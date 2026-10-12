Air India Extends Riyadh Flight Cancellations Till Oct 15 After Houthi Attacks On Saudi Airport

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Air India on Monday extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh until October 15 after repeated attacks on Saudi Arabia's capital airport by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

The disruption has also prompted other Indian carriers, including IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air, to cancel services to affected destinations in Saudi Arabia.

The latest attacks have intensified disruptions across the region, with airlines continuing to revise schedules amid heightened tensions linked to the broader conflict involving Iran and the United States. Saudi authorities have kept Riyadh airport shut for the time being following the strikes and subsequent security threats.

Besides Air India, several Indian carriers have suspended operations to Saudi Arabia. IndiGo has extended the cancellation of its flights to Riyadh and Dammam until October 15.

Air India Express has cancelled services to Dammam and Jeddah for October 12 and suspended flights to Riyadh until October 15. Akasa Air has also halted flights to Jeddah and Riyadh until October 13.

Saudi Arabia said it was facing fresh incoming drone and missile threats on Monday. The Saudi-led coalition backing government forces in Yemen reported the detection of incoming aerial projectiles, though there was no immediate information on damage from the latest barrage.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi airports and energy infrastructure over the past week, expanding a conflict that has increasingly spilled across the region.

The strikes have led to restrictions on parts of Saudi airspace, disrupted operations at Riyadh airport and significantly reduced air traffic over the capital.

The continuing uncertainty has forced airlines to prioritise passenger safety and operational security, resulting in extended flight cancellations and travel disruptions for passengers flying between India and Saudi Arabia.