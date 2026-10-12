Azerbaijan, UAE Launch Joint Flight Exercise Falcons Meet 2026 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The opening ceremony for the“Falcons Meet - 2026” joint tactical flight exercise, involving aircraft and air defense assets of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was held in Azerbaijan.

During the event, organised at an aviation base of the Azerbaijan Air Force, the memory of Shehids who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honoured with a minute of silence. The National Anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates were performed.

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Zaur Rustamov highlighted the importance of the exercise and wished the participants success.

It was noted that the joint tactical flight exercise is being conducted in accordance with the Protocol of the first meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee signed between the two countries.

According to the event programme, the participants were briefed in detail on the exercise scenario and the tasks ahead.

A video showcasing the activities of the Air Force was then demonstrated.

Following an exchange of gifts and a commemorative photo, the aircraft were inspected.