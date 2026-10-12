Barcelona Adopts“Netflix-Style” Tourism Plan To Crack Its Biggest Problem

The plan relies on algorithmic recommendation technology, similar to that used by streaming platforms like Netflix. The system will offer personalized suggestions based on travelers' interests and steer visitors away from overcrowded hotspots.

About 16 million tourists visit the city each year, roughly ten times its population, while Spain is projected to overtake France as the world's most visited country by 2040.

Resident frustration has been visible in recent years. During the summers of 2024 and 2025, protesters even sprayed tourists with water guns to voice their anger over mass tourism.

The city has already moved to curb the pressure, including plans to phase out around 10,000 short-term rental licenses by 2028 and to double the tourist tax for overnight stays.

The new approach, however, goes further by reshaping the type of tourism the city attracts. Authorities want to focus on culture, gastronomy, and events rather than drawing visitors solely to famous landmarks.

In a recent media interview, Barcelona's Commissioner for Sustainable Tourism, José Antonio Donaire, said the city's message is now "not one tourist more." He said the city recorded 15.7 million tourists in 2025, which it considers the threshold, with 16 million as the maximum.

Meanwhile, the city's tourism organization has rebranded from "Visit Barcelona" to "This Is Barcelona." The new identity aims to showcase the city's character, culture, and way of life instead of directly urging people to visit.

Barcelona Turisme CEO Mateu Hernández said the discussions have focused on the negative effects of tourism for 15 to 20 years, adding that the positive impacts should also be highlighted and not taken for granted.

The new "This Is Barcelona" website will be central to the strategy. Its recommendation engine will help manage visitor flows around heavily visited areas while promoting exhibitions, concerts, and gastronomy.

Hernández urged travelers to come for a concert, exhibition, or restaurant first, and then plan visits to landmarks such as Gaudí buildings or Gothic sites.

The platform also provides guidance on respectful behavior and information about local traditions, reflecting a wider effort to make tourism more compatible with daily life in the city.

