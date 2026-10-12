Chopin Law Firm Celebrates 2026 Cure Gala In Support Of The New Orleans Hope Lodge

2026 Cura Gala

Attorney Philip D. Lorio IV Co-Chairs the Event; Managing Partner Justin Chopin Honored as 2026 Cure Champion

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chopin Law Firm celebrates the success of the 2026 Cure Gala, held by the American Cancer Society on Saturday, September 26, at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans. The 26th annual event was presented by Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Money raised at the gala will support the American Cancer Society Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge in New Orleans, which marked its 20th anniversary this year. Patients who travel to the area for treatment can stay at the Hope Lodge free of charge and receive supportive services, which lets them and their families put their energy into getting well. Since opening in 2006, the Hope Lodge has provided more than 30,000 nights of lodging.

A Personal Mission Behind "Light the Way"

Philip D. Lorio IV, an attorney with Chopin Law Firm, led the Cure Gala as co-chair alongside his wife, Megan. Over the past year, the two partnered with the American Cancer Society on every stage of planning.

Phil's reasons for taking on the role run deep. His mother fought pancreatic cancer and passed away in 2020. Going through that with her showed him how frightening a diagnosis can be, and how much of that weight falls on the family, too.

This year's theme, "Light the Way," grew out of that understanding. Phil and Megan rallied donors, New Orleans restaurants, vendors, and other partners behind one goal: helping people facing cancer feel less alone. The night paid tribute to loved ones who lost their battle and showed support for patients still in treatment.

Phil credits Chelsea Brumfield and Ryan Williams of the American Cancer Society with much of the gala's success. He and Megan leaned on their guidance throughout the year, and working with them made the experience one the couple will carry with them.

Honoring 20 Community Leaders

Twenty community leaders took the stage as this year's Cure Champion Honorees, and several have survived cancer themselves. Doctors, business owners, lawyers, and other professionals made up the group, which brought in over $300,000 through direct donations.

Justin Chopin, owner and managing partner of Chopin Law Firm, was one of those honorees. His personal fundraising topped $60,000, a significant share of the group's total.

“Nobody should have to choose between getting treatment and finding a place to stay,” said Justin Chopin.“The Hope Lodge takes that weight off families during one of the hardest times of their lives, and the money raised here gives people real hope. We're grateful to everyone who showed up and gave, and we're proud to stand with the American Cancer Society.”

“As we celebrate 20 years of the American Cancer Society Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge and 26 years of Cure Gala, we are incredibly grateful for this community that has helped to sustain the mission of the American Cancer Society for more than two decades,” said Chelsea Brumfield, Director, Events, at the American Cancer Society.“Cure Gala is more than a gala; it is an investment in the thousands of patients and caregivers who rely on Hope Lodge each year while receiving lifesaving treatment. Together, we are helping ensure that no one has to face cancer alone.”

“Light the Way represented more than the theme for this year's gala,” said Phil and Megan Lorio.“It reflected the purpose behind the entire effort: remembering those who have been lost, supporting those who are fighting today, advancing the search for better treatments and cures, and providing hope and light to families as they navigate the uncertainty of cancer.”

About Chopin Law Firm

Chopin Law Firm is a Louisiana personal injury firm representing clients in car accident, maritime, workers' compensation, and other injury cases. The firm is committed to providing accessible legal services and advocating for individuals seeking compensation after harm caused by negligence.

Delaney Hibbits

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

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Chopin Law Firm Celebrates 2026 Cure Gala in Support of the New Orleans Hope Lodge News Provided By Delaney Hibbits, Exults Digital Marketing Agency October 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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