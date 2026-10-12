During Mental Illness Awareness Week, Santa Clarita Behavioral Health Turns Attention To Conditions That Go Unrecognized

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Joint Commission-Accredited Valencia Center Treats Bipolar & Borderline Personality Disorder, OCD, & Other Conditions, In Person or by Telehealth Statewide

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Conversations about mental health tend to begin and end with depression and anxiety. For Mental Illness Awareness Week, held each year in early October and championed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Santa Clarita Behavioral Health is widening that conversation. The Joint Commission-accredited outpatient center in Valencia is encouraging families across the Santa Clarita Valley to learn the signs of conditions that are frequently misread, dismissed, or mistaken for personality quirks.Mood swings written off as stress, intense reactions labeled as drama, and rituals brushed aside as habits can all point to treatable illness. Bipolar disorder is often misidentified as depression alone. Borderline personality disorder carries stigma that can keep people from asking for help. Obsessive-compulsive disorder can quietly consume hours of a person's day. Santa Clarita Behavioral Health treats each of these, along with mood and personality disorders, PTSD, complex trauma, suicidal ideation, and co-occurring conditions, and no substance use diagnosis is required to enroll in its mental health programs.Care is delivered at two levels. The Partial Hospitalization Program meets six hours a day, while the Intensive Outpatient Program runs three hours a day, three to five days each week, in a morning or midday block. Clinicians draw on CBT, DBT, ACT, EMDR, and medication management, alongside holistic practices such as yoga, acupuncture, sound baths, and breathwork. Clients can attend in Valencia, join by video from anywhere in California, or combine the two.With a 2:1 client-to-staff ratio, clinicians have room to look past a first impression and get the diagnosis right. Every client is matched with a therapist, case manager, recovery mentor, and psychiatric team, and the same clinicians follow them from PHP into IOP and on into alumni programming. More than 1,500 people have come through the center.Santa Clarita Behavioral Health is in network with most major carriers, among them Aetna, Anthem, Beacon Health Options, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Shield of California, Carelon Behavioral Health, Cigna, ComPsych, Curative, Health Net, Kaiser Permanente, Magellan Health, Managed Health Network (MHN), Motion Picture Industry Health Plan (MPI), Optum, SAG-AFTRA Health Plan, Sharp Health Plan, Sutter Health, Tricare, Tricare Reserve Select, TriWest, UMR, and UnitedHealthcare. A benefits check costs nothing and can be completed the same day, and admission can follow within 24 hours.About Santa Clarita Behavioral HealthSanta Clarita Behavioral Health operates a Joint Commission-accredited outpatient behavioral health center at 23838 Valencia Blvd, Suite 200, Valencia, CA 91355, where on-site parking is free. Adults are treated for mental health conditions, eating disorders, addiction, and co-occurring disorders through PHP, IOP, and alumni programming, delivered in person and by telehealth across California. Learn more at santaclaritabehavioralhealth or call (661) 485-5325.

Andrew Broz

Santa Clarita Behavioral Health

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During Mental Illness Awareness Week, Santa Clarita Behavioral Health Turns Attention to Conditions That Go Unrecognized News Provided By MGMT Digital October 12, 2026, 14:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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