Spread the word More from TourismView AllLatest NewsSee AllBarcelona adopts“Netflix-style” tourism plan to crack its biggest problemTourismabout 1 hour agoGovt. to reconsider tourist limits, overnight stays on St. Martin's Island: Environment MinisterTourismabout 1 hour agoASEAN airports support USD 244 billion in GDP, 23.3 million jobsAirports and Infrastructureabout 1 hour agoBangladesh, EU agree to curb illegal migration, human traffickingNRB Connectabout 2 hours agoMaldivian seeks to lease Airbus A220 narrow-body aircraftFleet and Aircraftabout 4 hours agoEmirates bolsters cargo transport service from South AmericaAviationabout 4 hours agoGrand Sylhet wins Leading Airport Hotel award at SATA 2026Awardsabout 5 hours agoPower bank fire diverts Chennai-bound IndiGo flight to HyderabadAirlines and Routesabout 5 hours agoUS-Bangla Airlines cancels Dhaka-Riyadh services until October 21Airlines and Routesabout 5 hours agoCox's Bazar International Airport set for November inauguration: MillatAirports and Infrastructureabout 5 hours agoRiyadh Airport shutdown disrupts 10 Dhaka flights, affects 3,431 passengersAviationabout 6 hours agoRenaissance Dhaka Gulshan hosts Chattogram-themed buffet dinnerHotelsabout 6 hours agoBangladesh to promote Nazrul's legacy to strengthen cultural diplomacyArt and Cultureabout 7 hours ago24 Bangladeshis injured in Riyadh airport missile attack: Expat MinistryNRB Connectabout 7 hours agoSajek tourist spot closed until further notice, visitors asked to leave by October 13Visa and Travel Updatesabout 23 hours agoMymensingh International Airport planned near Dhaka, feasibility study to begin soon: MillatAirports and InfrastructureOct 11, 2026Biman suspends Dhaka-Riyadh flights on October 11, 12Airlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026ICMAB and de tempête Join Forces to Advance Global Career Pathways for Bangladesh's Accounting ProfessionalsCorporate PulseOct 11, 2026Egypt, Saudi seek closer tourism cooperation, more visitor arrivalsTourismOct 11, 2026WTTC mentions key priorities for Europe to strengthen tourism competitivenessTourismOct 11, 2026Country's first community-based agro-tourism village begins constructionTourismOct 11, 2026Singapore Airlines marks 40 years of Christchurch serviceAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026Air Arabia signs group-level distribution deal with AmadeusAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026Visiting Thailand could get costlier for Bangladeshi travelers as new fees coming upVisa and Travel UpdatesOct 11, 2026Indonesia's GMF AeroAsia to run Oman's aviation maintenance facilityMRO and EngineeringOct 11, 2026Saudi, UAE account for nearly 80pc of MENA business travelTourismOct 11, 2026Prime Bank offers priority customers healthcare benefits through Plan Medi TripBanking and FinanceOct 11, 2026Bangladesh, UK agree to tackle organized immigration crimeNRB ConnectOct 11, 2026Sayeman wins several accolades at SATA for eighth consecutive yearAwardsOct 11, 2026Radisson Blu Dhaka dubbed Leading Business Hotel at SATA 2026AwardsOct 11, 2026Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara wins Best New Hotel Award at SATAAwardsOct 11, 2026Riyadh Airport attack: 12 dead, 309 injured, flights halted as Houthis issue new warningAviationOct 11, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan wins gold at South Asian Travel AwardsAwardsOct 11, 2026Riyadh Airport attack kills 12, including two Bangladeshis; 309 injuredAviationOct 11, 2026Riyadh Airport closure disrupts Bangladesh-Saudi flights, five services canceledAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026Biman suspends Riyadh flights indefinitely amid escalating crisis in Saudi ArabiaAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Biman flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka over hydraulic malfunctionAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Etihad commercial chief Arik De exits with immediate effectAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026PIA wet-leases two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for UK-Pakistan flightsFleet and AircraftOct 10, 2026Turkish Airlines posts strong traffic results in SeptemberAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026WTTC aims to support 1m tourism SMEs through global initiativeTourismOct 10, 2026Italy approves EUR 120m tourism housing plan to create 63,000 bedsTourismOct 10, 2026JS body calls for urgent recruitment to fill vacancies in aviation, tourism sectorAviationOct 10, 2026Cox's Bazar beach draws large crowds during weekend holidayTourismOct 10, 2026Guangzhou High-Speed Rail Station handles record 1m passengers in a dayCruise and RailOct 10, 2026ACI Beverages brings MacCoffee to BangladeshLife & StyleOct 10, 2026Chattogram launches Bangladesh's first dedicated cycle trackLife & StyleOct 10, 2026UAE says Flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Israeli AirportAviationOct 10, 2026Ethiopian Airlines spent USD 6m on carbon credits over aviation complianceAviation Business Oct 10, 2026 Four global ground handlers shortlisted for Dhaka airport's Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026Most PopularSee AllBangladesh, Indonesia discuss visa-on-arrival facilities, direct flightsTourismOct 6, 2026Saudia pilot killed, aircraft damaged in missile attack on Riyadh airportAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026 Four global ground handlers shortlisted for Dhaka airport's Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026Bangladesh seeks Lufthansa Cooperation on aviation hub, MRO investmentAviation Business Oct 6, 2026Biman signs Airbus deal for 10 aircraft in major fleet expansionFleet and AircraftOct 7, 2026Etihad commercial chief Arik De exits with immediate effectAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Malaysia Airlines reaches new milestone in Australian marketAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026Former EBL chairman M. Ghaziul Haque passes awayBanking and FinanceOct 5, 2026British Airways to fly A380 on just four routes this winterFleet and AircraftOct 5, 2026US-Bangla opens two engineering positions in GSE divisionAviationOct 5, 2026Swissport enters Indonesia with UNEX Aviation Services joint ventureAirports and InfrastructureOct 6, 20267-Eleven exits India after closing all 31 storesRetail and CommerceOct 7, 2026US-Bangla Airlines recruiting ATR 72 first officersAirlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026Mymensingh International Airport planned near Dhaka, feasibility study to begin soon: MillatAirports and InfrastructureOct 11, 2026DP World to operate Chittagong port's NCT under 15-year concessionCargo and LogisticsOct 9, 2026National Civil Aviation Security meeting reviews aviation security ahead of ICAO auditAviationOct 8, 2026Prime Bank, CRP join hands for prosthetic services for people with disabilitiesBanking and FinanceOct 7, 2026Bangladesh Monitor invites entries for Bangladesh Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2026AwardsOct 5, 2026PIA wet-leases two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for UK-Pakistan flightsFleet and AircraftOct 10, 2026China Eastern reports passenger to police over flight attendant kneelingAirlines and RoutesOct 6, 2026Mayor will inaugurate international tourism fair in Chattogram on ThursdayEvents & ForumsOct 6, 2026Biman flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka over hydraulic malfunctionAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Visiting Thailand could get costlier for Bangladeshi travelers as new fees coming upVisa and Travel UpdatesOct 11, 2026Etihad launches flights to emerging Saudi Arabian tourism hotspotAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026Emirates to deploy A350 on Orlando route from November 1Fleet and AircraftOct 5, 2026Biman suspends Riyadh flights indefinitely amid escalating crisis in Saudi ArabiaAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Dhaka Airport conducts full-scale emergency drill to test fire responseAirports and InfrastructureOct 5, 2026Bangladesh, Montenegro eye tourism cooperation, recruitment of skilled workersNRB ConnectOct 5, 2026Turkish Airlines posts strong traffic results in SeptemberAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport unveils 10-day-long Awadhi food festivalHotelsOct 9, 2026Lufthansa Group to resume Dubai flights from October 25Airlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026German envoy stresses stronger aviation, trade cooperation with BangladeshAviationOct 7, 2026Middle Eastern airlines to fight back for traffic lost to Asian rivalsAviation Business Oct 6, 2026Bangladesh, UK discuss migration, skill mobilizationNRB ConnectOct 6, 2026Masud Hossain wins award as Best Inbound Tour OperatorAwardsOct 5, 2026BERC hikes jet fuel prices for third consecutive monthAviationOct 7, 2026British Airways 777 returns to Heathrow after cabin pressure lossAirlines and RoutesOct 6, 2026Lightning hits Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight at FL170Airlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026Challenge Group suspends freighter flights to Navi Mumbai AirportCargo and LogisticsOct 6, 2026Riyadh Airport closure disrupts Bangladesh-Saudi flights, five services canceledAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026Bangladesh, US discuss expanding Fulbright scholarshipsNRB ConnectOct 5, 2026Ocean congestion, tariff clarity could lift Q4 air cargo demandCargo and LogisticsOct 6, 2026Malaysia logs 28.8 million international arrivals in January–AugustTourismOct 5, 2026Air India, SIA scrap long-standing booking hurdle for passengersAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026Bangladesh hosts OIC workshop to promote heritage preservation, sustainable tourismTourismOct 8, 2026City Mayor inaugurates 3-day Chittagong Travel Mart in ChattogramTourismOct 8, 2026Pilot production begins at Rosatom's new radiopharmaceutical plantOthersOct 6, 2026Airfares expected to stay high through fallAviation Business Oct 5, 2026Sajek tourist spot closed until further notice, visitors asked to leave by October 13Visa and Travel Updatesabout 23 hours agoSaudia Group nears "substantial" aircraft orderFleet and AircraftOct 8, 2026