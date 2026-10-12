Achieve Whole Recovery Releases New Guide On Sober Living And Long-Term Recovery

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Achieve Whole Recovery, a Colorado-based provider of addiction medicine and psychiatric care, has released a new resource,“What Is a Sober Living House and How It Supports Long-Term Recovery,” offering guidance for individuals and families navigating the transition from treatment to independent living. The resource explains how a sober living house provides a substance-free, structured environment designed to support stability as recovery continues.Unlike clinical treatment programs, sober living homes focus on daily routines, accountability, and community rather than formal therapy or medical care. Residents typically maintain a substance-free lifestyle, participate in house meetings, follow shared expectations, and stay engaged in work, school, or treatment. Achieve Whole Recovery notes that this balance between independence and accountability can create a steady rhythm that supports early recovery.The resource outlines several benefits commonly associated with sober living environments, including:Stability from a consistent, substance-free setting.Accountability through expectations that reinforce recovery.Community with others who share similar goals.Transition support that bridges treatment and independent living.It also distinguishes sober living from rehab, noting that while rehab provides time-limited clinical care, sober living supports daily life without replacing treatment. Many residents continue outpatient care, medication management, psychiatric care, or counseling while living in a sober home, allowing sober living to function as a continuation of care rather than a substitute for it.For those beginning this transition, the resource describes what to expect when entering a sober living home, from an initial intake conversation to the gradual adjustment of settling into shared routines and community life.Individuals and families exploring next steps in recovery can read the full guide,“What Is a Sober Living House and How It Supports Long-Term Recovery,” to learn more about how structured sober living environments support lasting stability.About Achieve Whole RecoveryAchieve Whole Recovery provides expert addiction medicine and psychiatric services to individuals across Colorado. The practice offers medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders, along with psychiatric care for conditions including anxiety and depression, to support long-term recovery and wellness. With clinics in Colorado Springs and Denver and flexible telehealth options available statewide, Achieve Whole Recovery removes barriers to care so individuals can access support when they need it most.

Dr. Ryan Cole

Achieve Whole Recovery

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Achieve Whole Recovery Releases New Guide on Sober Living and Long-Term Recovery News Provided By Achieve Whole Recovery October 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.