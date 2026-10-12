MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The AI-powered sports management platform is helping volleyball clubs go fully digital from scheduling and rosters to branded apps in under two hours.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As volleyball continues its surge in popularity across the United States, club directors are facing a familiar challenge: managing growing rosters, complex schedules, and member communications with outdated tools. Waresport, a sports club management platform built specifically for athletic organizations, is changing that.Designed with volleyball clubs in mind, Waresport consolidates every operational need into a single platform including scheduling, roster management, payment processing, member communication, and a white-label mobile app clubs can launch under their own brand.What sets Waresport apart is speed and simplicity. Club directors report going fully live in under two hours, with no technical background required. The platform's Learning Hub provides sport-specific onboarding resources, and AI-powered employees handle routine administrative tasks automatically freeing coaches and directors to focus on the game.Waresport's Club plan starts at $129.99 per month, offering enterprise-level features at a price point accessible to independent and mid-sized volleyball clubs. The platform has attracted attention from organizations affiliated with LOVB (League One Volleyball), reflecting a broader trend of volleyball-specific software adoption at the club level."Volleyball clubs have been underserved by generic sports software for too long," said Devansh Kaushik, Founder and CEO of Waresport. "We built this specifically for athletic organizations that need to move fast and look professional. Volleyball is one of our fastest-growing segments, and we are doubling down on serving that community."Club directors interested in streamlining their volleyball organization can visit waresport/sports/volleyball to start a free trial.

Devansh Kaushik

Waresport

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Waresport Emerges as the Go-To Club Management Platform for Volleyball Organizations Nationwide News Provided By Waresport October 12, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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