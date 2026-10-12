Egypt Hosts The 2026 Arab Youth Golf Championship With 120 Players From 13 Nations

The 2026 Arab Junior and Youth Golf Championship, which Egypt hosted from October 8 to 10, had 120 players from 13 countries. As the country focuses on expanding regional youth participation in the sport, the Egyptian Golf Federation (EGF) announced this during a press conference in Madinaty.

The tournament features boys and girls competing in under-13, under-16, under-18, and under-21 categories.

Participating nations include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Tunisia, Libya, Qatar, Iraq, Morocco, and the host nation, Egypt.

Hosting the event for the second consecutive year reflects confidence in the country's organisational capabilities, EGF Vice President Mohamed Anwar told reporters.

“Egypt is the heart of Arab golf, just as it represents the heart of the Arab countries,” Anwar said, citing the sport's 140-year history in the country. He added that the Egyptian Golf Federation is prioritising youth development and talent discovery to build a new generation of players capable of competing internationally.

Arab Golf Federation (AGF) Vice President Adel Al-Fayyad praised the course preparations and the EGF's efforts to facilitate the large-scale event, while AGF Head of Referees Hani Al-Abdallat commended the host nation for sponsoring the competition for a second year.

The tournament aligns with a broader Egyptian Golf Federation strategy led by Chairman Omar Hisham Talaat to increase regional competition and support the sport's future in the Arab world. EGF Tournament Director Josh North and National Teams Technical Director Stuart Clayton also attended the launch event.