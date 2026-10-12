Bihar: 5 Arrested For Smuggling Over 403.20 Grams Brown Sugar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) Police have arrested three people in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation near Sabour Railway Station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, an official said on Monday.

During the operation, officers seized 403.20 grams of brown sugar, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1 crore, along with three mobile phones.

Police are investigating the source of the suspected narcotics and attempting to identify the alleged suppliers, intended recipients and other people connected to the network.

According to police, the Sabour police station received information on Sunday that some individuals were planning to transport narcotics after leaving the railway station.

Acting on the tip-off, a special team was formed on the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Kumar Yadav.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of City SP Atulesh Jha and led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Law and Order) and the Sabour Station House Officer (SHO).

During surveillance near the station, some individuals allegedly attempted to flee after noticing the police.

With assistance from armed personnel, officers pursued and apprehended two suspects.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of 403.20 grams of brown sugar and three mobile phones.

The two initially arrested suspects have been identified as Jaynandan Kumar, son of Gopi Yadav, a resident of Manikpur under Babarganj police station limits, and Sangam Priya, son of Naresh Mandal, a resident of Mirjanhat Mrityunja Chowk under Mujahidpur police station limits.

According to police, information obtained during the interrogation of the two suspects led to the arrest of a third accused, Krishna Kumar, alias Bhim, a resident of Chaudhary Dih under Lodipur police station limits.

An FIR has been registered against the three accused, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Police are examining the seized mobile phones to gather information about the suspects' contacts and identify others who may be connected to the alleged drug supply network.

Investigators are also working to establish where the narcotics originated and where the consignment was intended to be delivered.

Further raids may follow as the investigation progresses.

The police said the operation was conducted as part of the 'Healthy Youth, Healthy Bhagalpur' campaign aimed at curbing the illegal narcotics trade.

The investigation is ongoing, and further action will depend on the evidence gathered and the roles established during the probe.