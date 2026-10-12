Bidding Set To Close On 3.12± Ac Parcel W/Brick Home, Rt. 460 Frntg, SE Of Lynchburg, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

3.12± Ac. Parcel w/Brick Home, Rt. 460 Frontage, SE of Lynchburg, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group on Friday, October 16.

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a 3.12± acre corner parcel w/575'± of Rt. 460 frontage and 520'± of Sunburst Rd. frontage with a 4 BR/1 full and 2 half BA brick home in need of restoration, well and septic (public water at Sunburst Rd.) and potential for future commercial, office, service, retail or other development uses (subject to zoning, utilities and governmental approvals) on Friday, October 16, according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“Having received this through inheritance, the owners have entrusted us to market and sell this desirable Campbell County property. This parcel offers location, visibility, frontage & future potential,” said Nicholls.“Buy now; use today; or hold for tomorrow.”“The property is convenient to the Lynchburg metropolitan market, Timberlake Rd, Leesville Rd, Route 29/Wards Rd, Liberty University, Lynchburg Regional Airport, shopping, dining, employment centers and other commercial development,” said Mark Tomlin ‭(434-941-1814‬) and Mason Thomas (434-665-7344‬) auction marketing coordinators.‬‬‬‬‬The auction's date, address and highlights follow belowFriday, October 16 @ 11:00AM EDT2551 Sunburst Rd., Evington, VA 24550.3.12 +/- acre parcel w/575' +/- of Rt. 460 frontage & 520' of Sunburst Rd. frontage.4 BR brick two-story home with 1 full & 2 half bathrooms (home is stable, but in need of restoration).This home measures 3,627 +/- gross sf. (2,418 +/- finished sf. & 1,209 +/- unfinished sf.), has a kitchen, living room w/fireplace, dining room, finished walk-out basement, attic.Flooring: hardwood & carpet.Heating: hot water; 1 fireplace; No AC.Well & septic (public water at. Sunburst Rd.); electric water heater.Misc. outbuildings; gravel driveway.Internet: Comcast.This property is currently zoned residential; however, it is identified as medium to high density commercial future land use..Convenient to the Lynchburg metropolitan market, Timberlake Rd, Leesville Rd, Route 29/Wards Rd, Liberty University, Lynchburg Regional Airport, shopping, dining, employment centers and other commercial development..Tax Map: 20G-2-1-2; Zoned: R-SF (Residential-Single Family); Annual real estate taxes: $1,103; Home was built in 1931 and features a brick exterior.For more highlights and details, visit .The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.This auction is being held in partnership with T and T Realty & Auction of Madison Heights, VAFor more information, call Mark Tomlin ‭(434-941-1814‬) or Mason Thomas (434-665-7344‬) or visit ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Mark Tomlin ‭or Mason Thomas

T and T Realty & Auction

+1 434-941-1814

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Valuable 3.12 +/- Acre Corner Parcel w/4 BR Brick Home, Frontage on Rt. 460 & Sunburst Rd. Southeast of Lynchburg, VA--Campbell County

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Bidding Set to Close on 3.12± Ac Parcel w/Brick Home, Rt. 460 Frntg, SE of Lynchburg, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg News Provided By Nicholls Auction Marketing Group October 12, 2026, 14:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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