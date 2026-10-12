GSA Equipment Launches Online Program To Buy Used Mowers And Compact Equipment Across Ohio And Neighboring States

GSA Equipment - Get Mowers

Barberton dealer now makes offers on zero-turns, skid steers, mini excavators and full fleets through a two-minute online form, with pickup included

BARBERTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GSA Equipment, a Barberton-based dealer of commercial and residential mowers and compact equipment, has launched a new program to buy used equipment directly from landscapers, contractors, municipalities and homeowners. Sellers can request an offer online at in about two minutes.

The program covers commercial and residential zero-turn mowers, stand-on and walk-behind mowers, lawn tractors, skid steers, compact track loaders, mini excavators, compact and utility tractors, UTVs, mini trucks and attachments. GSA buys running machines as well as equipment that needs repairs or has been parked for a season or more. Brands include Scag, Exmark, Ferris, Wright, John Deere, Toro, Hustler, Kubota, Bobcat and more than a dozen others.

How the process works

1. Tell GSA what you have. Sellers enter their ZIP code, the machine's brand, model and hours, and a few photos.

2. Get an offer. GSA's buyers price each machine against what it sells for on their lot and typically respond within one business day.

3. Schedule pickup and get paid. GSA picks up the equipment, or sellers can drop it at the Barberton shop. Payment is made when the machine is loaded.

Offers are free and carry no obligation. Sellers who still owe money on a machine can provide their lender and payoff amount, and GSA will explain how the payoff is handled.

Fleet buyouts for businesses and municipalities

The program includes fleet buyouts for lawn care and landscaping companies, property managers and HOAs, golf courses, schools, parks departments, cities and townships, and rental yards. GSA prices the machines together, makes one offer for the lot, and schedules pickups around the seller's season so crews aren't left short.

An alternative to marketplace listings for homeowners

For homeowners selling a single mower, the program replaces online listings, no-show buyers and haggling with one straight offer and pickup. Common reasons homeowners sell include moving, downsizing, upgrading, settling an estate, or a machine that needs repairs they don't want to make. Sellers can also trade in their equipment toward a new Scag, Ferris, Wright or Ariens mower, or one of the 350+ used machines on GSA's lot.

Service area

GSA buys equipment within about a four-hour drive of its Barberton shop, located between Akron and Canton. That area covers Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, southern Michigan, western New York and northeast Indiana. Sellers can confirm coverage by entering their ZIP code on the form.

About GSA Equipment

GSA Equipment has been buying and selling equipment for more than 20 years and has sold over 9,000 units from its shop in Barberton, Ohio. The dealership carries new and used commercial and residential mowers, compact equipment, mini trucks and attachments, and offers rentals, parts, service and financing. Learn more at



Adam Nichols

GSA Equipment

+1 330-825-2307

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GSA Equipment Launches Online Program to Buy Used Mowers and Compact Equipment Across Ohio and Neighboring States News Provided By UP Marketing October 12, 2026, 14:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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