Dental SEO after Google's September 2026 spam update, BRD Media tracking review of 363 search terms

Dental SEO, medical and law firm marketing searches tracked before and after Google's September 2026 spam update in a BRD Media review of three websites

- Christopher DeWilde, founder of BRD MediaVILLA PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dental SEO positions shifted during Google's September 2026 spam update, and a BRD Media tracking review of a dental practice, a medical clinic and the agency's own site shows which search terms climbed through the rollout. Google began the rollout on September 24 and confirmed it complete on October 8, the longest of Google's four spam updates this year, and has not said what the update targeted.The review compares Semrush Position Tracking positions on September 23, the day before the rollout began, with positions on October 12, four days after it ended. It covers 363 tracked search terms across three websites: My Bloomingdale Dentist and a Chicago men's health clinic, both tracked locally, and the BRD Media site, tracked nationally.Dental and Medical Practice SearchesMy Bloomingdale Dentist in Bloomingdale, Illinois moved from 32 to 8 for "family dentist bloomingdale il," from 16 to 3 for "dental implants bloomingdale il," and from 4 to 1 for "implant supported dentures bloomingdale."The Chicago men's health clinic moved from 35 to 1 for "acupuncture for men chicago" and from 23 to 7 for "chiropractic care for men chicago." Each of those terms is answered by its own service page, written for one treatment.Dental SEO and Law Firm Marketing SearchesThe agency's own site is tracked for the searches practices and firms use when they look for marketing help, so it shows how those terms behaved through the same window. The term "dental SEO," about 6,600 searches a month in the United States, sat outside the top 100 on September 23 and was in position 6 on October 12. "Dental SEO services," about 2,900 searches a month, moved from outside the top 100 to 13.Law firm marketing searches moved in the same window. "Law firm marketing chicago," about 390 searches a month, went from 37 to 10. "Chicago law firm marketing agency" went from 30 to 9, and "attorney marketing chicago" went from 10 to 8.Three med spa marketing articles published on October 8, the day the rollout ended, ranked by October 12 for the exact questions they answer: first for "med spa consult show rate," second for "is your med spa pixel sending phi," and fourth for "why a med spa loses the map pack."In the weeks before the update, the agency filed disavow files for low-quality backlinks pointing at its site, added organization and founder markup tying the business to its public profiles, grouped short articles around each service page, and refreshed older pages on September 15. Earlier press releases also drew news coverage with links back to the site. The review records that this work came before the moves; it does not isolate which change caused which."A spam update is the one Google release where the safest move is the boring one," said Christopher DeWilde, founder of BRD Media. "Make it obvious who runs the business, answer the questions patients and clients actually type, and point each answer at one service page so Google can see what the page is for. Dental, medical, med spa and law firm sites all respond to the same basics."Methodology and LimitsPositions come from Semrush Position Tracking: local tracking for the two practice sites and national United States tracking for the BRD Media site, read for September 23 and October 12, 2026. Terms moved in both directions during the window; this review reports the terms that climbed. Positions vary by device and location, a single tool reading is not a census of Google results, and the sample is three websites, not a representative study.About BRD Media LLCBRD Media LLC is a search engine optimization, web design and paid advertising agency in Villa Park, Illinois. The agency works with dental practices, medical clinics, med spas and law firms.

Christopher DeWilde

BRD Media LLC

+1 708-514-8561

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Dental SEO After Google's Spam Update: BRD Media Tracks 363 Search Terms for a Dentist, a Clinic and Its Own Site News Provided By BRD Media LLC October 12, 2026, 14:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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