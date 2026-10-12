Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Green Hydrogen And Digital Automation Drive 5.1% CAGR Toward US$ 263 Million By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green hydrogen and industrial automation drive demand for digital mass flow controllers that improve precision, enable real-time monitoring, and reduce downtime and energy waste.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe mass flow controller market is projected to reach US$ 263.0 million by 2031, increasing from US$ 188.8 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is being supported by investments in green hydrogen infrastructure, industrial automation, renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and advanced process control.

Green Hydrogen Investment Supports Market Growth

The European Union's transition toward green hydrogen is increasing demand for precise gas flow measurement and control across production, storage, transportation, fuel cell, and refueling applications. Mass flow controllers support electrolyzer performance, hydrogen yield, process safety, and energy efficiency, making them integral to the development of scalable hydrogen infrastructure.

The REPowerEU Strategy, introduced in 2022, established targets for the European Union to produce and import 10 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Renewable hydrogen is also expected to account for approximately 10% of EU energy requirements by 2050. These objectives, combined with the European Green Deal and broader net-zero commitments, are encouraging investment in electrolyzer facilities, hydrogen networks, and related flow control technologies.

Stringent European safety and environmental regulations are further supporting the adoption of high-performance mass flow controllers. Manufacturers and operators require reliable equipment that can maintain consistent gas flow while meeting demanding compliance standards in hydrogen production and downstream applications.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Flow Rate: The market is segmented into Low, Medium, and High flow rates. Low flow rate controllers held the largest share in 2024.

Sensor Technology: The market includes Thermal Mass Flow, Coriolis Mass Flow, and Differential-Pressure Mass Flow technologies. Thermal Mass Flow controllers dominated in 2024. Application: Key industries include Semiconductors, Food and Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Oil and Gas, and Others. The Others segment accounted for the largest share in 2024.

Digital Mass Flow Controllers Create New Opportunities

Demand for digital mass flow controllers is rising as industries adopt connected manufacturing systems and advanced automation. These controllers provide enhanced accuracy, real-time monitoring, remote calibration, programmable interfaces, and self-diagnostic capabilities. Their compatibility with IoT and Industry 4.0 platforms helps companies improve process consistency, reduce downtime, strengthen environmental compliance, and optimize operational performance.

Digital solutions are gaining traction in semiconductor manufacturing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, and other precision-driven industries. Product development is also accelerating as manufacturers address requirements for hazardous and highly regulated environments. In July 2024, Alicat Scientific, Inc. introduced the ISMax ATEX and IECEx Zone 0-certified mass flow controller and meter for gas flow processes. The product supports flow rates ranging from 0.5 SCCM to 250 SLPM and is designed for explosive environments.

Country-Level Market Insights

The report analyzes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe held the largest market share in 2024, supported by activity in Sweden, Poland, Spain, Belgium, Greece, and other regional economies.

Spain represents a notable growth market due to expanding renewable energy, pharmaceutical production, environmental monitoring, and industrial automation. Investment in solar hydrogen, biogas, smart industry systems, and EU-funded innovation programs is increasing the need for accurate process control. The country's food and beverage industry also uses mass flow controllers to maintain production consistency and product quality.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the Europe mass flow controller market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Avantor Inc, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Sensirion Holding AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Horiba Ltd, Azbil Corp, Axetris AG, MKS Instruments Inc, and Brooks Instrument. These companies are focusing on geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and technology development to strengthen their market positions and address growing demand for precise, connected, and compliant flow control systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Mass Flow Controller Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analaysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Mass Flow Controller Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue Analysis - by Flow Rate

7.1 Low

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Low: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Medium

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Medium: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 High

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 High: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue Analysis - by Sensor Technology

8.1 Thermal Mass Flow

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Thermal Mass Flow: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Coriolis Mass Flow

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Coriolis Mass Flow: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Differential-Pressure Mass Flow

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Differential-Pressure Mass Flow: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

9.1 Semiconductors

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Semiconductors: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Food and Beverages Industry

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Food and Beverages Industry: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Chemicals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Chemicals: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Oil and Gas

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Oil and Gas: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Europe

10.1.1 Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2 Germany: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

10.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology

10.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

10.1.3 France: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.1 France: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

10.1.3.2 France: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology

10.1.3.3 France: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

10.1.4 United Kingdom: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.4.1 United Kingdom: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

10.1.4.2 United Kingdom: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology

10.1.4.3 United Kingdom: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

10.1.5 Italy: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

10.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology

10.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

10.1.6 Russia: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

10.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology

10.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

10.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

10.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology

10.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Avantor Inc

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Sensirion Holding AG

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Teledyne Technologies Inc

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Horiba Ltd

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Azbil Corp

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Axetris AG

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 MKS Instruments Inc

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Brooks Instrument

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [26]

List of Figures [29]

Companies

The List of Companies - Europe Mass Flow Controller Market

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Avantor Inc

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

Sensirion Holding AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc

Horiba Ltd

Azbil Corp

Axetris AG

MKS Instruments Inc

Brooks Instrument

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