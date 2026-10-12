D&G Construction Marks 21 Years In Business With 750+ Completed Remodeling Projects

Aurora Kitchen

Best of Houzz Awards

Boulder Kitchen Project

D&G Construction Logo

Founded in Lafayette in 2005 by Darren Dinkel and Gina Palombo-Dinkel, the design-build firm has received 15 Best of Houzz awards for service and design

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- D&G Construction, a Colorado design-build firm, is marking 21 years in business. Darren Dinkel and Gina Palombo-Dinkel founded the company in Lafayette in 2005. Since then, the firm has completed 750+ remodeling projects, received 15 Best of Houzz awards for service and design, and earned a 4.8 average rating.

D&G Construction serves homeowners across Colorado and offers kitchen remodels, basement remodels, full home remodeling, and custom home builds. Design and construction are handled by one team.

Each project is assigned a dedicated project manager, who sends clients weekly updates throughout construction.

The company organizes its work around four core values. The first is transparency about what is happening on a project, when, and at what cost. The second is craftsmanship and the use of premium materials. The third is communication from the first call to the final walkthrough. The fourth is partnership, with each client's project treated as if it were the team's own home.

"When Darren and I started D&G Construction in 2005, we wanted clients to always know where their project stood and what it would cost. A dedicated project manager and weekly updates on every job came out of that. After 21 years and 750+ projects, those are still the commitments we build the company around," said Gina Palombo-Dinkel, co-founder of D&G Construction.

More about the company's history and core values is available on its who we are page.

About D&G Construction

D&G Construction, a Colorado design-build firm, was founded in 2005 by Darren Dinkel and Gina Palombo-Dinkel. Based in Lafayette, the firm has spent more than 21 years designing and building kitchen, basement, and whole-home remodels, with 750+ completed projects. D&G Construction has earned 15 Best of Houzz awards and holds a 4.8 average rating. Learn more at dghomepro.

Gina Palombo-Dinkel

D&G Construction

+1 303-222-4256

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

D&G Construction marks 21 years in business with 750+ completed remodeling projects News Provided By Wisdom First October 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.