Dell Poweredge XE9780LAP With Intel Xeon 6 Supports Up To 205 AI Agents In PT Agentic AI Tests

Expand your capacity for agentic Al with Dell PowerEdge XE9780LAP servers featuring Intel Xeon 6

Infographic: Expand your capacity for agentic Al with Dell PowerEdge XE9780LAP

Principled Technologies tested CPU-only and NVIDIA B300 GPU-accelerated configurations across manufacturing, financial services, & coding agentic AI workloads

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Principled Technologies (PT) has released a new report examining how the Dell PowerEdge XE9780LAP server with dual Intel Xeon 6979P processors performs on agentic AI workloads. PT tested the server with eight NVIDIA B300 GPUs and in a CPU-only configuration using a custom agentic AI benchmark that runs realistic manufacturing, financial services, and coding workflows.Agentic AI systems plan tasks, retrieve information, invoke tools, and reason through multi-step workflows with minimal human intervention. As the report notes,“an agent completing a single task may require hundreds or thousands of interactions between AI models, orchestration frameworks, tools, and data sources.” That makes infrastructure sizing a key decision for organizations adopting agentic AI.Key takeaways. More concurrent agents: With eight NVIDIA B300 GPUs, the server supported 205 AI agents on an early-stage manufacturing workload, 62 on a late-stage financial services workload, and 14 on a complex code generation workload while meeting SLA thresholds.. High throughput: The server delivered up to 3,139 output tokens per second on the manufacturing workload.. Favorable tokenomics: Cost per million tokens ranged from $0.25 for the coding workload to $2.05 for a complex mixture-of-experts (MoE) financial workload, based on server purchase price and energy costs.. Agentic AI on CPUs alone: With Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) enabled, the two Intel Xeon 6979P processors supported 57 agents on a moderate financial workload within a 30-second SLA. With Intel AMX disabled at FP32 precision, the system could not sustain even one agent within the SLA.According to the report,“The hardware that suffices for early, cautious agentic use will not be enough once an organization trusts its agents to do more. The more work an organization lets its agents perform, the more hardware it will need.”Frequently asked questionsWhat role do CPUs play in agentic AI?In the PT study, the Intel Xeon 6979P processors served as the orchestration engine, managing agent control flow, invoking tools, enforcing policies, and moving data, while also handling the agents' local work. NVIDIA B300 GPUs accelerated model inference and token generation.Can organizations run agentic AI without GPUs?The CPU-only results show that“CPU-only deployment makes practical sense for earlier-stage or lower-volume agentic AI use,” giving organizations a starting point before adding GPUs.Which workloads did PT test?PT tested eight manufacturing tasks, eight financial services tasks, and 16 coding tasks, ranging from predictive maintenance and fraud investigation to autonomous bug fixes in a real code repository.The report concludes that“Dell PowerEdge XE9780LAP servers with Intel Xeon 6979P processors and NVIDIA B300 GPUs are poised to meet the agentic AI infrastructure needs for organizations of many types and sizes.”To learn more, read the full report on agentic AI with Dell PowerEdge XE9780LAP servers and see the infographic.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of fact-based marketing and competitive analysis backed by transparent methodologies.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

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Dell PowerEdge XE9780LAP with Intel Xeon 6 supports up to 205 AI agents in PT agentic AI tests News Provided By Principled Technologies, Inc. October 12, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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