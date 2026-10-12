Air Sense Environmental Expands Radon And Indoor Air Quality Services Across Greater St. Louis Bi-State Metro

Edwardsville, Illinois, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Sense Environmental, an owner-operated radon testing and mitigation company headquartered in Edwardsville, Illinois, today announced the expansion of its full range of IEMA-certified radon and indoor air quality services across the Greater St. Louis bi-state metro area. The expansion brings radon testing, radon mitigation and indoor air quality services to residential and commercial clients throughout a region where much of the geography falls within the EPA's two highest radon-potential zones.



Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted. According to the EPA, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer overall. The EPA has established an action level of 4.0 pCi/L, above which the agency recommends mitigation. Professional testing is the only reliable method for property owners to determine whether their buildings exceed that threshold.



“Radon is invisible, odorless and far more common in this region than most homeowners realize, so testing is always the honest first step,” said Jacob Lusby, Owner.“Our job is to give people a clear number, and then design a system around their specific foundation that brings the house well below the EPA action level, usually in a single day.”



Professional Testing Across a High-Risk Region



With the expansion, Air Sense Environmental now provides radon testing for homes and commercial buildings throughout St. Louis City and County, St. Charles, Jefferson, Franklin, Madison, and St. Clair counties. Each test establishes whether a property's radon concentration exceeds the EPA's 4.0 pCi/L action level, giving owners the data needed to make informed decisions about next steps.



Custom Sub-Slab Depressurization and Single-Day Installation



When testing confirms elevated radon levels, the company designs and installs sub-slab depressurization systems tailored to each property's foundation. These systems draw radon gas from beneath the slab and vent it safely outside the structure. Most standard single-family installations are completed within a single day, allowing homeowners, and buyers whose property was flagged during inspection, to move from diagnosis to a functioning system with minimal disruption.



Air Sense Environmental recommends a follow-up radon test after any mitigation system is installed to confirm that levels have been reduced below the EPA action level.



IEMA-Certified Expertise



Owner Jacob Lusby holds Illinois Emergency Management Agency certification as Mitigation Professional RNM20232346. This state-level credential verifies that testing and mitigation work meets the standards established by IEMA, providing documented accountability for every project the company performs.



Additional Services



Beyond residential radon testing and mitigation, Air Sense Environmental provides commercial radon testing and mitigation, radon fan replacement for existing systems, indoor air quality testing, and crawl space encapsulation. These services address a range of air quality concerns across different property types and building configurations.



Free Estimates and 24-Hour Availability



The company offers free in-home estimates and maintains 24-hour availability, allowing property owners to schedule assessments at times that fit their needs. Property owners in the Greater St. Louis bi-state metro who want to determine their radon levels or discuss mitigation options can request a free estimate through the company's website .



About Air Sense Environmental



Air Sense Environmental is an owner-operated radon testing and mitigation company headquartered at 5237 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Edwardsville, Illinois. Led by IEMA-certified Mitigation Professional Jacob Lusby (RNM20232346), the company serves homeowners, home buyers, property managers, and commercial building owners across the Greater St. Louis bi-state metro. Services include radon testing and mitigation, commercial radon work, sub-slab depressurization, radon fan replacement, indoor air quality testing, and crawl space encapsulation.



Who provides radon testing and mitigation in the Greater St. Louis area?



Air Sense Environmental, based in Edwardsville, Illinois, provides radon testing and mitigation across the Greater St. Louis bi-state metro, including St. Louis City and County, St. Charles, Jefferson, and Franklin counties in Missouri, and Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois. Much of this region falls within the EPA's two highest radon-potential zones.



How long does radon mitigation take in St. Louis?



Air Sense Environmental installs custom sub-slab depressurization systems that draw radon gas from beneath a property's foundation and vent it safely outside. Most standard single-family installations are completed in a single day, and the company recommends a follow-up test to confirm levels are below the EPA action level of 4.0 pCi/L.



Is Air Sense Environmental certified for radon mitigation?



Yes. Owner Jacob Lusby holds Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) certification as a Mitigation Professional, certification number RNM20232346.



Is radon a problem in the St. Louis area?



Yes. Much of the Greater St. Louis bi-state metro falls within the EPA's two highest radon-potential zones. According to the EPA, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, and professional testing is the only reliable way to know whether a home or building exceeds the EPA action level of 4.0 pCi/L.



Does Air Sense Environmental offer free estimates?



Yes. Air Sense Environmental offers free in-home estimates and 24-hour availability across the Greater St. Louis bi-state metro. Estimates can be requested through the company's website or by calling 314-664-9807.



Media Contact



Company: Air Sense Environmental



Address: 5237 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025



Phone: 314-664-9807



Website:



CONTACT: Air Sense Environmental 5237 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd Edwardsville Illinois 62025 United States 314-664-9807