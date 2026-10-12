Dharavi Rehabilitation Construction Starts Officially With 'Bhoomi Poojan'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) The rehabilitation construction of Dharavi officially commenced on Monday, with Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) Director Pranav Adani performing the Bhoomi Poojan at the 22-acre Matunga railway site.

The project marks a significant milestone for Dharavi, one of Asia's largest informal settlements, which houses a population of over one million residents, according to an Adani Group release.

"Every family deserves a home where they feel secure and can plan for the future. We know what this means to Dharavi families. The development at Matunga will feature 10 towers comprising 10,432 rehabilitation apartments alongside 1,379 commercial and industrial units. Eligible residents will receive modern 350 sq ft homes under the in-situ rehabilitation scheme," Pranav Adani said.

The massive undertaking is being spearheaded by Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established through a partnership between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group, the release said.

Each tower will range from 37 to 39 storeys high, equipped with 10 to 12 passenger elevators, two dedicated fire elevators, and two additional lifts designated for commercial and industrial spaces. Key amenities will include kindergartens, community halls, podium gardens, sit-out areas, society offices, and places of worship. Ten per cent of commercial spaces within each rehabilitation building will be reserved to generate sustainable revenue for the upkeep of common infrastructure. Furthermore, ANDPL will handle the maintenance of buildings and shared infrastructure for the first 10 years post-handover.

The construction of the 10 towers will be completed and handed over to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA) under the state government in three distinct phases comprising the first 5 towers by March 2029, the next two towers by August 2029, and the remaining three by August 2030, said the release.

Eligible residents hailing from Sectors 6 and 1 will be the first to receive their new homes at Matunga, followed closely by nearly 4,500 apartments prioritised for other eligible Dharavi residents.

The groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Aseem Kumar Gupta, and DRP/SRA CEO Mahendra Kalyankar.

"This is an important step for Dharavi families. Our focus is on providing safe, modern homes with infrastructure and amenities needed for a better quality of life," Kalyankar said.

The project leverages world-class design, engineering, and urban planning expertise from a consortium of international and domestic firms, including US-based design firm Sasaki, UK-based engineering consultancy Buro Happold, Mumbai-based urban planners StudioPOD and renowned architects Hafeez Contractor, P&T, and ARC Studio, alongside urban planning experts from Singapore.

The groundbreaking follows the recent inauguration of the Dharavi Experience Centre by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Gandhi Jayanti. Spanning 22,500 sq ft, the Experience Centre allows residents to experience life-size sample homes, 3D walkthroughs, and interactive exhibits detailing future housing, workspaces, transport, and open spaces.

ANDPL CEO Anil Sardana said: "The Dharavi Experience Centre gave residents a first look at the planned homes and neighbourhoods. With construction beginning, our focus is on delivery and long-term upkeep. We will maintain each building and its common infrastructure for 10 years after handover."

Ultimately, the redevelopment project aims to transform Dharavi into a sustainable, mixed-use township complete with schools, parks, healthcare facilities, public transport, and essential social infrastructure accessible within a 15-minute walk.