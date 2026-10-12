Ocemiam Opens Its First Kiosk At Portland's Washington Square, Bringing French Baby Cake Flavors To Holiday Shoppers

Ocemiam's French Baby Cakes

Ocemiam's Kiosk at Portland's Washington Square

Oregon-based French bakery brand Ocemiam opens a daily, direct-to-consumer kiosk at Portland's Washington Square, just in time for the holiday season.

- Kevin OuattaraPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ocemiam ("oh-say-me-am"), the Oregon-based maker of French Baby Cakes and French Banana Bread, today announced the opening of its first permanent retail kiosk at Washington Square in Tigard, Oregon. The kiosk gives shoppers daily access to the brand's full lineup, free samples and holiday gifts, and serves as a discovery point for the 30+ Portland-area grocery stores that carry Ocemiam.A French pastry more than a muffinOcemiam's signature French Baby Cake draws on the financier, the century-old French almond cake traditionally baked in the shape of a gold bar. Ocemiam reimagines it in a round, single-serve format that looks like a mini muffin but eats like a French pastry: a small, buttery, almond-based cake with no frosting and no industrial ingredients.The cakes come in five flavors, each made with premium ingredients used in generous amounts:.Almond (the original) - Finely ground almonds for a delicate yet powerful flavor and moist texture..Pistachio - Crafted with pure pistachio paste and pistachio meal..Raspberry - Fresh, fruity raspberry bursts with natural sweetness and tang..Hazelnut - Rich, nutty flavor with premium roasted hazelnuts from Oregon..Chocolate - Decadent chocolate indulgence with premium cocoa for pure bliss.Built on almond flour and French butter, the Baby Cakes are naturally gluten-free and stay moist for two/three weeks. The lineup is completed by French Banana Bread, made with caramelized bananas, French flour, French butter and crème fraîche. French Banana Bread and the Chocolate Baby Cake are the kiosk's best sellers to date.From grocery shelves to a home of its ownWith no neighborhood boulangerie on every corner as in France, Ocemiam set out to make French pastry part of everyday American shopping. Over the past two years, the brand has grown to more than 30 retail doors across the Portland metro area, including New Seasons Market, Zupan's Markets, World Foods and three locations at Portland International Airport (PDX). Nationwide expansion is planned next. Ocemiam also ships all over the US from Ocemiam.Alongside retail, Ocemiam built a following through pop-up events such as the Portland Night Market, the Portland Flea, First Thursday and Flock Friday, where the team learned the value of meeting customers in person. Those conversations about how the cakes are baked, and why they differ from a muffin, converted first-time tasters into repeat buyers in a way a store shelf alone cannot."On a grocery shelf, we are one product among thousands," said Kevin Ouattara, Co-Founder of Ocemiam. "At our pop-ups, people would taste a Baby Cake, ask how we make it, and come back for a box. The kiosk lets us have that conversation every day."Why Washington SquareWashington Square, in Tigard, draws an estimated 12 million visitors a year and ranks among the top-grossing malls per square foot in the United States. The kiosk gives Ocemiam a daily point of contact for sampling and storytelling, and a way to build awareness that sends shoppers to the grocery stores across the region that carry the brand. The location is also home turf: Ocemiam's corporate office is five minutes from the mall.For consumer packaged goods brands, the kiosk acts as a physical extension of the shelf: a place to introduce a new product category, gather direct feedback and drive repeat purchases at retail partners."A French Baby Cake is a new category for most Americans, and the fastest way to explain it is a taste," says Kevin Ouattara. He adds "Every sample at Washington Square is a chance to win a customer who will look for us next time they shop at New Seasons or Zupan's."Timed for the holidaysThe kiosk opens as the holiday shopping season begins. Shoppers will find gift-ready boxes of French Baby Cakes, French Banana Bread, gift cards and Ocemiam-branded socks, making it an easy stop for hostess gifts, office treats and stocking stuffers.Kiosk detailsLocation: Washington Square, 9585 SW Washington Square Rd, Tigard, OR 97223 - near Bath & Body Works, Levi's and Aritzia.Hours: Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–7 p.m.Offers: Free samples daily; gifts, special offer.Also available atNew Seasons Market, Zupan's Markets, World Foods, PDX Airport, and nationwide shipping at OcemiamOcemiam ("oh-say-me-am") is an Oregon-based bakery brand bringing French pastry tradition to American grocery aisles. Its name comes from the French expression "Ô c'est miam!" - "Oh, this is good!" Ocemiam's French Baby Cakes, inspired by the classic French financier, and its French Banana Bread are baked in Oregon with natural, premium ingredients including French butter. The products are sold at more than 30 retail locations in the Portland metro area, including New Seasons Market and

Kevin Ouattara

Ocemiam

+1 866-716-0088

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Ocemiam Opens Its First Kiosk at Portland's Washington Square, Bringing French Baby Cake Flavors To Holiday Shoppers News Provided By Lumiere Marketing October 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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