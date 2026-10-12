South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 US$294.6 Million Market Fueled By Brazil's Water Infrastructure Renewal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lower excavation, labor and equipment costs, minimal disruption and longer pipe life strengthen ROI, while expansion, innovation and M&A help players capture demand.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South & Central America trenchless pipe relining market is projected to reach US$ 294.6 million by 2031, rising from US$ 211.1 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% from 2025 to 2031, supported by infrastructure modernization, water conservation initiatives, and growing demand for cost-effective pipeline rehabilitation.

Brazil remains the largest contributor to regional market growth, followed by Argentina and the Rest of South & Central America. Historically, Brazil's sanitation sector received less than 10% of total government infrastructure investment. However, municipal authorities and private companies increased their involvement in pipe relining projects during 2024 as greater attention was directed toward reducing water losses and improving aging water and sewage networks.

Limited public investment in pipeline repair is creating opportunities for private operators, including PROline, Reline America, and Allied Pipeline Technologies SA. These companies are positioned to expand their trenchless pipe relining capabilities as utilities, industrial operators, and municipalities seek sustainable rehabilitation solutions that reduce disruption and extend pipeline service life.

Market Segmentation Highlights



By Method: Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP), Pull-in-Place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating. CIPP accounted for the leading market share in 2024, supported by its operational efficiency and suitability for rehabilitating deteriorated pipelines.

By End-user: Municipal, Industrial, Commercial, and Residential. The Municipal segment led the market in 2024 as cities prioritized water, wastewater, and sewage infrastructure improvements.

By Diameter: Below DN 50, DN 51 - DN 150, DN 151 - DN 250, and Above DN 251. Below DN 50 held the largest share in 2024. By Curing Method: Ambient Cure, Hot Water Cure, Steam Cure, and UV Light Cure. Hot Water Cure was the most widely used curing method in 2024.

Trenchless pipe relining offers lower excavation and labor requirements than conventional replacement, while minimizing disruption to roads, buildings, businesses, and surrounding properties. Smaller crews and reduced dependence on heavy machinery can lower overall project expenses. Trenchless pipe bursting typically costs between US$ 60-200 per foot, while trenchless pipelining ranges from US$ 80-250 per foot, with an average cost of approximately US$ 160 per foot. Residential repair costs generally range from US$ 4,000 to US$ 20,000, depending on pipeline condition and project complexity.

The technology also supports long-term infrastructure performance by adding a seamless inner liner that protects existing pipelines from leaks, corrosion, and further deterioration. These benefits can reduce recurring maintenance and replacement expenses, strengthening the business case for trenchless pipeline rehabilitation across municipal, commercial, industrial, and residential applications.

Country-wise, Brazil presents substantial growth potential due to aging infrastructure, inadequate water management, and persistent water scarcity. Pipeline leakage rates are estimated at 40% to 45%, while a significant share of the country's water infrastructure is more than 30 years old. Although Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SABESP) has invested in expanding water infrastructure, continued maintenance and modernization of existing networks remain essential.

Several major projects reinforced Brazil's market position in 2024. Lined Pipe Systems (LPS) partnered with COPASA, the Water Authority of Minas Gerais, to rehabilitate a 92-km pipeline using FlexSleeves. Tenaris also began supplying pipes and coatings for Petrobras's Buzios 9 offshore project, demonstrating growing trenchless and pipeline rehabilitation opportunities across water infrastructure and offshore oil and gas operations.

Key participants include The Charles Machine Works Inc, Trelleborg AB, RelineEurope GmbH, and other regional and international providers. Market players are pursuing geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positions and address rising demand for advanced trenchless pipe relining solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants:

4.2.2 Threat of Substitutes:

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers:

4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry:

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers

4.3.4 End-Use Industry

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - South & Central America Market Analysis

6.1 South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Forecast and Analysis

7. South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Method

7.1 Cured in Place Pipe

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Cured in Place Pipe: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Pull-in-Place

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Pull-in-Place: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Pipe Bursting

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Pipe Bursting: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Internal Pipe Coating

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Internal Pipe Coating: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by End-user

8.1 Municipal

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Municipal: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Industrial

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Industrial: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Residential

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Residential: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Diameter

9.1 Below DN 50

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Below DN 50: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 DN 51 - DN 150

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 DN 51 - DN 150: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 DN 151 - DN 250

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 DN 151 - DN 250: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Above DN 251

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Above DN 251: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Curing Method

10.1 Ambient Cure

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Ambient Cure: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Hot Water Cure

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Hot Water Cure: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Steam Cure

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Steam Cure: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 UV Light Cure

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 UV Light Cure: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Country Analysis

11.1 South & Central America

11.1.1 South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2 Brazil: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.1 Brazil: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.2.3 Brazil: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.2.4 Brazil: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.3 Argentina: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.3.1 Argentina: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.3.2 Argentina: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.3.3 Argentina: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.3.4 Argentina: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.4.1 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.4.2 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.4.3 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.4.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

13 Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14 COMPANY PROFILES

14.1 The Charles Machine Works Inc

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Trelleborg AB

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 RelineEurope GmbH

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Relining Group International Oy

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Vortex Co LLC

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Sanikom Doo

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 NuFlow Technologies Inc

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Brawo Systems GmbH

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

14.11 SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH

14.11.1 Key Facts

14.11.2 Business Description

14.11.3 Products and Services

14.11.4 Financial Overview

14.11.5 SWOT Analysis

14.11.6 Key Developments

14.12 Michels Corporation

14.12.1 Key Facts

14.12.2 Business Description

14.12.3 Products and Services

14.12.4 Financial Overview

14.12.5 SWOT Analysis

14.12.6 Key Developments

14.13 Picote GROUP

14.13.1 Key Facts

14.13.2 Business Description

14.13.3 Products and Services

14.13.4 Financial Overview

14.13.5 SWOT Analysis

14.13.6 Key Developments

14.14 US Pipelining, LLC

14.14.1 Key Facts

14.14.2 Business Description

14.14.3 Products and Services

14.14.4 Financial Overview

14.14.5 SWOT Analysis

14.14.6 Key Developments

14.15 American Trenchless Technologies

14.15.1 Key Facts

14.15.2 Business Description

14.15.3 Products and Services

14.15.4 Financial Overview

14.15.5 SWOT Analysis

14.15.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

15.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [21]

List of Figures [31]

Companies

The List of Companies - South & Central America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market

The Charles Machine Works Inc

Trelleborg AB

RelineEurope GmbH

Relining Group International Oy

Vortex Co LLC

Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

Sanikom Doo

NuFlow Technologies Inc

Brawo Systems GmbH

Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH

Michels Corporation

Picote GROUP

US Pipelining, LLC

American Trenchless Technologies

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