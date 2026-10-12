Academy For Sports Dentistry And EA4SD Issue Joint Consensus Statement Defining The Qualified Sports Dentist

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CANNON BEACH, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Academy for Sports Dentistry (ASD) and the European Association for Sports Dentistry (EA4SD) have jointly released a consensus statement establishing a single global definition of a Sports Dentist and a Team Dentist, along with the minimum training, clinical competencies, and continuing education required to meet it.

The statement is written for the people who decide whom to call when an athlete is injured- physicians, athletic trainers, coaches, teams, athletes, school administrators, and parents- and addresses a question the field has not answered consistently: how do you know the dentist you have chosen is qualified? It sets expectations across emergency trauma care and return-to-play decisions, mouthguard fabrication, recognition of concussion red flags, anti-doping and medication regulations, and coordination within the wider sports medicine team.

The statement also defines the role of the Team Dentist: a Sports Dentist affiliated with a team or athletic facility, including pre- and post-season examinations, 24/7 availability for dental and oral-facial emergencies, on-site coverage on competition days, and a defined place in the medical team's chain of command.

“The collaborative process is both stimulating and educational for all parties involved. Add to that the exceptional result, it is truly a WIN for all involved. This document will position Dentists to understand what is required to be a Sports/Team Dentist and serve as a guide for Sports Teams, our Medical Colleagues, Schools, Parents and Athletes themselves to better understand what the Dental profession can offer and along with guidance for selecting the most qualified practitioner to support the athlete(s).” - E. Jan Chithalen, ASD President

“EA4SD underscores that a transatlantic alignment establishes a unified and universal framework for sports dentistry. Through this agreement, the definition of the sports and team dentist attains global scope, ensuring consistent standards of athlete care, sustainable integration into sports medicine, and solid development of this new science, across all continents," said Alessandro Nanussi, President of the European Association for Sports Dentistry.

See the full consensus statement HERE:

About the Academy for Sports Dentistry

Founded in 1983 in San Antonio, Texas, the Academy for Sports Dentistry is a forum for dentists, physicians, athletic trainers, coaches, dental technicians, and educators concerned with athletes' dental needs and preventing sports-related dental injury. The Academy collects and disseminates information on athletic dental injuries and encourages research into their prevention. Its annual symposium pairs scientific sessions with hands-on training in fabricating custom mouthguards. Dental Traumatology is the Academy's official journal. For more information, visit academyforsportsdentistry.

About the European Association 4 Sports Dentistry

The European Association for Sports Dentistry (EA4SD) represents sports dentists in Europe and globally, as it promotes athlete oral‐health protection, evidence‐based standards, interdisciplinary medical integration, and sports dental clinical practice. Through transatlantic collaboration and global partnerships, EA4SD supports unified professional frameworks for sports dentistry. Its initiatives strengthen the safety and prevention of athletes' oral health, as it is officially defined by the World Dental Federation (FDI).

Tracy Abel

Academy For Sports Dentistry

+1 971-303-8908

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Academy for Sports Dentistry and EA4SD Issue Joint Consensus Statement Defining the Qualified Sports Dentist News Provided By Academy For Sports Dentistry October 12, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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