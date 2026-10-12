Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Green Hydrogen And Digital Automation Drive 5.1% CAGR Toward US$ 263 Million By 2031
Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe mass flow controller market is projected to reach US$ 263.0 million by 2031, increasing from US$ 188.8 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is being supported by investments in green hydrogen infrastructure, industrial automation, renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and advanced process control.
Green Hydrogen Investment Supports Market Growth
The European Union's transition toward green hydrogen is increasing demand for precise gas flow measurement and control across production, storage, transportation, fuel cell, and refueling applications. Mass flow controllers support electrolyzer performance, hydrogen yield, process safety, and energy efficiency, making them integral to the development of scalable hydrogen infrastructure.
The REPowerEU Strategy, introduced in 2022, established targets for the European Union to produce and import 10 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Renewable hydrogen is also expected to account for approximately 10% of EU energy requirements by 2050. These objectives, combined with the European Green Deal and broader net-zero commitments, are encouraging investment in electrolyzer facilities, hydrogen networks, and related flow control technologies.
Stringent European safety and environmental regulations are further supporting the adoption of high-performance mass flow controllers. Manufacturers and operators require reliable equipment that can maintain consistent gas flow while meeting demanding compliance standards in hydrogen production and downstream applications.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- Flow Rate: The market is segmented into Low, Medium, and High flow rates. Low flow rate controllers held the largest share in 2024. Sensor Technology: The market includes Thermal Mass Flow, Coriolis Mass Flow, and Differential-Pressure Mass Flow technologies. Thermal Mass Flow controllers dominated in 2024. Application: Key industries include Semiconductors, Food and Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Oil and Gas, and Others. The Others segment accounted for the largest share in 2024.
Digital Mass Flow Controllers Create New Opportunities
Demand for digital mass flow controllers is rising as industries adopt connected manufacturing systems and advanced automation. These controllers provide enhanced accuracy, real-time monitoring, remote calibration, programmable interfaces, and self-diagnostic capabilities. Their compatibility with IoT and Industry 4.0 platforms helps companies improve process consistency, reduce downtime, strengthen environmental compliance, and optimize operational performance.
Digital solutions are gaining traction in semiconductor manufacturing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, and other precision-driven industries. Product development is also accelerating as manufacturers address requirements for hazardous and highly regulated environments. In July 2024, Alicat Scientific, Inc. introduced the ISMax ATEX and IECEx Zone 0-certified mass flow controller and meter for gas flow processes. The product supports flow rates ranging from 0.5 SCCM to 250 SLPM and is designed for explosive environments.
Country-Level Market Insights
The report analyzes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe held the largest market share in 2024, supported by activity in Sweden, Poland, Spain, Belgium, Greece, and other regional economies.
Spain represents a notable growth market due to expanding renewable energy, pharmaceutical production, environmental monitoring, and industrial automation. Investment in solar hydrogen, biogas, smart industry systems, and EU-funded innovation programs is increasing the need for accurate process control. The country's food and beverage industry also uses mass flow controllers to maintain production consistency and product quality.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent companies operating in the Europe mass flow controller market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Avantor Inc, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Sensirion Holding AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Horiba Ltd, Azbil Corp, Axetris AG, MKS Instruments Inc, and Brooks Instrument. These companies are focusing on geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and technology development to strengthen their market positions and address growing demand for precise, connected, and compliant flow control systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Mass Flow Controller Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analaysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Mass Flow Controller Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue Analysis - by Flow Rate
7.1 Low
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Low: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Medium: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.3 High
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 High: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue Analysis - by Sensor Technology
8.1 Thermal Mass Flow
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Thermal Mass Flow: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Coriolis Mass Flow
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Coriolis Mass Flow: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Differential-Pressure Mass Flow
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Differential-Pressure Mass Flow: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue Analysis - by Application
9.1 Semiconductors
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Semiconductors: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Food and Beverages Industry
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Food and Beverages Industry: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Chemicals
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Chemicals: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.5 Oil and Gas
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Oil and Gas: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Country Analysis
10.1 Europe
10.1.1 Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
10.1.2 Germany: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
10.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology
10.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
10.1.3 France: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.3.1 France: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
10.1.3.2 France: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology
10.1.3.3 France: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
10.1.4 United Kingdom: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.4.1 United Kingdom: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
10.1.4.2 United Kingdom: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology
10.1.4.3 United Kingdom: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
10.1.5 Italy: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
10.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology
10.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
10.1.6 Russia: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
10.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology
10.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
10.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate
10.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Sensor Technology
10.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
11.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 New Product Development
12.3 Merger and Acquisition
12.4 Other Strategic Developments
13. COMPANY PROFILES
13.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Avantor Inc
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Dwyer Instruments, Inc.
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Sensirion Holding AG
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Teledyne Technologies Inc
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Horiba Ltd
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Azbil Corp
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Axetris AG
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 MKS Instruments Inc
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Brooks Instrument
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [26]
List of Figures [29]
Companies
The List of Companies - Europe Mass Flow Controller Market
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Avantor Inc
Dwyer Instruments, Inc.
Sensirion Holding AG
Teledyne Technologies Inc
Horiba Ltd
Azbil Corp
Axetris AG
MKS Instruments Inc
Brooks Instrument
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