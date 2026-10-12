The Joxel Group Details Governance-First Approach To AI Adoption For Behavioral Health And Human Services Organizations

Guiding Change. Delivering Value.

The Wisconsin consulting firm pairs 20 years of healthcare technology experience with AI leadership and AI governance frameworks to support client needs.

- Sushil Pillai MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Joxel Group, a healthcare and public-sector consulting firm founded in 2006, is advising behavioral health providers, county human services agencies, and healthcare organizations on artificial intelligence (AI) adoption through a governance-first model. Under the model, clients put policy, risk controls, and clinician oversight in place before an AI tool touches a patient record.Behavioral health organizations are evaluating AI documentation assistants, predictive analytics, and automated prior-authorization tools. According to the firm, many of them have not yet adopted a formal AI governance policy. The stakes run higher in behavioral health because substance use disorder treatment records fall under 42 CFR Part 2, a federal regulation that sets stricter confidentiality and consent rules than HIPAA alone."Most organizations that call us about AI already have access to the tools. The harder work is deciding which data those tools can touch, who reviews what they produce, and how leadership will measure whether they help clinicians and clients," said Sushil Pillai, President and CEO of The Joxel Group. "In behavioral health, that work has to happen before deployment, because the records involved carry protections patients count on."A Governance Framework Built Around Clinical ReviewThe firm's AI governance engagements start with an inventory of AI-enabled tools across an organization, including electronic health record (EHR) analytics, third-party integrations, and tools clinicians may be piloting on their own. The Joxel Group then classifies each tool by risk. Low-risk tools do not interact with protected health information (PHI). Moderate-risk tools process PHI without producing clinical decisions. High-risk tools influence clinical documentation, treatment recommendations, or risk stratification.From that inventory, the firm helps clients write policies that require Business Associate Agreements with AI vendors, bar vendors from training models on organizational PHI without authorization, and define how Part 2 records are handled. The policies require the treating clinician to review and edit AI-generated documentation before it enters the medical record, and they keep AI risk scores in a decision-support role. Ongoing oversight includes accuracy and bias audits, logging of AI interactions with PHI, an incident response process tied to existing HIPAA procedures, annual recertification of each AI tool, and role-specific staff training. For organizations that run Netsmart myAvatar or myEvolv, two EHR platforms common in behavioral health and human services, the firm applies more than 10 years of myAvatar experience and seven years of myEvolv experience to configure audit logging, access restrictions, and signing and locking workflows so clinicians review AI-assisted content before it becomes part of the record.A Consulting Model Built to Transfer CapabilityThe Joxel Group runs its engagements under its "Guiding Change. Delivering Value." framework. Consultants interview clinicians, operational leaders, finance teams, and executives to define the problem before evaluating any vendor or tool. Senior advisors lead the work directly. The firm designs solutions around the staff who will use them, builds knowledge transfer into each project so internal teams can sustain the results, and sets agreed measures of success at the start of every engagement. "The best result of a consulting engagement is a client that no longer needs the consultant," said Mica Yurk, Vice President of Consulting Services at The Joxel Group. "On AI projects, that means leaving behind a governance process the client's own people can run, and staff who understand what the tools can and can't do."AI Consulting ServicesThe firm's AI consulting practice includes Fractional Chief AI Officer (CAIO) services, which give organizations part-time executive AI leadership without a full-time hire; Fractional CIO services; AI Strategy and Governance; Rapid AI Custom Development, which uses AI-assisted design, development, and testing to build custom applications; and an AI Readiness Assessment for behavioral health organizations. The assessment scores AI maturity, governance readiness, and implementation risk, and it flags critical control gaps that a strong average score cannot offset.About The Joxel GroupThe Joxel Group, LLC is a business consulting and development firm headquartered in West Allis, Wisconsin. Founded in 2006 by Sushil and Nan Pillai, the firm serves healthcare providers, behavioral health organizations, county human services agencies, nonprofits, and public retirement systems. Its services include EHR selection, implementation, optimization, and configuration; Netsmart myAvatar and myEvolv consulting; revenue cycle management; and AI consulting.

Sushil Pillai

The Joxel Group, LLC

+1 414-800-4242

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The Joxel Group Details Governance-First Approach to AI Adoption for Behavioral Health and Human Services Organizations News Provided By The Joxel Group, LLC October 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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