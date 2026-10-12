Marwood Group Acquires Ronan Healthcare Compliance, Deepening Healthcare Compliance Expertise

Acquisition adds compliance leadership and strengthens Marwood's support for healthcare organizations and investors across transactions and value creation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marwood Group, a leading healthcare-focused advisory and consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Ronan Healthcare Compliance (RHC), an outsourced compliance firm serving healthcare organizations, executives and private equity-backed platforms.The acquisition expands Marwood's healthcare compliance capabilities and builds on the firm's broader offerings across transactions, strategy, performance improvement, and policy and regulatory intelligence.Ronan Healthcare Compliance was founded by Ross and Susan Ronan and has built its practice around helping healthcare organizations identify, manage and mitigate regulatory and compliance risk and turn compliance into a strategic advantage that supports growth, M&A activity and investor confidence. RHC has served more than 60 healthcare organizations across 21 specialties, and today manages the compliance function for clients as their outsourced compliance officer. The company also provides compliance risk assessments, buy-side due diligence, sell-side diligence, compliance program development and ongoing program support, serving clients' needs across every stage of their investment cycle and growth."Healthcare leaders today face an increasingly complex set of compliance needs, and understand the importance of compliance to their business and their mission. Many do not have the resources or depth of expertise to handle this on their own. Ross and his team at RHC are recognized thought leaders on the topic of compliance. Like all of Marwood, they work at speed and bring a rigorous, systematic approach to their work. We are excited to support their growth, and to help our clients learn more about the value we can provide together." said Chris Librizzi, Marwood CEO.Marwood is already a market leader in compliance audits and diligence-related services. By bringing the Ronan team and its capabilities into Marwood, the combined organization will be able to support clients from the assessment of healthcare policy and regulatory risk through implementation and ongoing compliance program management, while also addressing related strategic and operational questions that often surface through compliance processes."Marwood and RHC built our businesses on the same belief: clients deserve a trusted partner, not a vendor. That shared standard is what made this the right fit. I'm excited to bring our compliance leadership together with Marwood's experience, so the organizations we serve get even more behind them." said Ross Ronan, RHC CEO.The full RHC team has joined Marwood Group as part of the transaction, with Ross Ronan serving as Managing Director and Head of Compliance Services for Marwood.The acquisition follows the recent strategic investment in Marwood by funds managed by Lee Equity Partners and reflects Marwood's continued focus on expanding its capabilities, investing in its people and serving a broader range of healthcare organizations and investors. Bailey & Co served as exclusive financial advisor to RHC.About Marwood GroupMarwood Group is a leading healthcare-focused advisory and consulting firm serving healthcare organizations, life sciences companies, private equity firms and institutional investors. Marwood provides deep policy, regulatory and reimbursement expertise alongside diligence, market strategy, analytics, compliance and performance improvement services, helping clients navigate complex decisions across the healthcare landscape. For more information, visit .About Ronan Healthcare ComplianceRonan Healthcare Compliance is an outsourced healthcare compliance firm providing compliance risk assessments, buy-side due diligence, sell-side diligence, outsourced compliance leadership and ongoing compliance program support. The firm works with healthcare executives, organizations and private equity-backed healthcare platforms across 21 healthcare specialties. For more information, visit .

David DeAndrea

Marwood Group

+1 972-966-9251

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Marwood Group Acquires Ronan Healthcare Compliance, Deepening Healthcare Compliance Expertise News Provided By Marwood Group October 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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