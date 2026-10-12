Gfiber, Qualcomm, And Gemtek Unveil An AI-Native Wi-Fi 8 Broadband Gateway At Network X 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by the Qualcomm DragonwingTM NPro A8 Elite Platform, the gFiber Wi-Fi 8 Premium Gateway combines next-generation Wi-Fi 8 connectivity with privacy-focused on-device AI compute and agentic AI capabilities-transforming the home gateway into an intelligent service platform

VIENNA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- gFiber (formerly Google Fiber), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Gemtek Technology announced a landmark collaboration to develop and debut an AI-native, Wi-Fi 8, symmetrical 20 gig broadband gateway. The device-demonstrated at Network X 2026, the global telecommunications industry trade show and conference-will be gFiber's flagship symmetrical 20 gig broadband router and is intended to elevate the Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) from a piece of tucked-away technology to a high-compute centerpiece, serving as a household's internet hub and its local platform for agentic AI at the edge (with AI processing directly on the gateway).

"For over a decade, gFiber has pushed the boundaries of speed to the home. Through our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Gemtek, we're transforming the router into an intelligent service platform," said John Keib, Chief Technology & Product Officer with gFiber. "From intelligent parental controls and frictionless guest access to AI-powered services that understand what customers want to accomplish and help make it happen, we're reimagining how people not only interact with their home network but also our company as a next generation ISP."

Key Features: Wi-Fi 8, 20 Gig Broadband Speeds, and an Intelligent Service Platform

The AI-native gateway enables more intuitive and personalized ways to interact with and manage the home network. At Network X, gFiber will be demonstrating the following:



Intent-Based Parental Controls: Natural-language voice commands (e.g., "Pause social media on my kids' devices until 7 PM") demonstrate agentic AI that understands the request and takes the appropriate network action directly on the gateway, helping keep sensitive home-network data local.

Frictionless Guest Access: Voice-initiated guest credential sharing generates a QR code on the router's front-facing interactive touch screen for streamlined visitor onboarding. Smart Home & UI Personalization: Voice-controlled application integration and real-time network health diagnostics.



The gFiber Wi-Fi 8 Premium Gateway is built on the Dragonwing NPro A8 Elite Platform and integrates concurrent quad-band Wi-Fi 8 (802.11bn) connectivity with a dedicated hardware Neural Processing Unit (NPU)-the Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU-and a high-performance penta-core CPU. This powerful architecture, along with Qualcomm Technologies' edge AI software framework, enables agentic AI and intelligent services to run directly on the gateway, delivering more responsive experiences, reducing reliance on cloud processing, and helping keep sensitive home-network data local.

"The Dragonwing NPro A8 Elite Platform is Qualcomm Technologies' most advanced Wi-Fi 8 networking platform, bringing together premium Wi-Fi 8 connectivity, high-performance networking, and native edge AI in a single architecture," said Gautam Sheoran, SVP & GM, Connectivity, Broadband, and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Wi-Fi 8 is designed for more reliable and responsive connectivity, with advanced mesh networking, improved spectrum efficiency, and greater resilience. Combined with a powerful penta-core CPU, dedicated NPU, and an open agentic AI framework, the platform provides a flexible foundation to deploy, customize, and scale agentic AI directly on the gateway."

This announcement marks a key milestone in gFiber's decade-plus technological journey. Since pioneering gigabit internet in Kansas City over a decade ago, gFiber has systematically upgraded the vast majority of its fiber network-transitioning from legacy GPON to XGS-PON (enabling mass-market speeds up to 8 gig) and deploying 25G-PON technology to deliver symmetrical 20 gig connectivity. The new Wi-Fi 8 gateway brings reliable, responsive wireless connectivity, and intelligent services to gFiber's symmetrical 20 gig broadband service for homes and businesses. Existing gFiber 20 gig customers will be the first to experience the gFiber Wi-Fi 8 Premium device. Once fully certified, gFiber will be upgrading all 20 gig customers to the new gateway.

In addition, the device design is intended to allow placement of the device to optimize RF signal-since Wi-Fi radios perform best in the clear-solving the "last foot" signal interference challenge.

"The commercialization of edge AI in broadband requires more than advanced technology-it requires the ability to translate innovation into scalable products and meaningful user experiences. The collaboration among Qualcomm Technologies, Gemtek and gFiber brings together these capabilities, creating a strong foundation for edge AI to become an integral part of the next generation of broadband," said James Lee, CEO of Gemtek Technology.

Designed to support gFiber's symmetrical 20 gig broadband service today, the device's underlying hardware architecture is intended to support future higher-speed services, including 50 gig. To demonstrate its long-term product roadmap, gFiber has already conducted a successful live-network 50G PON trial in Kansas City (utilizing Nokia technology) and plans to conduct a residential 50G trial using the new gateway by spring 2027.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large‐scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high‐performance, low-power computing and industry‐leading connectivity-powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.



Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

About gFiber

gFiber delivers fast, reliable, fairly-priced and open fiber internet service. gFiber started in 2010 as a Google experiment to catalyze the gigabit internet ecosystem, and has since pioneered the gigabit and multi-gig internet future. For more than a decade, gFiber has maintained its monthly internet prices without any rate increases, and remains committed to bringing the best internet experience to customers in 19 states with plans to expand. gFiber is America's most-decorated internet, winning the JD Power award for Customer Satisfaction in Home Wired Internet in the South Region for the 3rd year in a row in 2025, along with many other awards including PC Mag Readers' Choice Awards for Best Overall and Fiber ISP, Best Fiber Internet Provider by Forbes and Carrier of the Year from Fierce Networks, in addition to top recognitions HighSpeedInternet.com, CNET, and many more. You can find more information, check availability in your area and compare plans at gfiber.com.

About Gemtek Technology

Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based provider of broadband, wireless and optical connectivity solutions for service providers worldwide. Focused on product and AI system innovation, Gemtek combines product design, RF engineering, system integration and manufacturing to deliver carrier-grade solutions at scale.

Through Genix Networks, its software development subsidiary, Gemtek brings together Edge AI, network intelligence and cloud management to enable smarter connected-home services and better subscriber experiences.

Learn more at







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