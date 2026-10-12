Li Auto Makes European Premiere At Paris Motor Show, Unveils European Version Li 6

PARIS, FRANCE, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Li Auto today unveiled its European business strategy and premiered the European Li 6 at the Paris Motor Show. As the company's first model for Europe, Li 6 is scheduled to launch and begin deliveries in the Netherlands and Norway in the first quarter of 2027. Li Auto will establish local sales, delivery, aftersales, and service systems, with plans to gradually expand into more European markets."Europe is a remarkable milestone in Li Auto's globalization journey. said Tie Li, CFO of Li Auto. "As we expand internationally, we remain committed to delivering products and services tailored to local users. From Paris, our European business officially sets sail."Developed for global markets, the Li 6 combines a dedicated BEV architecture, an 800V platform and 5C supercharging technology with chassis tuning adapted to European road conditions and driving preferences. Li Auto has also developed an independent overseas software platform supporting eight European languages, with localized mapping and navigation, Amap, Spotify and Apple CarPlay. To support customers throughout the vehicle ownership journey, Li Auto is establishing an aftersales service network in Europe, including a regional distribution centre (RDC) for spare parts in the Netherlands, as well as roadside assistance and a customer call centre, all scheduled to become operational in December 2026. The company will also provide technical training and support to ensure its dealer network to deliver a consistently high standard of service to every Li Auto owner.Looking ahead, Li Auto plans to introduce at least one new model in Europe each year from 2027 to 2029, pursuing a dual-powertrain strategy that combines BEVs and EREVs. The company also plans to deliver major over-the-air (OTA) software updates every quarter, continuously enhancing the user experience. Li Auto plans to develop EREVs and BEVs in parallel for its global product strategy.After eleven years of development, Li Auto has become the best-selling Chinese brand in China's premium automotive market, earning the trust of more than 1.8 million families. This achievement reflects the company's continued focus on three key aspects of the family mobility experience: worry-free energy solution, spatial experience for families, and intelligent technology. At the Paris Motor Show, Li Auto is showcasing the Megahome, Li L9, Li L6, and Li 6, demonstrating its commitment to intelligent technology and family-focused innovation under its mission, "Life in Motion, Home Within."

Lianwan Chen

Li Auto

+86 131 2016 7142

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Li Auto Makes European Premiere at Paris Motor Show, Unveils European Version Li 6 News Provided By LiAuto October 12, 2026, 14:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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