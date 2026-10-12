Global In Vivo Toxicology Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $9.9 Billion As AI-Enabled Monitoring And Drug Safety Demand Drive 8.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock new revenue streams with regional insights, competitive analysis, growth opportunities, and AI-driven toxicology trends for strategic decision-making.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "In Vivo Toxicology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in vivo toxicology market was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 5.7 billion in 2026 to USD 9.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for 41.2% of total revenue.

Market growth is being supported by rising demand for preclinical safety and toxicity assessment across pharmaceutical and biotechnology development. Increasing investment in drug discovery, expanding pipelines of novel therapeutics, and the need to identify toxicity and potential adverse effects before clinical trials are strengthening demand for in vivo toxicology products and services.

Technological advancements are also improving the efficiency, accuracy, and consistency of toxicology studies. Digital animal monitoring systems, sensor technologies, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are enabling more effective data collection and analysis. These innovations are expected to support study optimization and contribute to the continued expansion of the in vivo toxicology market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and evaluates key in vivo toxicology market trends across product, toxicology testing, animal model, application, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Instruments & Equipment

Consumables Toxicology Testing Services

The product analysis examines demand for laboratory instruments, equipment, consumables, and outsourced toxicology testing services. It also assesses how pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are using specialized service providers to support preclinical development programs.

Toxicology Testing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Acute Toxicity

Repeated-Dose/Systemic Toxicity

Reproductive & Developmental Toxicity

Genotoxicity

Carcinogenicity

Immunotoxicity Other Specialized & Target-Organ Toxicity

This analysis covers major testing categories used to assess safety profiles and potential adverse effects. The report evaluates revenue performance, market trends, and growth opportunities associated with each testing segment.

Animal Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Rodents

Non-Rodents Mammals Non-Mammalian Models

The animal model assessment reviews the use of rodents, Non-Rodents Mammals, and Non-Mammalian Models across toxicology research. It considers evolving research requirements, study design priorities, and technological developments influencing model selection.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Chemicals & Agrochemicals

Food & Nutrition

Medical Devices Other Applications

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology represent a key application area due to expanding drug development pipelines and growing requirements for preclinical safety assessment. The report also analyzes demand from chemicals, agrochemicals, food and nutrition, medical devices, and other industries that require comprehensive toxicity testing.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

North America's leading revenue position reflects its established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, significant research investment, and strong preclinical development capabilities. The regional analysis also identifies growth prospects across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), providing country-level insight into emerging opportunities and market dynamics.

Reasons to Purchase the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess revenue performance and growth potential across major segments and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Examine the market presence, positioning, and strategies of key industry participants.

Market forecasts: Access segment and regional projections to support planning, investment, and market assessment.

Growth opportunity analysis: Identify trends, technologies, and application areas that may generate new revenue streams.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to product development, geographic expansion, and business decision-making. Innovation tracking: Review relevant product developments and advances shaping the competitive landscape.

The report delivers market intelligence designed to support effective decision-making, including revenue estimates, forecasts, trend analysis, competitive strategy assessment, market share insights, and product innovation coverage. Its detailed examination of the global in vivo toxicology market helps organizations evaluate commercial opportunities, monitor industry developments, and prepare for changing preclinical safety requirements through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Product Segment

1.1.1.2. Toxicology Testing Segment

1.1.1.3. Animal Model Segment

1.1.1.4. Application Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objectives

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The Internal Database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9.2. List of Secondary Sources

1.9.3. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Digital Technologies in Preclinical Animal Studies

3.2.1.2. Growing Focus on Drug Safety and Early Toxicity Detection

3.2.1.3. Increasing Adoption of Translational and Predictive Toxicology Approaches

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Growing Regulatory and Ethical Restrictions on Animal Testing

3.2.2.2. High Cost and Time-Intensive Nature of In Vivo Toxicology Studies

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier Power

3.3.1.2. Buyer Power

3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political Landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological Landscape

3.3.2.3. Social Landscape

3.3.2.4. Economic Landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal Landscape

3.3.2.6. Environmental Landscape

Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Segment Dashboard

4.2. In Vivo Toxicology Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Instruments & Equipment

4.3.1. Instruments & Equipment Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Consumables

4.4.1. Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. Toxicology Testing Services

4.5.1. Toxicology Testing Services Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Toxicology Testing Business Analysis

5.1. Toxicology Testing Segment Dashboard

5.2. In Vivo Toxicology Market: Toxicology Testing Movement Analysis

5.3. Acute Toxicity

5.3.1. Acute Toxicity Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Repeated-Dose/Systemic Toxicity

5.4.1. Repeated-Dose/Systemic Toxicity Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Reproductive & Developmental Toxicity

5.5.1. Reproductive & Developmental Toxicity Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.6. Genotoxicity

5.6.1. Genotoxicity Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.7. Carcinogenicity

5.7.1. Carcinogenicity Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.8. Immunotoxicity

5.8.1. Immunotoxicity Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.9. Other Specialized & Target-Organ Toxicity

5.9.1. Other Specialized & Target-Organ Toxicity Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Animal Model Business Analysis

6.1. Animal Model Segment Dashboard

6.2. In Vivo Toxicology Market: Animal Model Movement Analysis

6.3. Rodents

6.3.1. Rodents Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Non-Rodent Mammals

6.4.1. Non-Rodent Mammals Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Non-Mammalian Models

6.5.1. Non-Mammalian Models Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Application Business Analysis

7.1. Application Segment Dashboard

7.2. In Vivo Toxicology Market: Application Analysis

7.3. Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

7.3.1. Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.4. Chemicals & Agrochemicals

7.4.1. Chemicals & Agrochemicals Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.5. Food & Nutrition

7.5.1. Food & Nutrition Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.6. Medical Devices

7.6.1. Medical Devices Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.7. Other Applications

7.7.1. Other Applications Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis

8.1. Regional and Country Analysis Framework

8.1.1. In Vivo Toxicology Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

8.1.2. Country Coverage: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, and Regulatory Framework

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.2.2. U.S. In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.2.3. Canada In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.2.4. Mexico In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Europe In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. UK In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.3. Germany In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.4. France In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.5. Italy In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.6. Spain In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.7. Denmark In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.8. Sweden In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.9. Norway In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Asia Pacific In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.2. Japan In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.3. China In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.4. India In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.5. Australia In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.6. Thailand In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.7. South Korea In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Latin America In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.2. Brazil In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.3. Argentina In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.6. MEA

8.6.1. MEA In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.2. South Africa In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.3. Saudi Arabia In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.4. UAE In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.5. Kuwait In Vivo Toxicology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2025

9.3. Strategy Mapping

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Profile Coverage: Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

9.4.2. Charles River Laboratories

9.4.3. Labcorp

9.4.4. WuXi AppTec

9.4.5. Inotiv

9.4.6. Pharmaron

9.4.7. Altasciences

9.4.8. Eurofins

9.4.9. Evotec

9.4.10. Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.

9.4.11. Jubilant Biosys Limited

9.4.12. The Jackson Laboratory

9.4.13. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

9.4.14. Bruker

9.4.15. Data Sciences International

List of Tables [124]

List of Figures [69]

Companies Featured



Charles River Laboratories

Labcorp

WuXi AppTec

Inotiv

Pharmaron

Altasciences

Eurofins

Evotec

Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.

Jubilant Biosys Limited

The Jackson Laboratory

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Bruker Data Sciences International

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