Barcelona Adopts“Netflix-Style” Tourism Plan To Crack Its Biggest Problem
The plan relies on algorithmic recommendation technology, similar to that used by streaming platforms like Netflix. The system will offer personalized suggestions based on travelers' interests and steer visitors away from overcrowded hotspots.
About 16 million tourists visit the city each year, roughly ten times its population, while Spain is projected to overtake France as the world's most visited country by 2040.
Resident frustration has been visible in recent years. During the summers of 2024 and 2025, protesters even sprayed tourists with water guns to voice their anger over mass tourism.
The city has already moved to curb the pressure, including plans to phase out around 10,000 short-term rental licenses by 2028 and to double the tourist tax for overnight stays.
The new approach, however, goes further by reshaping the type of tourism the city attracts. Authorities want to focus on culture, gastronomy, and events rather than drawing visitors solely to famous landmarks.
In a recent media interview, Barcelona's Commissioner for Sustainable Tourism, José Antonio Donaire, said the city's message is now "not one tourist more." He said the city recorded 15.7 million tourists in 2025, which it considers the threshold, with 16 million as the maximum.
Meanwhile, the city's tourism organization has rebranded from "Visit Barcelona" to "This Is Barcelona." The new identity aims to showcase the city's character, culture, and way of life instead of directly urging people to visit.
Barcelona Turisme CEO Mateu Hernández said the discussions have focused on the negative effects of tourism for 15 to 20 years, adding that the positive impacts should also be highlighted and not taken for granted.
The new "This Is Barcelona" website will be central to the strategy. Its recommendation engine will help manage visitor flows around heavily visited areas while promoting exhibitions, concerts, and gastronomy.
Hernández urged travelers to come for a concert, exhibition, or restaurant first, and then plan visits to landmarks such as Gaudí buildings or Gothic sites.
The platform also provides guidance on respectful behavior and information about local traditions, reflecting a wider effort to make tourism more compatible with daily life in the city.Spread the word More from TourismView All Latest NewsSee All Barcelona adopts“Netflix-style” tourism plan to crack its biggest problemTourismabout 1 hour ago Govt. to reconsider tourist limits, overnight stays on St. Martin's Island: Environment MinisterTourismabout 1 hour ago ASEAN airports support USD 244 billion in GDP, 23.3 million jobsAirports and Infrastructureabout 1 hour ago Bangladesh, EU agree to curb illegal migration, human traffickingNRB Connectabout 2 hours ago Maldivian seeks to lease Airbus A220 narrow-body aircraftFleet and Aircraftabout 4 hours ago Emirates bolsters cargo transport service from South AmericaAviationabout 4 hours ago Grand Sylhet wins Leading Airport Hotel award at SATA 2026Awardsabout 5 hours ago Power bank fire diverts Chennai-bound IndiGo flight to HyderabadAirlines and Routesabout 5 hours ago US-Bangla Airlines cancels Dhaka-Riyadh services until October 21Airlines and Routesabout 5 hours ago Cox's Bazar International Airport set for November inauguration: MillatAirports and Infrastructureabout 5 hours ago Riyadh Airport shutdown disrupts 10 Dhaka flights, affects 3,431 passengersAviationabout 6 hours ago Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan hosts Chattogram-themed buffet dinnerHotelsabout 6 hours ago Bangladesh to promote Nazrul's legacy to strengthen cultural diplomacyArt and Cultureabout 7 hours ago 24 Bangladeshis injured in Riyadh airport missile attack: Expat MinistryNRB Connectabout 7 hours ago Sajek tourist spot closed until further notice, visitors asked to leave by October 13Visa and Travel Updatesabout 23 hours ago Mymensingh International Airport planned near Dhaka, feasibility study to begin soon: MillatAirports and InfrastructureOct 11, 2026 Biman suspends Dhaka-Riyadh flights on October 11, 12Airlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026 ICMAB and de tempête Join Forces to Advance Global Career Pathways for Bangladesh's Accounting ProfessionalsCorporate PulseOct 11, 2026 Egypt, Saudi seek closer tourism cooperation, more visitor arrivalsTourismOct 11, 2026 WTTC mentions key priorities for Europe to strengthen tourism competitivenessTourismOct 11, 2026 Country's first community-based agro-tourism village begins constructionTourismOct 11, 2026 Singapore Airlines marks 40 years of Christchurch serviceAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026 Air Arabia signs group-level distribution deal with AmadeusAirlines and RoutesOct 11, 2026 Visiting Thailand could get costlier for Bangladeshi travelers as new fees coming upVisa and Travel UpdatesOct 11, 2026 Indonesia's GMF AeroAsia to run Oman's aviation maintenance facilityMRO and EngineeringOct 11, 2026 Saudi, UAE account for nearly 80pc of MENA business travelTourismOct 11, 2026 Prime Bank offers priority customers healthcare benefits through Plan Medi TripBanking and FinanceOct 11, 2026 Bangladesh, UK agree to tackle organized immigration crimeNRB ConnectOct 11, 2026 Sayeman wins several accolades at SATA for eighth consecutive yearAwardsOct 11, 2026 Radisson Blu Dhaka dubbed Leading Business Hotel at SATA 2026AwardsOct 11, 2026 Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara wins Best New Hotel Award at SATAAwardsOct 11, 2026 Riyadh Airport attack: 12 dead, 309 injured, flights halted as Houthis issue new warningAviationOct 11, 2026 Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan wins gold at South Asian Travel AwardsAwardsOct 11, 2026 Riyadh Airport attack kills 12, including two Bangladeshis; 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