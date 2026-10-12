Global Biosignal Serums Market Report 2026: Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On Peptides And E-Commerce With Shiseido, Obagi, Revision Skincare And Exocobio

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "BioSignal Serums Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosignal serums market is experiencing strong growth as consumers, dermatology clinics, and medical aesthetic providers increase their use of advanced skincare formulations. The market is projected to grow from $5.37 billion in 2025 to $5.73 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $7.48 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2026 and 2030.

Historical growth has been supported by rising awareness of anti-aging skincare, wider adoption of peptide and growth factor serums, expansion of dermatology clinics, and increased consumer spending on medical aesthetic treatments. Technological advances in bioactive molecule formulation have also enabled skincare manufacturers to develop more targeted products designed to support skin repair, rejuvenation, hydration, and overall appearance.

Growth during the forecast period will be driven by increasing demand for stem cell conditioned media serums, greater clinical adoption of cytokine-infused formulations, and rising interest in personalized skincare treatments. Continued investment in biosignal serum research and development, alongside the expansion of online and e-commerce distribution, is expected to make advanced skincare solutions more accessible to consumers worldwide.

Key biosignal serums market trends include growing demand for peptide-based products, wider use of growth factor-enriched serums, and increased interest in professional dermatology and clinical applications. Consumers are prioritizing effective formulations that address visible signs of aging, uneven skin texture, hydration, and radiance. This shift is encouraging skincare brands to invest in clinically tested ingredients and multifunctional products that complement professional aesthetic procedures or support at-home skincare routines.

The continued expansion of the beauty and personal care sector is a significant contributor to biosignal serums market growth. Rising disposable incomes, greater awareness of skin health, and demand for high-performance skincare products are influencing purchasing decisions. Biosignal serums align with these priorities by delivering concentrated bioactive ingredients that support targeted skin maintenance and regeneration.

Industry data underscores the strength of the broader beauty market. In August 2024, the British Beauty Council reported that the beauty and personal care industry contributed £27.2 billion ($36.7 billion) to the UK economy in 2023. This performance was supported by a 10% increase in household spending on personal care products and services, highlighting sustained consumer demand for skincare and wellness solutions.

Product innovation is also shaping the competitive landscape. In July 2024, SkinCeuticals launched P-TIOX, a peptide serum formulated to reduce the appearance of expression lines and enhance skin radiance. The product combines acetyl hexapeptide-8, dipeptide diaminobutyroyl, polyhydroxy acid, niacinamide, and laminaria extract. It is designed for all skin types and can be used independently or alongside professional skincare procedures. The launch reflects a broader industry focus on noninvasive, peptide-based products that address wrinkles, skin texture, hydration, and complexion quality.

E-commerce growth is further accelerating global biosignal serum sales by extending product reach and supporting direct-to-consumer distribution. Digital channels enable skincare companies to deliver personalized marketing, product education, and streamlined purchasing experiences. According to the United States Census Bureau, US e-commerce sales reached $1.11 trillion in 2023, an increase of 7.6% from 2022. Rising internet and smartphone adoption is expected to strengthen online sales of premium and specialized skincare products throughout the forecast period.

North America was the largest biosignal serums market in 2025, supported by established medical aesthetics infrastructure, high skincare spending, and strong adoption of advanced formulations. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Peptide Based Serums; Growth Factor Enriched Serums; Cytokine Infused Serums; Stem Cell Conditioned Media Serums

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales to Clinics and Brands; Pharmaceutical and Medical Distributors; Specialty Cosmetic Retailers; Online Platforms and E-Commerce

3) By Application: Anti-Aging or Wrinkle Reduction; Daily Skincare or Hydration; Pigmentation Treatment; Acne Treatment; Professional Dermatology Use

4) By End User: Dermatology Clinics; Medical Aesthetic Centers; Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Peptide Based Serums: Signal Peptides; Carrier Peptides; Enzyme Inhibitor Peptides; Neurotransmitter Peptides

2) By Growth Factor Enriched Serums: Epidermal Growth Factor Serums; Fibroblast Growth Factor Serums; Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Serums; Transforming Growth Factor Serums

3) By Cytokine Infused Serums: Interleukin Serums; Interferon Serums; Tumor Necrosis Factor Serums; Colony Stimulating Factor Serums

4) By Stem Cell Conditioned Media Serums: Adipose Derived Stem Cell Media Serums; Bone Marrow Stem Cell Media Serums; Umbilical Cord Stem Cell Media Serums; Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Media Serums

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

