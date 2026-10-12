Complete Discovery Source Honored In Best Innovation: Beyond At 2026 Relativity Innovation Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI-Empowered Forensic Triage recognized for transforming complex forensic data into review-ready insight through Relativity aiR and CDS proprietary technology.

- Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer, CDS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a global, premier, full-service eDiscovery and legal data solutions provider today announced that it has been named a winner in the Best Innovation: Beyond category at the 2026 Relativity Innovation Awards. Presented annually at Relativity Fest Chicago, the Relativity Innovation Awards recognize individuals, teams and solutions shaping the future of the industry. This recognition marks CDS's second consecutive year winning the Best Innovation: Beyond award, following the company's 2025 win for Vision Financial Analysis.

The Beyond: AI-Empowered Forensic Triage solution demonstrates how CDS extends the capabilities of Relativity aiR across the earliest stages of investigations. The workflow normalizes mobile and computer data through CDS Convert, enables natural-language analysis with Relativity aiR, and expands investigative capabilities to images through CDS Vision AI. By helping teams prioritize critical information and move from raw forensic data to actionable answers in minutes and hours rather than days and weeks, the solution delivers faster outcomes while maintaining defensibility and rigor.

“Winning the Best Innovation: Beyond award validates our team's commitment to solving the real-world challenges legal and investigative professionals face every day,” said Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer at CDS.“Beyond was created to help organizations extract meaningful insight from complex forensic data faster and more efficiently while maintaining the defensibility and quality that high-stakes matters demand. We are honored to be recognized by the Relativity community for this achievement.”

“This recognition reflects the collaboration, creativity, and expertise that went into developing Beyond,” said Vinnie Budhram, Chief Operations Officer at CDS.“By combining forensic expertise, AI-powered workflows, and practical investigative methodologies, we have created a solution that helps clients get to answers faster and make informed decisions with greater confidence. We are proud to see the impact of this work recognized on such a respected industry stage.”

Relativity Fest Chicago brings together members of the legal intelligence community to connect, collaborate and learn. The annual conference is attended by professionals from leading law firms, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and more.

To learn more about CDS' AI-enabled legal data solutions, including CDS Vision and CDS Convert, visit .

Rose Roman

Complete Discovery Source

+1 212-813-7094

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Complete Discovery Source Honored in Best Innovation: Beyond at 2026 Relativity Innovation Awards News Provided By Complete Discovery Source October 12, 2026, 14:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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