Biofoundry-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 21.6% CAGR With Genscript, Ginkgo Bioworks, Twist Bioscience And Codexis Driving AI Automation

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biofoundry-as-a-Service Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biofoundry-as-a-service market is experiencing rapid growth as biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical developers, and research institutions increase their use of automated biological engineering platforms. The market is projected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2025 to $2.01 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising investment in synthetic biology, wider adoption of automated laboratory equipment, increasing demand for genetic engineering services, and the expansion of biotechnology companies and academic research institutions. These factors have accelerated access to advanced bioengineering capabilities while enabling organizations to improve the speed, consistency, and scale of research and development programs.

The biofoundry-as-a-service market is forecast to reach $4.38 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.6%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the deployment of artificial intelligence-powered biofoundry platforms, increased adoption of cloud-based design-build-test-learn workflows, and greater demand for integrated bioengineering services. Expanding pharmaceutical and industrial biotechnology applications will also support demand for scalable, high-throughput biofoundry operations.

Key biofoundry-as-a-service market trends include the adoption of end-to-end design-build-test-learn cycle services, growing demand for automated DNA assembly, and greater integration of machine learning into biological modeling. The market is also benefiting from the expansion of platform-based bioengineering services and increased emphasis on high-throughput phenotypic and genotypic testing. Together, these developments are helping organizations shorten research timelines, improve reproducibility, and manage complex biological programs more efficiently.

Increasing investment in life sciences is expected to remain a major growth driver. Rising demand for advanced treatments, personalized medicine, and innovative healthcare technologies is encouraging public- and private-sector funding for biotechnology infrastructure. This capital supports the development of automated biofoundry platforms, high-throughput biological research, and scalable services for biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and research institutions.

In September 2025, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry reported that the UK government had pledged up to $707 million (£520 million) in capital grants to encourage inward investment in innovative life sciences manufacturing. The initiative reinforces the UK's position as a life sciences innovation hub while creating opportunities for advanced automation, biological engineering, and manufacturing services.

Biofoundry-as-a-service providers are also deploying modular, automated platforms to accelerate biologics development, streamline process optimization, and strengthen scalable manufacturing capabilities. In November 2024, Quotient Sciences installed Centillion's GMP Biofoundry-in-a-Box platform to expand its integrated drug development and manufacturing services. The installation supports automated, high-throughput biologics development and GMP-compliant production, offering improved reproducibility, faster development timelines, and scalable therapeutic manufacturing.

Strategic partnerships are further strengthening the biofoundry-as-a-service ecosystem. In December 2023, Japan-based Synplogen Inc. partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. to advance DNA manufacturing and gene therapy platform services in Japan. The collaboration is designed to improve access to high-quality DNA materials, streamline gene therapy development, and support therapeutic programs targeting rare and complex diseases.

North America was the largest region in the biofoundry-as-a-service market in 2025, supported by its established biotechnology sector, strong research infrastructure, and investment in laboratory automation. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Design; Build; Test; Learn; Integrated Services

2) By Application: Pharmaceuticals; Agriculture; Industrial Biotechnology; Environmental; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Academic and Research Institutes; Biotechnology Companies; Pharmaceutical Companies; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Design: Pathway Design Services; Genetic Circuit Design Services; Strain Design and Optimization Services; Metabolic Engineering Design Services

2) By Build: Automated DNA Assembly Services; Strain Construction Services; Plasmid and Vector Construction Services; Synthetic Gene Synthesis Services

3) By Test: High-Throughput Screening Services; Phenotypic Characterization Services; Genotypic Validation Services; Assay Development and Testing Services

4) By Learn: Data Analysis and Interpretation Services; Machine Learning Modeling Services; Optimization and Feedback Services; Experimental Data Integration Services

5) By Integrated Services: End-to-End Biofoundry Services; Design-Build-Test-Learn (DBTL) Cycle Services; Custom Bioengineering Project Services; Platform-As-A-Service Integrated Solutions

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

