007, one of the country's highest civilian honours, for his contribution to trade and industry.

With inputs from PTI.