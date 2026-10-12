Don't Take Sting Operation Against Siddaramaiah Lightly: Kumaraswamy To K'taka Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday demanded a comprehensive investigation into allegations that a sting operation had been conducted to tarnish the reputation of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Siddaramaiah, urging the state government to identify those behind it and take action against the guilty.

Addressing media in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said the government should establish the truth about the alleged operation and determine who had carried it out and who was involved. He said it was not appropriate to evade an investigation by claiming that“time will answer” the questions surrounding the controversy.

Siddaramaiah had served as Chief Minister, and the allegations of a sting operation targeting him should not be taken lightly, Kumaraswamy said. He demanded answers on who was involved, the role played by each person and what action the government had taken so far.

The Union Minister also questioned why the government had not initiated an investigation when Siddaramaiah himself had reportedly called for a probe and said the truth should come out.

Kumaraswamy said he had fought against Siddaramaiah politically and had continued to criticise him on several issues even after leaving the party. However, he said he could not remain silent if an operation had been conducted with the intention of damaging the reputation of a former Chief Minister.

He clarified that his demand was not intended to generate sympathy for Siddaramaiah but to ensure that those responsible for any wrongdoing were identified and action was taken against them.

Referring to the file related to the sting operation, Kumaraswamy said the media had shown that the Chief Minister had taken it to a Cabinet meeting.

He observed that discussions held during Cabinet meetings generally did not leak to the public. Drawing a comparison with the Union government, he said ministers at the Centre also held discussions and received advice on various matters, but such deliberations did not usually become public.

Questioning why discussions on the issue had emerged in the public domain in Karnataka, he demanded an investigation to identify those responsible for leaking information.

Kumaraswamy said the fact that the Chief Minister had taken a file concerning an investigation into the sting operation to the Cabinet raised questions about whether the government already had information about the case.

He questioned why the matter had been discussed in the Cabinet if the government was not prepared to allow an investigation. Instead of using the controversy for political publicity, the government should investigate the allegations and place the facts before the public, he said.

Kumaraswamy also claimed that the pen drive in his possession was genuine and alleged that others were attempting to portray it as fake.

He said that if the sting operation had indeed taken place, the people involved should be identified and investigated. He added that allegations suggesting the involvement of people from Uttar Pradesh, Union Ministers or BJP leaders should also be examined as part of the investigation.

The Union Minister further questioned why police protection and security personnel had allegedly been provided to the person linked to the sting operation.

Expressing concern over the possibility of such incidents continuing in the state, Kumaraswamy asked how ordinary people could live peacefully if such activities persisted.

He reiterated that the government must establish the truth through a proper investigation, identify those responsible for any wrongdoing and take appropriate action against them.