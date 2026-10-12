School Education Board Listed Demands Of CJP: Punjab BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 12 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Monday said a poster promoting a protest being held in Delhi by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar was circulated on the official WhatsApp channel of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), which has approximately 4.48 lakh followers.

He said, in a statement, that the poster also carried a photograph of CJP founder Abhijit Deepke.

“The circulation of this poster has raised serious questions about the functioning of the Education Department. Therefore, the Punjab Education Minister, the Chief Minister of Punjab, and the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party must answer for this incident,” he said.

Dhillon said the poster listed four political demands. The first demand was to halt all upcoming elections and restore the electoral rolls of January 2025. The second called for repealing the 2023 law concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and enacting a new law. The third demand was the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The fourth called for an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and the formation of an inquiry committee.

He questioned the Education Minister, asking which academic syllabus included such information.

Questioning the government, the state BJP President asked what protests against the Election Commission and demands to halt elections had to do with school education.

He also asked who had authorised the circulation of this poster on the Education Department's official WhatsApp channel.

Seeking answers from the Education Minister, Dhillon questioned who had directed the misuse of government resources.

He asked why a trusted platform used by lakhs of students and teachers was being misused to promote a political agenda. He further questioned whether election-related politics would now be taught in the Education Department.

He asked whether anyone was monitoring the channel and how the poster had reached 4.48 lakh people without any scrutiny or verification, and demanded an impartial investigation into the matter.

Dhillon said the official channel is intended to disseminate departmental circulars, holiday notifications, and official information related to admissions and examinations to students, teachers and parents.