Tessolve Semiconductor, A Hero Electronix Company, Secures $75 Million Investment From Vector Line Capital

Vector Line joins TPG and Novo Tellus as an investor in Tessolve.

- Srini Chinamilli, Co-Founder & CEO, TessolveSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tessolve Semiconductor, a Hero Electronix company, today announced that it has secured $75 million investment from Vector Line Capital, a US-based strategic investment company that invests exclusively in semiconductors and the semiconductor supply chain. Vector Line, which has made significant investments across the global semiconductor ecosystem, is making its first investment in India with Tessolve Semiconductor.Tessolve is a leading semiconductor engineering company with expertise in developing AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and analog / mixed-signal chips. It has end-to-end capabilities to design a complete semiconductor in-house for its customers, all the way from chip architecture and design through validation and test, to embedded systems. It works with leading hyperscalers and 18 of the world's top 20 semiconductor companies.The investment will support Tessolve's continued growth, including the pursuit of strategic acquisitions that complement its existing capabilities, broaden its service offerings and strengthen its global presence. Tessolve is already in advanced discussions to close multiple acquisitions over the next couple of quarters.Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO, Tessolve, said:“Two decades ago we started with silicon test engineering. Today we are designing and productizing complete chips for the companies building AI infrastructure - that shift took sustained investment in capabilities, platforms, and talent, well before the demand arrived. This investment will support acquisitions that further strengthen our offerings, and Vector Line's focus on the sector and their relationships will add significant value.”Vector Line Capital was founded by Geoffrey Baldwin, who, prior to Vector Line Capital, spent more than three decades in technology investment banking and was among the most active M&A advisers in the global semiconductor industry. He co-founded GCA Advisors, which was later acquired by Houlihan Lokey, where he served as Co-Chairman of the Global Technology Group. Prior to GCA Advisors, he was a senior member of Morgan Stanley's technology M&A practice.Geoffrey Baldwin, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Vector Line Capital, said:“Semiconductors are becoming extremely complex, making them harder to design, validate, and test. Leading technology companies are increasingly turning to engineering partners who can carry work across the whole development cycle. Tessolve is among the few companies that can do this at scale across the semiconductor value chain, globally. Tessolve's success is evidenced by its blue-chip customer base, having most of the world's largest semiconductor companies as customers.”Ujjwal Munjal, Chairman, Tessolve and Founder, Hero Electronix, said:“Tessolve has shown that an engineering business built from India can compete and lead globally. With the capabilities it has built to design cutting-edge semiconductors, it is well positioned to be a key enabler in the AI ecosystem. We welcome Vector Line on behalf of Hero Electronix and our partners TPG and Novo Tellus and look forward to working with them.”Tessolve is designing AI and HPC chips by leveraging its in-house pre-engineered semiconductor platforms and design flows to shorten development cycles, alongside a global lab infrastructure and partnerships with leading foundries, IP, EDA and test equipment companies. Tessolve has been an active participant in India's evolving semiconductor ecosystem, working closely with the new foundries, OSATs and chip start-ups coming up in the country by supporting them across the engineering value chain.About Tessolve SemiconductorFounded in 2004, Tessolve is a leading global semiconductor engineering business and a Hero Electronix company. It offers complete turnkey solutions from chip architecture and design through validation, test, and embedded systems. The company employs over 3,500 engineers across 10 countries, with 9 laboratories globally and partnerships with all leading foundries, IP, EDA, and test equipment companies. It works with most of the world's largest semiconductor companies, hyperscalers, chip start-ups, and system companies across all end-market segments, including AI, high-performance computing (HPC), automotive, data center, and industrial.About Hero ElectronixHero Electronix is the Hero Group's technology investment platform. It was set up in 2015 to build globally competitive businesses out of India in technology's hardest and most consequential sectors - semiconductors, AI in the physical world, intelligent hardware, design-led manufacturing and strategic electronics. It is an evergreen platform with patient capital, backing businesses with strong engineering capabilities and working alongside founders and management teams as a long-term shareholder. Over the past decade, it has helped build businesses that lead in their categories and serve customers globally.About TPGTPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $327 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.About Novo TellusNovo Tellus Capital Partners is a Singapore-based private equity firm focused on building technology and industrial companies across the Indo-Pacific. Novo Tellus has over US$1 billion in assets under management and is distinguished by its deep sector insights and active partnerships with management teams to build lasting businesses that deliver superior investment returns.About Vector Line CapitalVector Line Capital is a multi-stage strategic investment company focused on semiconductors and the global semiconductor supply chain. Managing more than $1.6 billion of capital, Vector Line seeks to support emerging, leading-edge technologies, partner with companies at critical expansion phases, and identify opportunities where operational alignment and stable capital can support durable value creation within the semiconductor ecosystem.

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Tessolve Semiconductor, a Hero Electronix company, secures $75 million investment from Vector Line Capital News Provided By Tessolve October 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology...



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