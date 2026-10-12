Pattern Of Misrepresentation Discovered In DOJ Funded Research

Building Shooters - Brian-Based Training Systems

Building Shooters Technology LLC (BST) completed a six month audit which found a pattern of misrepresentation in DOJ funded research.

- Dustin SalomonSILVER POINT, TN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building Shooters Technology LLC (BST) has announced the results of an evidentiary audit conducted into work published by J. Pete Blair, Executive Director and Grant Director for ALERRT Center at Texas State University. ALERRT is a law enforcement training and research organization that has received over $136 million in taxpayer funding. The work reviewed was funded in whole or in part by the U.S. Department of Justice (15JCOPS-24-GK-02506-PASS).As an active provider of services and products in the law enforcement training design space, BST has received numerous detailed questions about Dr. Blair's publications and claims from both readers and clients. While working to respond accurately to these questions, BST discovered a multi-year pattern of substantive misrepresentation of scientific literature citations. These citations support claims about police firearms training across podcasts, ALERRT-sponsored Substack postings, a criminal justice document repository, and in an April 2026 peer-reviewed article published in the Taylor & Francis journal Evidence Base.BST found evidence of selective citation, exclusion of contradictory results, and claims that effectively reverse both the conduct and findings of cited studies. Furthermore, the DOJ-funded, April 2026 Evidence Base article appears to advocate for training products that Dr. Blair has publicly stated are actively being developed by ALERRT, but the article explicitly disclaims any potential conflicts of interest.“Regardless of intent, academic credentials and millions in taxpayer funding should not reduce academic rigor, especially in topics that have a direct impact on public safety. If anything, they ought to increase it,” said Dustin Salomon, Founder of BST.BST reached out to Dr. Blair for comment. He committed to making several journal corrections via corrigendum. He disputed that other issues BST identified as concerns were misleading and also disputed that a government-funded, peer-reviewed journal article promoting the publishing organization's forthcoming training products equated to a disclosable conflict of interest. Dr. Blair indicated he would verify this with the journal's editor.BST also contacted the journal editor to raise the citation concerns, ask whether Dr. Blair had submitted a corrigendum, and inquire about the potential conflict issue as well as the journal's peer-review process. The editor responded that they were in contact with Dr. Blair regarding this matter, that communication with authors would not be disclosed to third parties, and defended the peer review process:“This piece underwent rigorous peer review by two independent, anonymous referees, in accordance with the journal's peer review policy.”As of this release, no correction has appeared in the journal. The non-journal version of the article published on the criminal justice document repository CrimRxiv also has not been revised.The full text of the BST findings with reference materials can be accessed at .About Building ShootersBuilding Shooters Technology LLC consults with armed workforces to restructure training and qualification programs. The company also designs and manufactures specialty training products that integrate decision-making and de-escalation into firearms training. BST helped New York State rewrite its police recruit firearms training curriculum and presently consults with numerous other agencies and organizations. For more information, visit and follow @bldg_shooters on X.

Dustin Salomon

Building Shooters Technology LLC

+1 931-231-8400

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The Futility of Police Firearms Qualification

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Pattern of Misrepresentation Discovered in DOJ Funded Research News Provided By Building Shooters Technology LLC October 12, 2026, 14:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Military Industry, Science, U.S. Politics



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