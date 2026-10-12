United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Market Size, Share And Forecast, 2026-2031: Q2 2026 Update BNPL To Reach US$78.89 Billion As Regulation Drives Consolidation And Wallet Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost BNPL ROI through wallet integration, targeted merchant partnerships, responsible underwriting, credit reporting and regulatory readiness. Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market is forecast to grow by 14.9% annually to reach US$46.21 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 17.7% during 2022-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.3% from 2026-2031. BNPL gross merchandise value is projected to increase from US$40.22 billion in 2025 to approximately US$78.89 billion by 2031. Growth will be supported by wider consumer adoption, expanding merchant acceptance, digital wallet integration and the continued use of instalment payments across online and physical point-of-sale channels. At the same time, regulation, credit reporting, affordability assessments and funding capacity will become increasingly important competitive factors. Regulation Reshapes the United Kingdom BNPL Market Deferred Payment Credit will enter the Financial Conduct Authority perimeter from 15 July 2026. The new framework introduces stronger requirements relating to customer information, creditworthiness, financial promotions, complaints and support for borrowers experiencing payment difficulties. Third-party BNPL providers such as Klarna, Clearpay and PayPal Pay in 3 will be directly affected, while merchant-provided direct credit remains outside the initial phase. HM Treasury finalised its policy position in 2025, the FCA issued consultation proposals in July 2025 and final rules followed in February 2026. As implementation progresses, the United Kingdom BNPL industry is expected to professionalise. Larger, well-funded providers should be better positioned to manage authorisation, underwriting and operational requirements, while smaller platforms may face higher compliance and funding costs. Competitive differentiation is shifting from merchant acquisition toward responsible underwriting, transparent customer communications, credit reporting, complaint handling and arrears management. Providers with regulatory-ready systems and stable funding are likely to strengthen their market positions. Consumer Adoption Expands Across Digital and Physical Channels BNPL usage is broadening beyond younger online shoppers. UK Finance reported in November 2025 that 25% of UK adults used BNPL at least once during 2024, compared with 14% in 2023. However, the proportion of frequent monthly users remained at 33%, indicating that much of the increase came from occasional users. Household budget pressures, merchant acceptance and digital payment adoption continue to support market growth. Mobile wallet usage reached 57% of UK adults in 2024, rising from 42% in 2023. BNPL is benefiting from this transition toward app-based and phone-based payment journeys, particularly for seasonal and higher-value purchases. Future adoption is expected to become more selective as affordability checks and regulatory controls affect repeated borrowing among financially vulnerable consumers. Merchants will continue to use BNPL to support checkout conversion and basket values, but providers will face greater pressure to demonstrate positive customer outcomes. Wallets, Cards and Embedded Payments Drive Innovation BNPL providers are extending their reach beyond individual merchant checkout integrations. Klarna launched on Google Pay in the United Kingdom in February 2026, enabling customers to access Klarna Pay in 3 through Google Pay and manage purchases, repayments and returns within the Klarna app. Klarna also introduced a flexible debit card and digital wallet in the United Kingdom in October 2025. Purchases are debited by default, while eligible customers can apply for a spending plan. This development reflects the convergence of BNPL, debit accounts, cards and digital wallets. Monzo expanded Flex on Apple Pay in November 2025, allowing eligible iPhone users to select monthly payment plans at checkout, including for in-store transactions. PayPal renewed its European BNPL receivables arrangement with KKR in November 2025, supporting funding capacity for Pay Later originations across Europe, including the United Kingdom. Competitive Landscape The United Kingdom BNPL competitive landscape remains fintech-led, with Klarna, Clearpay, PayPal and Zilch among the principal providers. Monzo Flex also demonstrates the growing role of digital banks in instalment credit. Competition is expected to intensify among major fintech companies, banks, card providers and digital wallets over the next 2-4 years. Zilch differentiates through its direct-to-consumer virtual card model, online and in-store availability, reporting to major United Kingdom credit reference agencies and its partnership with StepChange. Across the market, responsible lending infrastructure is becoming as important as merchant reach. Providers capable of combining customer acquisition with effective underwriting, repayment visibility and early intervention should gain an advantage. Credit reporting may support trust and provide greater visibility into repayment behaviour, while stronger affordability processes could reduce access for higher-risk applicants. Market consolidation around regulated and well-capitalised platforms is increasingly likely. Report Scope and Market Coverage This data-centric report provides a detailed assessment of the United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later industry through 58 tables, 82 charts and more than 90 country-level KPIs. It evaluates BNPL market size, growth forecasts, transaction activity, revenue, consumer adoption, competitive positioning and emerging investment opportunities. Key areas covered include:

