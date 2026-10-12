Ex-Security Guard Arrested For Kidnapping, Murder Of Five-Year-Old Girl In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Police have arrested a former security guard in the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl at a gated community in Bollarum, Secunderabad.

Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B. Sumathi on Monday announced the arrest of Vikram Kumar, a native of Bihar who was recently removed as the security guard at Villa Orchids, Kowkur.

The body of Aurelia was found on Sunday in the water sump in the cellar of the clubhouse at Villa Orchids, a gated community.

According to police, Vikram Kumar, who was arrested at 4.30 p.m. on Sunday, confessed to killing the child after kidnapping her to demand ransom from her family.

There was high drama at the press conference by Malkajgiri Police Commissioner Sumathi as the victim's parents and other residents of Villa Orchids reached the Commissioner's office displaying placards and raising slogans, seeking justice for Aurelia.

They demanded that the police hand over the accused Vikram to them. The residents said they want instant justice

They were holding placards with slogans like 'she deserved to live', 'speedy justice for Baby Aurelia' and 'no mercy for cruelty'

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ch. Sridhar tried to pacify the protestors, saying they have to proceed as per the legal system. He promised a fast-track court for expeditious trial of the case.

When the residents said they want capital punishment, the DCP said there will definitely be capital punishment in this case.

Commissioner Sumathi also assured the protestors that they will try to ensure maximum punishment for the guilty.“We are in a civilised society. We will make proper use of law. We will ensure the girl gets justice,” she said.

The accused, who worked as a security guard at the same gated community till October 6, kidnapped the girl on Saturday evening when she was at the games area near the clubhouse for bicycle riding.

When she did not return home by 7 p.m., her usual time, her family started a search. Her father, Milton Fernandes Moses, an agricultural scientist with a private firm, received a call from an unknown number, demanding Rs 20 lakh to release her. The caller claimed to be in Secunderabad.

When the family tried to call back on the same number, it was switched off. They then approached the police, which formed special teams and launched a search operation after analysing the suspected mobile number, call details and other technical evidence.

As the girl could not be traced during the search operation focused around Secunderabad Railway Station, police started the search in the gated community and adjoining areas. The child's body was found in a water sump in the clubhouse.

Working on various clues, police identified Vikram as the suspect. He was recently removed from the job of a security guard due to his bad behaviour.

As Aurelia's grandfather was said to be part of the committee which sacked Vikram, he planned the kidnapping for ransom to take revenge.

Vikram told police that he killed the child by tying bricks to her abdomen and dumping her in the water sump, as he believed that it would be difficult to keep her in his custody till her parents paid the ransom. He told police that it was also not possible for him to leave the gated community with the child without being caught on CCTV cameras.

After killing the child, he walked out of the gated community.