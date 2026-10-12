Uzbekistan, Georgia Reaffirm $1B Bilateral Trade Target

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and Georgia have reaffirmed their goal of increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion and expanding cooperation in transport, industry, agriculture and energy during the 11th meeting of their Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Tsinandali, Georgia, on October 12.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

According to the Ministry, the meeting was co-chaired by Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili.

The discussions focused on expanding trade under the existing free trade regime and advancing joint projects in industry, construction, agriculture, energy and finance.

“Particular attention was paid to developing the Trans-Caspian route and establishing an Uzbek logistics center at the Port of Poti, from which the first pilot shipment of products to Europe has already been carried out,” the ministry said in the statement.

The logistics initiative is expected to support Uzbekistan's access to European markets by facilitating cargo movement through the South Caucasus and across the Caspian Sea. Greater use of the route could also provide Uzbek exporters with additional transport options and strengthen the country's role in regional trade networks.

The commission also reviewed opportunities to expand industrial cooperation, increase air connectivity, promote tourism and strengthen ties between regions of the two countries.

Closer economic coordination could help businesses identify new export markets, develop cross-border supply chains and attract investment into manufacturing and logistics. The $1 billion trade target provides a framework for expanding commercial ties, while progress on transport infrastructure could help make bilateral trade and access to European markets more efficient.

The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan's Tashkent Region in spring 2027.