Retail and e-commerce spending trends, including BNPL share of each market

Gross merchandise value, average transaction value and transaction volume

Market share analysis for Klarna, Clearpay, PayPal, Zilch and Monzo Flex

Revenue from merchant commissions, missed payment fees, Pay Now and other income

Active consumer base and bad debt indicators

Two-Party and Third-Party business models

Open Loop System and Closed Loop System spending

Standalone providers, banks, payment service providers and marketplaces

Online Channel and POS Channel performance Consumer behaviour by age, income, gender, spending level and default rate The report also analyses BNPL market opportunities across retail shopping, home improvement, travel, media and entertainment, services, automotive, Health Care and Wellness, and other end-use sectors. Retail product coverage includes apparel, footwear and accessories, consumer electronics, toys, kids and babies, jewelry, sporting goods, entertainment and gaming, and additional categories. Strategic Value The research supports market entry, expansion, investment and partnership decisions by identifying high-growth categories, priority distribution channels and key regulatory risks. Value and volume KPIs provide insight into BNPL adoption, usage intensity, revenue development and market maturity. Businesses can use the analysis to benchmark competitors, assess market concentration, evaluate consumer behaviour and refine go-to-market strategies. The report also highlights how regulation, digital wallet integration, credit reporting and responsible underwriting are shaping the future of the United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later market. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $46.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $78.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered United Kingdom



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. United Kingdom Retail Industry & Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast

2.1 United Kingdom Retail Industry - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Share of Retail Industry, 2022-2031

2.3 United Kingdom Ecommerce - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.4 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Share of Ecommerce, 2022-2031

3. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness, 2022-2031

3.1 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

4. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Industry - Key Company Profiles

5. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs, 2022-2031

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2022-2031

5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

5.2.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission, 2022-2031

5.2.2 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2022-2031

5.2.3 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income, 2022-2031

5.3 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2022-2031

5.4 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2022-2025-2031

6. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model, 2022-2031

6.1 Buy Now Pay Later Two-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

6.2 Buy Now Pay Later Third-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

7. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose, 2022-2031

7.1 Buy Now Pay Later Convenience, 2022-2031

7.2 Buy Now Pay Later Credit, 2022-2031

8. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Merchant ecosystem, 2022-2031

8.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Open loop system, 2022-2031

8.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Closed loop system, 2022-2031

9. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model, 2022-2031

9.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Standalone, 2022-2031

9.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Banks & Payment Service Providers, 2022-2031

9.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Marketplaces, 2022-2031

10. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel, 2022-2031

10.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2022-2031

10.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

10.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

11. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector, 2022-2031

11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector, 2025

11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Segment, 2025

12. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

12.1 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031

13.1 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category, 2025

13.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later by Retail Product Categories - Average Order Value Trend Analysis, 2025

13.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.4 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Consumer Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.5 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Toys, Kids, and Babies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.6 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Jewellery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.7 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Sporting Goods - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.8 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Entertainment & Gaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.9 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

14.1 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

15.1 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Media & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

16.1 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Service: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

17.1 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Service - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Service - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

18.1 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

19.1 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

20.1 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Others - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Others - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, 2022-2031

21.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

21.1.1 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.4 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.2 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Default Rate by Age Group, 2025

21.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Income, 2025

21.3.1 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 1 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.3.2 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 2 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.3.3 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 3 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.4 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender, 2025

21.5 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale, 2025

21.6 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Market - Spend by Monthly Expense Segments, 2025

21.7 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later - Average Number of Transactions per User Annually, 2025

21.8 United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Users as a Percentage of Total Adult Population, 2025

22. Further Reading

22.1 About the Publisher

22.2 Related Research

List of Tables [58]

List of Figures [82]

Companies Featured



PayPal

Klarna

Afterpay Zilch

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