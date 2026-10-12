Stephen B. Sambol Joins UWWM Mediation Panel

Orlando Fla. (October 12, 2026) – Upchurch Watson White & Max is pleased to welcome Stephen B. Sambol to its panel of neutrals. Based in Central Florida, he brings four decades of experience in handling complex civil disputes, with particular emphasis on commercial litigation, professional liability, health care and medical malpractice matters.







A Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Mediator, Mr. Sambol has represented businesses, physicians, health care providers and other professionals throughout his legal career. His commercial practice has included complex business disputes, contracts and other matters affecting companies and their operations, while his health care practice has encompassed medical malpractice claims as well as regulatory and disciplinary proceedings.

Mr. Sambol's experience also includes professional liability, insurance and technology-related matters, giving him a broad perspective on disputes involving complicated factual and legal issues, significant financial exposure and ongoing professional or business relationships.

He earned his undergraduate degree in political science and English, with honors, from Washington & Jefferson College and his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He has been a member of The Florida Bar since 1986 and is also admitted to practice before the U.S. District Courts for the Middle and Southern Districts of Florida.

As a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediator, Mr. Sambol has represented businesses, physicians, health care providers and other professionals throughout his legal career. His commercial practice has included complex business disputes, contracts and other matters affecting companies and their operations, while his health care practice has encompassed medical malpractice claims as well as regulatory and disciplinary proceedings.

For details or to schedule a mediation with Mr. Sambol, visit his profile or contact his case manager, Suzy Van Doorn, at ... or (800) 264-2622.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group:

Upchurch Watson White & Max is a nationally recognized mediation firm with access to offices nationwide. UWWM leads in alternative dispute resolution, mediating and arbitrating disputes in complex commercial and business litigation, health care, medical malpractice and professional liability, as well as employment, personal injury, construction and many other areas. Known for their skilled team and innovative techniques, UWWM mediators have helped countless clients achieve resolution outside of court, saving time, money and stress. On the Web: uww-adr

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