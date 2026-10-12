Best Option Restoration Named IFPG's Top Evolving Brand For 2026

BOR President Kyle Chiasson and BOR Franchise Liaison Brian Brinegar with IFPG representatives in Hollywood, FL.

Best Option Restoration finds better ways to approach restoration and franchisee support, snagging them the Top Evolving Brand Award at the 2026 IFPG Retreat.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From the very beginning, Best Option Restoration has looked for better, smarter ways to approach restoration. That mindset has shaped how customers are served, how franchise owners are supported and how the business is built.Because of that approach, BOR has been named a Top Evolving Brand at the 2026 International Franchise Professionals Group Retreat in Hollywood.The award recognizes a brand that is continually evolving through technology and innovation, whether that means using new tools to improve daily operations, finding better ways to drive sales or using technology to enhance the products and services offered to customers. For BOR, that spirit is nothing new.One of the earliest examples was also one of the biggest: using heat to dry properties faster. At a time when traditional restoration methods were the norm, BOR saw an opportunity to approach the process differently. That willingness to challenge the status quo became the heart of the business. As the franchise network has grown, so has the focus on what will continue to spark growth for the company.“Best Option Restoration has been a forward-thinking, technology-driven company from its very inception,” said Brian Brinegar, BOR's Franchise Liaison.“Using thermal technology to dry faster was our first paradigm shift in the industry, and we continue to use emerging technologies to shape our future.”That evolution has taken many forms over the years. It's in the technology that's used in the field, the systems that are implemented and the tools that every franchise owner gets when they come on board. One of the things that sets Best Option Restoration apart is its willingness to keep asking a simple question: Is there a better way to do this?As our franchise owners grow, their needs evolve. As the restoration industry changes, companies need to change with it. And as new technology creates opportunities we could only have imagined a few years ago, BOR has been willing to explore them. It's this approach that has helped this proven business model continue to evolve while staying true to what has always mattered most: people, service and doing the job right the first time.“We've never been interested in doing things a certain way just because that's how they've always been done. What drives us is finding a better way, whether that's in the field, at HQ or in the tools we put in our owners' hands. We're grateful to IFPG for this recognition and it makes us even more excited about what's next.” - Kyle Chiasson, President of Best Option RestorationAs the leading franchise growth platform serving more than 1,500 franchisors, franchise consultants and vendor partners, IFPG's recognition is extremely meaningful because it reflects more than a single initiative. It recognizes a culture of continual improvement. To be recognized by a group so closely connected to the franchise community is a great reminder that the work happening behind the scenes at BOR matters and solid proof that the team is staying true to the tagline of "Leaving the world better than we found it".

Tracey-Ann Mullings

Best Option Restoration

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Best Option Restoration Named IFPG's Top Evolving Brand for 2026 News Provided By Best Option Restoration October 12, 2026, 14:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management



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