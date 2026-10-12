Premiere Dental Adds Digital X-Rays, Itero Scanner And CBCT 3D Imaging

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PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premiere Dental has added digital X-rays, the iTero intraoral scanner, and CBCT 3D imaging to its Abington, PA; Northeast Philadelphia, PA; and West Deptford, NJ practices.The new equipment includes:Digital X-rays: Digital X-ray systems use lower radiation levels than traditional film X-rays and produce images immediately, allowing the dental team to review them with patients during the visit.iTero intraoral scanner: The scanner captures digital images of areas of the mouth that X-rays do not show.CBCT 3D imaging: The non-invasive scan produces three-dimensional images of the teeth, jawbone, and surrounding structures. Dentists use it to diagnose and plan treatment for conditions such as cavities, root canal issues, and fractures, and to plan procedures such as dental implants and orthodontics."We want patients to feel informed and at ease from the moment they sit down," said Dr. Aditi Patel, from Premiere Dental. "These tools let us find problems earlier, plan treatment more precisely, and show patients exactly what we see on screen."Premiere Dental is accepting new patients at all three locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call [phone number].About Premiere DentalPremiere Dental serves Abington, PA, Northeast Philadelphia, PA, and West Deptford, NJ. Led by Dr. Aditi Patel, the team provides preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, plus Invisalign, dentures, teeth whitening, and emergency care for the whole family. The practice is committed to making quality dental care accessible through insurance-friendly policies, flexible payment plans, and convenient scheduling.Media Contact:Dr. Aditi PatelPremiere DentalLocation: Abington PA, Northeast PA & West Deptford NJ.Phone: [(215) 886-4203, (215) 464-6060, (856) 845 3299]Website:

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Premiere Dental Adds Digital X-Rays, iTero Scanner and CBCT 3D Imaging News Provided By Phoenix Nexus October 12, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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